Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over move to Aberdeen

Mattie Pollock says the managerial upheaval at Pittodrie did not diminish his hunger to join Aberdeen.

Watford defender Pollock has joined the Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season, becoming their third addition of the January window.

The move was already in the making prior to the departure of manager Jim Goodwin, who was dismissed following Saturday’s 6-0 defeat against Hibernian.

Although Pollock was excited by the prospect of playing under Goodwin, the 21-year-old says he had no hesitation in going through with the move following the Irishman’s departure.

The Dons’ interim management team will be led by Barry Robson, with Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson brought in to assist him.

In an interview with RedTV, Pollock said: “I came across the old manager.

“Everything he said was spot on and I was looking forward to working with him.

“That’s football – it changes. I have come across different managers, and worked under different managers.

“At the end of the day I’m here to help Aberdeen. I can’t wait to get started, whether it’s under the staff that are in now or someone new.

“I’m here to play for the club and I’m really excited to be here.”

Pollock has found first team opportunities limited with the Hornets this season.

His substitute appearance in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough was only his fifth appearance of the campaign.

Pollock is no stranger to first team football however, having made 39 outings during a loan spell with Cheltenham Town last term.

Despite his lack of recent action, Pollock is confident he can make an impact during his time in the north-east.

Pollock added: “I want to come and play football. It felt like the right fit for my career at the moment.

“I have not played a massive amount, so it will probably take me a little bit of time to get me going.

“But I have done enough on my own to make sure I’m ready for this situation whenever I’m called on.”

Hoban provided a sounding board

In making the switch to Scotland, Pollock revealed he drew on advice from former Reds and Watford defender Tommie Hoban, who made 53 appearances across two spells with the Dons.

Pollock said: “Tommie was one of the first people I spoke to. He was a big factor in it.

“He had nothing but positivity about the club, and the people that work for it.

“There are a couple of lads at Watford who were in Scotland last year, and the first thing they said was that Aberdeen is a huge club with a massive fanbase.

“As soon as I heard that it made my decision for me.”

Reds determined to put things right

Goodwin’s departure came following a miserable succession of results, most notably last Monday’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of non-league side Darvel.

Aberdeen are seventh in the Premiership table at present, with the worst goals against record in the league.

Pollock, who could make his debut when the Dons return to action at home to St Mirren on Wednesday, insists the squad is focused on making amends.

He added: “Football changes rapidly. What happened to the team on Saturday, we could do to a team on Wednesday.

“The mood was good, the lads were class. A lot of the lads here are experienced and they know you can’t dwell on results.

“When you look at some of the big players in the changing room they know what it’s about.

“Now is a time about being together, not only the players but the fans. We need to start pushing on to put things right.”