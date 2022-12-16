Richard Gordon: Qatar World Cup has delivered bundles of entertainment and the final could be a classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Qatar World Cup has delivered bundles of entertainment and the final could be a classic

By Richard Gordon
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 7:59 pm
Lionel Messi during his side's win against Croatia. Image: Shutterstock.
Lionel Messi during his side's win against Croatia. Image: Shutterstock.

The stage is set for what should be a thrilling climax to the 2022 World Cup finals in Doha on Sunday.

Either France will become the first country to retain the trophy in 60 years, or Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on his international career in what would be emotionally-charged circumstances.

In the semi-finals, Argentina eventually strolled to victory over a Croatia team that simply ran out of legs, while the French had to work much harder before seeing off Morocco.

Walid Regragui’s side has been the obvious big story of what has been a tournament packed full of them.

Topping their group, with the win over Belgium the real headline, surely exceeded their hopes, but they built on the confidence that brought, and to go on to eliminate both Spain and Portugal – without conceding a goal – was simply stunning.

My feeling was that the semi against the French would be a step too far, and the concession of the early goal on Wednesday night might have flattened them, but they came back strongly, and for a large chunk of the game looked as if they might well get a leveller before being sucker-punched late on.

The Moroccans can now head home having made history, and a number of their players must be in line for a place in the Tournament XI.

Will it be Lionel Messi’s moment? Image: Shutterstock.

Goalkeeper Bono should certainly be included, as should Achraf Hakimi, but you could also make a strong case for the claims of midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi.

Up until now, my main memories of Morocco at a World Cup finals were painful ones, having sat through an excruciating 90 minutes high up in the stand at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in St Etienne to watch them destroy Scotland 3-0 at France 98.

It was one of the most deflating occasions I have experienced in my career, and of course we are still waiting to see the national team return to the biggest stage of all.

What they have done in Qatar has at least given me happier thoughts about the Moroccans, and they have been a joy to watch for their outstanding defending and incredible counter-attacking. I hope they get a little consolation, and go on to secure third place in Saturday afternoon’s play-off.

As for the rest of the event, Canada and Australia both had their moments, and Japan excelled in their wins over Germany and Spain. South Korea and USA also caught the eye on occasion, and contributed to what has been one of the most entertaining World Cups in recent memory.

Kylian Mbappe of France during their semi-final win against Morocco. Image: Shutterstock.

England did what England do, flattered to deceive.

With the squad Gareth Southgate had at his disposal, they were rightly among the favourites, and some decent early performances had them excited, and most of us worried, particularly given the exits of Germany, Belgium, and Spain.

With Brazil and Portugal also going out at the quarter final stage, the competition opened up for them, and they played some very good football against France in the last eight, but as has become their trademark, when the pressure is on against one of the big boys, the English simply cannot handle it. And so it proved again.

Overall, I had my concerns about this tournament, but while many of those remain, from a purely football point of view, Qatar 22 has delivered, and how!

A deserving accolade for the Greats

The news that the club, and more importantly, The Gothenburg Greats, are to be recognised for their achievements as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations is to be welcomed.

Being granted the Freedom of the City is a relatively rare honour, and it is one that is richly deserved.

Out of curiosity, I had a look to see what benefits accrue from being given such freedom.

Historically, it meant being granted free entry to the Guild of Burgesses, an honour that brought exemption from tolls, but required those chosen to own arms and be prepared to use them in defence of the city.

The thought of Doug Rougvie bearing arms and repelling invaders is a scary one, even now!

Thankfully, it is more of a ceremonial award these days, and no such act will be expected.

