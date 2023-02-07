Duncan Shearer: Solid start for Barry Robson – but I still expect Aberdeen to move quickly for new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson has done his reputation no harm whatsoever with a solid first week in charge of Aberdeen – but I don’t expect his progress to put the brakes on the club’s search for a new manager.

I was pleased the team beat Motherwell on Saturday, as it was important for the players and Barry following the disappointment of the midweek loss to St Mirren.

I felt for Barry against the Buddies. He only had a couple of days to prepare the team following Jim Goodwin’s departure and the entire game plan went out the window following Ross McCrorie’s red card in the seventh minute.

There has been precious little to smile about for the Dons in 2023, so a good performance and a home win is a significant step in the right direction.

There was a lot to be pleased about against Well, too. Bojan Miovski and Duk were both on the scoresheet, while the new-look defence impressed.

I’ve seen a few people question whether Barry has earned the chance to stay in the post for the rest of the season, and while it’s an option, I’d be surprised if chairman Dave Cormack has not already compiled a shortlist of candidates.

I can appreciate the desire to take your time in conducting interviews, but I just don’t see a scenario where Aberdeen don’t have some idea of potential replacements in the dugout.

I would expect interviews to take place in the next couple of weeks and I can only see a scenario where Barry remains in place until the summer if it is a case of Aberdeen agreeing to play a waiting game for their new man.

Europe must be the aim for the Dons

Remember the Dons are three points off fourth place and securing a top four finish has to be the aim between now and the end of the season.

With that goal to aim for, I’d expect the board wants the manager in place sooner rather than later so a sense of normality and structure is in place.

After all, decisions need to be made on the existing squad and what is required for next season.

Barry was given his place as interim manager to make decisions on Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart on deadline day last week.

But there’s a difference between some quick decisions when the clock is ticking down before the transfer window closes, and making long-term plans.

Aberdeen’s short-term goal is to get back to winning ways and put themselves back in contention for Europe next season.

To do that they needed to freshen up the squad as it was clear the current group was struggling badly.

There’s been a reshuffle of the squad, and a significant freshening up of the team in the last seven days.

With the Dons having a week off, the squad will get the chance to rest up and bed these new faces in before a daunting trip to Celtic Park.

That will be the early acid test of what shape they are in for the rest of the season.

Can Caley Thistle make most of Scottish Cup reprieve?

I’m interested to see whether Caley Thistle make the most of their Scottish Cup second chance this weekend.

I watched Inverness lose to Queen’s Park in the last round and there was little doubt the visitors deserved to go through.

But their mistake of fielding Euan Henderson, who was signed after the initial tie was postponed, has been a costly one as it has cost the Spiders their place in the last 16 of the tournament.

I’m sure the secretary at the club feels terrible about the whole situation and I’ve no doubt manager Owen Coyle would have asked for confirmation he could field Henderson at Caledonian Stadium.

But someone, somewhere has made a mistake, and it is Inverness who get a second chance in the competition.

It won’t be easy, though, as Livingston are going well in the Premiership and they played very well in beating Kilmarnock 3-1 on Saturday.

Livi and Caley Jags have a long rivalry dating back to their early days in the senior ranks.

They went toe-to-toe up through the divisions and, while Livi are where Inverness want to be right now, I have no doubt Inverness boss Billy Dodds will have his players well prepared for this one.

A place in a quarter-final beckons for the winners, and financially it would be a huge boost for everyone at Caledonian Stadium.

A whole new ball game for me

I took a break from football at the weekend to indulge in some rugby and what an occasion it was.

I was down in London for the weekend and took the chance to go to my old stomping ground at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea play out a goalless draw with Fulham.

Honestly, the least said about that game the better.

However, my sporting viewing on Saturday was far more enjoyable.

I was lucky enough to have a ticket for Twickenham to watch Scotland take on the Auld Enemy in their own backyard – and what a game it was.

The Six Nations encounter was the first big rugby match of real significance I’ve had the chance to watch in person, and it was easy to see why people love watching these games so much.

The atmosphere was incredible and the display of Gregor Townsend’s team, not to mention the result, was fabulous.

As a Scotsman down in England for the weekend, it certainly made for an enjoyable couple of days in the capital for me.