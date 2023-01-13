Richard Gordon: Graeme Shinnie has pivotal role if Aberdeen are to upset the odds at Hampden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunday afternoon poses a massive test for the Dons, and Jim Goodwin, but it is one they should be approaching with confidence and a positive outlook.

We all know how difficult it is to beat either Celtic or Rangers in Glasgow, and Hampden is anything but a ‘neutral’ venue on occasions such as this, but it is a huge opportunity for Jim and his side, one I am sure they are relishing.

When the sides met at Pittodrie last month, Aberdeen had Rangers on the ropes, they were a beaten side, and had the Dons kept pressing forward they might well have enjoyed a comprehensive victory.

Instead, the home players dropped deeper, they offered the visitors encouragement and a way back into a game which looked lost. I would hope lessons have been learned, and if they find themselves in a similar position, that mistake will not be repeated.

A balance has to be struck, but it is clear the main strength of this Aberdeen side is in going forward; that is something they have to capitalise on.

First and foremost, it is good to see the Dons back at the national stadium after two successive seasons in which early cup exits – at the hands of St Mirren, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Motherwell – were the order of the day.

Their last appearance at Hampden was the 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-final, delayed until the November of 2020, in which they lost 2-0 to Celtic.

Prior to that, the side had, for a number of seasons under Derek McInnes, been regulars there. Those visits ultimately ended generally in disappointment, either in the semis or at the final hurdle, but they were important landmarks for the Aberdeen fans, and I know there will be an impressive turnout on Sunday.

One previous trip to the south side of Glasgow that does stand out is the match played on Sunday, October 1, 2018. It is a game best remembered for the remarkably ineffectual performance of then Rangers striker Umar Sadiq, and the crashing header by Lewis Ferguson in the 79th minute which won the game for the Dons.

That afternoon, Aberdeen did have to defend well; Steven Gerrard’s team were largely dominant, but wasteful, and that is the combination Jim will be hoping for this time round.

The manager has a few big calls to make, and he does have options, but one absolute certainty is that Graeme Shinnie will be the midfield anchor at Hampden, and having enjoyed success against Rangers in the past, he will know exactly what is required.

Of all the signings made this season, securing the return of the former captain has to be the key one, and I have no doubt he will easily slide back into his role as the beating heart of the team.

It will not just be about Graeme, he has some talented players around him, but whoever Jim selects, it is going to take a strong all-round performance if the Dons are to upset the odds.

Rangers have put together an impressive run of results under Michael Beale, but they can be got at, and Aberdeen have the players to punish them.

If they can do so, the fans will be readying themselves for another Hampden invasion at the tail end of next month.

The debate continues

VAR continues to be a source of frustration and controversy some three months after its introduction to Scottish football.

Far from removing discussion and debate, the system has sparked numerous disagreements, and it is no surprise the Scottish FA is reportedly planning a summit to try to calm things down.

Rangers have been at the centre of recent storms, with Connor Goldson surviving handballs in successive matches against Celtic and Dundee United. The first was certainly worthy of review, the second less so, but both highlighted the lack of clarity we have right now.

It is no wonder managers and players have been left feeling unsure and uncertain. There have been many similar incidents this season which have led to penalties being awarded, and the lack of consistency is unacceptable.

Unless the authorities get to grips with that, VAR is simply going to spark more fury.

Clubs need to have faith in the process. Right now, many do not.