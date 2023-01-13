Richard Gordon: Graeme Shinnie has pivotal role if Aberdeen are to upset the odds at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Graeme Shinnie has pivotal role if Aberdeen are to upset the odds at Hampden

By Richard Gordon
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

Sunday afternoon poses a massive test for the Dons, and Jim Goodwin, but it is one they should be approaching with confidence and a positive outlook.

We all know how difficult it is to beat either Celtic or Rangers in Glasgow, and Hampden is anything but a ‘neutral’ venue on occasions such as this, but it is a huge opportunity for Jim and his side, one I am sure they are relishing.

When the sides met at Pittodrie last month, Aberdeen had Rangers on the ropes, they were a beaten side, and had the Dons kept pressing forward they might well have enjoyed a comprehensive victory.

Instead, the home players dropped deeper, they offered the visitors encouragement and a way back into a game which looked lost. I would hope lessons have been learned, and if they find themselves in a similar position, that mistake will not be repeated.

A balance has to be struck, but it is clear the main strength of this Aberdeen side is in going forward; that is something they have to capitalise on.

Aberdeen fans at Hampden Park

First and foremost, it is good to see the Dons back at the national stadium after two successive seasons in which early cup exits – at the hands of St Mirren, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Motherwell – were the order of the day.

Their last appearance at Hampden was the 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-final, delayed until the November of 2020, in which they lost 2-0 to Celtic.

Prior to that, the side had, for a number of seasons under Derek McInnes, been regulars there. Those visits ultimately ended generally in disappointment, either in the semis or at the final hurdle, but they were important landmarks for the Aberdeen fans, and I know there will be an impressive turnout on Sunday.

One previous trip to the south side of Glasgow that does stand out is the match played on Sunday, October 1, 2018. It is a game best remembered for the remarkably ineffectual performance of then Rangers striker Umar Sadiq, and the crashing header by Lewis Ferguson in the 79th minute which won the game for the Dons.

That afternoon, Aberdeen did have to defend well; Steven Gerrard’s team were largely dominant, but wasteful, and that is the combination Jim will be hoping for this time round.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after he makes it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final.

The manager has a few big calls to make, and he does have options, but one absolute certainty is that Graeme Shinnie will be the midfield anchor at Hampden, and having enjoyed success against Rangers in the past, he will know exactly what is required.

Of all the signings made this season, securing the return of the former captain has to be the key one, and I have no doubt he will easily slide back into his role as the beating heart of the team.

It will not just be about Graeme, he has some talented players around him, but whoever Jim selects, it is going to take a strong all-round performance if the Dons are to upset the odds.

Rangers have put together an impressive run of results under Michael Beale, but they can be got at, and Aberdeen have the players to punish them.

If they can do so, the fans will be readying themselves for another Hampden invasion at the tail end of next month.

The debate continues

VAR continues to be a source of frustration and controversy some three months after its introduction to Scottish football.

Far from removing discussion and debate, the system has sparked numerous disagreements, and it is no surprise the Scottish FA is reportedly planning a summit to try to calm things down.

An Aberdeen goal against Motherwell is checked by VAR. Image: SNS. 

Rangers have been at the centre of recent storms, with Connor Goldson surviving handballs in successive matches against Celtic and Dundee United. The first was certainly worthy of review, the second less so, but both highlighted the lack of clarity we have right now.

It is no wonder managers and players have been left feeling unsure and uncertain. There have been many similar incidents this season which have led to penalties being awarded, and the lack of consistency is unacceptable.

Unless the authorities get to grips with that, VAR is simply going to spark more fury.

Clubs need to have faith in the process. Right now, many do not.

