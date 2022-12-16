Richard Gordon: Qatar World Cup has delivered bundles of entertainment and the final could be a classic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The stage is set for what should be a thrilling climax to the 2022 World Cup finals in Doha on Sunday.

Either France will become the first country to retain the trophy in 60 years, or Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on his international career in what would be emotionally-charged circumstances.

In the semi-finals, Argentina eventually strolled to victory over a Croatia team that simply ran out of legs, while the French had to work much harder before seeing off Morocco.

Walid Regragui’s side has been the obvious big story of what has been a tournament packed full of them.

Topping their group, with the win over Belgium the real headline, surely exceeded their hopes, but they built on the confidence that brought, and to go on to eliminate both Spain and Portugal – without conceding a goal – was simply stunning.

My feeling was that the semi against the French would be a step too far, and the concession of the early goal on Wednesday night might have flattened them, but they came back strongly, and for a large chunk of the game looked as if they might well get a leveller before being sucker-punched late on.

The Moroccans can now head home having made history, and a number of their players must be in line for a place in the Tournament XI.

Goalkeeper Bono should certainly be included, as should Achraf Hakimi, but you could also make a strong case for the claims of midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi.

Up until now, my main memories of Morocco at a World Cup finals were painful ones, having sat through an excruciating 90 minutes high up in the stand at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in St Etienne to watch them destroy Scotland 3-0 at France 98.

It was one of the most deflating occasions I have experienced in my career, and of course we are still waiting to see the national team return to the biggest stage of all.

What they have done in Qatar has at least given me happier thoughts about the Moroccans, and they have been a joy to watch for their outstanding defending and incredible counter-attacking. I hope they get a little consolation, and go on to secure third place in Saturday afternoon’s play-off.

As for the rest of the event, Canada and Australia both had their moments, and Japan excelled in their wins over Germany and Spain. South Korea and USA also caught the eye on occasion, and contributed to what has been one of the most entertaining World Cups in recent memory.

England did what England do, flattered to deceive.

With the squad Gareth Southgate had at his disposal, they were rightly among the favourites, and some decent early performances had them excited, and most of us worried, particularly given the exits of Germany, Belgium, and Spain.

With Brazil and Portugal also going out at the quarter final stage, the competition opened up for them, and they played some very good football against France in the last eight, but as has become their trademark, when the pressure is on against one of the big boys, the English simply cannot handle it. And so it proved again.

Overall, I had my concerns about this tournament, but while many of those remain, from a purely football point of view, Qatar 22 has delivered, and how!

A deserving accolade for the Greats

The news that the club, and more importantly, The Gothenburg Greats, are to be recognised for their achievements as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations is to be welcomed.

Being granted the Freedom of the City is a relatively rare honour, and it is one that is richly deserved.

Out of curiosity, I had a look to see what benefits accrue from being given such freedom.

CONFIRMED: Gothenburg Greats to be awarded Freedom of Aberdeen in weekend of celebrations https://t.co/tA4FazKigF pic.twitter.com/VapDSzQlZr — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) December 14, 2022

Historically, it meant being granted free entry to the Guild of Burgesses, an honour that brought exemption from tolls, but required those chosen to own arms and be prepared to use them in defence of the city.

The thought of Doug Rougvie bearing arms and repelling invaders is a scary one, even now!

Thankfully, it is more of a ceremonial award these days, and no such act will be expected.