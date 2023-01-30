Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen’s Park in Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds expects Queen’s Park to come at his Caley Thistle team in all guns blazing Tuesday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round showdown.

The rearranged tie at the Caledonian Stadium comes just 17 days after the teams drew 0-0 in a free-flowing contest in the Championship. Their original cup fixture, set for January 21, was wiped out by a frozen pitch.

With an away trip to Premiership Livingston up for grabs for the winners in the last-16 on February 11, there’s a real incentive for both sides.

ICT are now four games unbeaten overall following their gutsy 2-2 league draw at Raith Rovers at the weekend.

The league-leading Spiders, meanwhile, will be looking to respond following their 3-0 defeat at Dundee, which makes it back-to-back blanks for Queen’s, who have only been outscored by Ayr United in the Championship this term, following the Honest Men’s 5-0 win at Cove Rangers on Friday.

Spiders come right at you – Dodds

Inverness head coach Dodds insists Owen Coyle’s visitors will show their attacking intent in a bid to win the tie, but his own players will be ready.

He said: “Queen’s Park go for victories and press you from the front, they move you about when you are in possession.

“They are gung-ho and go for the jugular. They pressure you when you are in possession, and try to get the ball off you.

“Queen’s are like Raith, who have the pocket players, so you have to be switched on at all times.

“If it is anything like the 0-0 draw it will be a good match.

“I don’t expect anything different. Looking at the game and how they approach it: they’re going to press us when out of possession and be right in our faces trying to get the ball back.

“Then, when they have it, they’re going to move us about.

“But I thought we handled the game well when we faced them last time. It was open, with chances at both ends, but we mixed our game up well, created chances and pressed them from front as well, nicking it in good areas.

“They pinned us back and we had to counter them on a few occasions, and we played some really good football.

“I’m looking for that blend and mixture again, because I think we’ll create chances if we do that, I really do.”

🏆 Supporters should be aware that for our rearranged Scottish Cup match against Queen’s Park on Tuesday 31st January that ONLY the Main Stand is open for home supporters. Full Info 👉https://t.co/e0ySGQGBcW pic.twitter.com/J3m6OOGD43 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 26, 2023

Henderson having big influence at Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay salvaged a 2-2 draw against Raith on Saturday as ICT moved fifth in the Championship and to within two points of the top-four.

Lewis Vaughan’s shot fired Rovers in front, before on-loan St Mirren wide midfielder Jay Henderson levelled for Inverness early in the second half.

Aidan Connolly restored the Fifers’ advantage, before Mckay’s 10th league goal of the season ensured ICT left with a precious point.

Dodds, whose side host Morton in the league on Saturday, said 20-year-old Henderson is making a real impact, which helped his fellow scorer, Mckay.

He said: “Jay is a guy that has talent, he is like all wingers when you are looking for him to be consistent and he has so far with goals and an assist.

“Billy Mckay is thriving off of that as well because he knows that crosses are coming into the box. He has given us a lift, but it wasn’t just about Jay on Saturday. It was a real collective team effort to get us back in it.

“We had to do something different from the first half. We were having our best spell when they scored their second goal and it was with us giving the ball away.

“I want us to keep the ball better, especially against teams like Raith and Queen’s Park, who can keep good possession. We need to keep the ball well.”

Home fans can turn heat on visitors

Dodds praised the visiting fans for raising the roof at Stark’s Park and is calling for the same this week as his men take on Queen’s in the cup and then Morton in the league.

He added: “My son was sitting in the crowd on Saturday, and said ‘that was a great away support, they were so noisy’.

“I don’t know how many were down there, but we always carry a nice wee away support and there were a few more there than usual. They were noisy and they helped get us that point

“We’re hoping the home fans can do the same, because it is a big week for us.

“I would love a couple of victories. I’m not getting ahead of myself, but it would be unbelievable for us at this stage in the season.

“Making sure we don’t lose them would be fine. If we can win on penalties, I’d take that as well.

“I’d love to win both games this week, but they are two toughies.”

Players who had been on loan in the first half of the season, Lewis Nicolson (Elgin City), Robbie Thompson (Clachnacuddin), Ethan Cairns (Forres Mechanics), are cup-tied for Tuesday, while Dodds says there “are one or two niggles” elsewhere.

Dodds, meanwhile, isn’t ruling out one more addition before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night, having added Henderson on loan and fellow midfielder Ben Woods until May, with striker George Oakley leaving and joining Morton.