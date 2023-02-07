Duncan Shearer: Solid start for Barry Robson – but I still expect Aberdeen to move quickly for new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Solid start for Barry Robson – but I still expect Aberdeen to move quickly for new manager

By Duncan Shearer
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:24 am
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Barry Robson has done his reputation no harm whatsoever with a solid first week in charge of Aberdeen – but I don’t expect his progress to put the brakes on the club’s search for a new manager.

I was pleased the team beat Motherwell on Saturday, as it was important for the players and Barry following the disappointment of the midweek loss to St Mirren.

I felt for Barry against the Buddies. He only had a couple of days to prepare the team following Jim Goodwin’s departure and the entire game plan went out the window following Ross McCrorie’s red card in the seventh minute.

Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

There has been precious little to smile about for the Dons in 2023, so a good performance and a home win is a significant step in the right direction.

There was a lot to be pleased about against Well, too. Bojan Miovski and Duk were both on the scoresheet, while the new-look defence impressed.

I’ve seen a few people question whether Barry has earned the chance to stay in the post for the rest of the season, and while it’s an option, I’d be surprised if chairman Dave Cormack has not already compiled a shortlist of candidates.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

I can appreciate the desire to take your time in conducting interviews, but I just don’t see a scenario where Aberdeen don’t have some idea of potential replacements in the dugout.

I would expect interviews to take place in the next couple of weeks and I can only see a scenario where Barry remains in place until the summer if it is a case of Aberdeen agreeing to play a waiting game for their new man.

Europe must be the aim for the Dons

Remember the Dons are three points off fourth place and securing a top four finish has to be the aim between now and the end of the season.

With that goal to aim for, I’d expect the board wants the manager in place sooner rather than later so a sense of normality and structure is in place.

After all, decisions need to be made on the existing squad and what is required for next season.

Barry was given his place as interim manager to make decisions on Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart on deadline day last week.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart joined MK Dons on loan on deadline day. Image: SNS

But there’s a difference between some quick decisions when the clock is ticking down before the transfer window closes, and making long-term plans.

Aberdeen’s short-term goal is to get back to winning ways and put themselves back in contention for Europe next season.

To do that they needed to freshen up the squad as it was clear the current group was struggling badly.

There’s been a reshuffle of the squad, and a significant freshening up of the team in the last seven days.

With the Dons having a week off, the squad will get the chance to rest up and bed these new faces in before a daunting trip to Celtic Park.

That will be the early acid test of what shape they are in for the rest of the season.

Can Caley Thistle make most of Scottish Cup reprieve?

I’m interested to see whether Caley Thistle make the most of their Scottish Cup second chance this weekend.

I watched Inverness lose to Queen’s Park in the last round and there was little doubt the visitors deserved to go through.

But their mistake of fielding Euan Henderson, who was signed after the initial tie was postponed, has been a costly one as it has cost the Spiders their place in the last 16 of the tournament.

I’m sure the secretary at the club feels terrible about the whole situation and I’ve no doubt manager Owen Coyle would have asked for confirmation he could field Henderson at Caledonian Stadium.

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

But someone, somewhere has made a mistake, and it is Inverness who get a second chance in the competition.

It won’t be easy, though, as Livingston are going well in the Premiership and they played very well in beating Kilmarnock 3-1 on Saturday.

Livi and Caley Jags have a long rivalry dating back to their early days in the senior ranks.

They went toe-to-toe up through the divisions and, while Livi are where Inverness want to be right now, I have no doubt Inverness boss Billy Dodds will have his players well prepared for this one.

A place in a quarter-final beckons for the winners, and financially it would be a huge boost for everyone at Caledonian Stadium.

A whole new ball game for me

I took a break from football at the weekend to indulge in some rugby and what an occasion it was.

I was down in London for the weekend and took the chance to go to my old stomping ground at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea play out a goalless draw with Fulham.

Honestly, the least said about that game the better.

However, my sporting viewing on Saturday was far more enjoyable.

I was at Twickenham to watch Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win against England.

I was lucky enough to have a ticket for Twickenham to watch Scotland take on the Auld Enemy in their own backyard – and what a game it was.

The Six Nations encounter was the first big rugby match of real significance I’ve had the chance to watch in person, and it was easy to see why people love watching these games so much.

The atmosphere was incredible and the display of Gregor Townsend’s team, not to mention the result, was fabulous.

As a Scotsman down in England for the weekend, it certainly made for an enjoyable couple of days in the capital for me.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock is a 'warrior defender' and leader, says his former…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Hayden Coulson signs new contract with Middlesbrough
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fan view: Concussion protocols in football in need of review
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for…

Most Read

1
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Deluge of entries expected for Evening Express Champion of Champions, as North-east District…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented