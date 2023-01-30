Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over move to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over move to Aberdeen

By Andy Skinner
January 30, 2023, 10:30 pm
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.

Mattie Pollock says the managerial upheaval at Pittodrie did not diminish his hunger to join Aberdeen.

Watford defender Pollock has joined the Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season, becoming their third addition of the January window.

The move was already in the making prior to the departure of manager Jim Goodwin, who was dismissed following Saturday’s 6-0 defeat against Hibernian.

Although Pollock was excited by the prospect of playing under Goodwin, the 21-year-old says he had no hesitation in going through with the move following the Irishman’s departure.

The Dons’ interim management team will be led by Barry Robson, with Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson brought in to assist him.

Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

In an interview with RedTV, Pollock said: “I came across the old manager.

“Everything he said was spot on and I was looking forward to working with him.

“That’s football – it changes. I have come across different managers, and worked under different managers.

“At the end of the day I’m here to help Aberdeen. I can’t wait to get started, whether it’s under the staff that are in now or someone new.

“I’m here to play for the club and I’m really excited to be here.”

Pollock has found first team opportunities limited with the Hornets this season.

His substitute appearance in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough was only his fifth appearance of the campaign.

Pollock is no stranger to first team football however, having made 39 outings during a loan spell with Cheltenham Town last term.

Mattie Pollock in action for Cheltenham Town. Image: Shutterstock

Despite his lack of recent action, Pollock is confident he can make an impact during his time in the north-east.

Pollock added: “I want to come and play football. It felt like the right fit for my career at the moment.

“I have not played a massive amount, so it will probably take me a little bit of time to get me going.

“But I have done enough on my own to make sure I’m ready for this situation whenever I’m called on.”

Hoban provided a sounding board

In making the switch to Scotland, Pollock revealed he drew on advice from former Reds and Watford defender Tommie Hoban, who made 53 appearances across two spells with the Dons.

Tommie Hoban in action for Aberdeen.

Pollock said: “Tommie was one of the first people I spoke to. He was a big factor in it.

“He had nothing but positivity about the club, and the people that work for it.

“There are a couple of lads at Watford who were in Scotland last year, and the first thing they said was that Aberdeen is a huge club with a massive fanbase.

“As soon as I heard that it made my decision for me.”

Reds determined to put things right

Goodwin’s departure came following a miserable succession of results, most notably last Monday’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of non-league side Darvel.

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are seventh in the Premiership table at present, with the worst goals against record in the league.

Pollock, who could make his debut when the Dons return to action at home to St Mirren on Wednesday, insists the squad is focused on making amends.

He added: “Football changes rapidly. What happened to the team on Saturday, we could do to a team on Wednesday.

“The mood was good, the lads were class. A lot of the lads here are experienced and they know you can’t dwell on results.

“When you look at some of the big players in the changing room they know what it’s about.

“Now is a time about being together, not only the players but the fans. We need to start pushing on to put things right.”

