Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: I fear Barry Robson’s hopes of being named Aberdeen manager are slim

By Duncan Shearer
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. during the 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. during the 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

I fear Barry Robson’s hopes of landing the manager’s job permanently have diminished following recent events at Aberdeen.

I feel for Barry as he hasn’t done an awful lot wrong in my opinion but I’ve spotted a few telling developments to suggest he is not in the frame for the job at Pittodrie.

The first sign came at his press conference on Friday when Barry said he had not spoken to chairman Dave Cormack but had received a few texts.

It was hardly a ringing endorsement for me and it set the alarm bells ringing for me.

While I can appreciate fully the chairman having other things on his mind following Sunday’s announcement he is to undergo major heart surgery this week it does seem as if the club is firmly focused on pursuing other targets.

I wish the chairman well in what is a major procedure but clearly, he faces a significant period of recovery.

The second sign was the announcement incoming chief executive Alan Burrows will be tasked with the job of helping appoint Jim Goodwin’s permanent successor when he starts work next week.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen next week. Image: SNS

He doesn’t know the interim boss and I suspect the Dons are looking outwith Scotland for their next manager at this point.

It is clear Aberdeen want a new approach

Interviews are due to begin and the addition of Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez on the list of potential targets is a third sign a fresh approach at something different is being planned by the club.

Given the list of the other candidates who have been linked include Marti Cifuentes, Ruud Brood and Geir Bakke, the addition of Rodriguez, who is looking for a role in Britain following a successful period in Japan, reinforces my belief a major change is coming at Pittodrie.

If, as it seems likely, the Dons to go for a new face in Scottish football I hope whoever comes in keeps Barry on the staff.

He’s done a fine job at youth level at the club, he knows the club and he’s a local lad with good knowledge of Scottish football.

All of those would be assets for any manager taking on his first role in a new environment in Scottish football.

It’s clear whoever the new manager is he has a huge job on his hands.

Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Celtic showed the work which needs done.

I’m not surprised at the Dons losing 4-0 to the Hoops but the manner of the goals they conceded and the failure to test Joe Hart again is a worry.

But it is not trips to Glasgow which will determine Aberdeen’s season. It is games like this weekend when Livingston visit Pittodrie which will.

David Martindale’s side have lost their last two games 3-0 at home while Aberdeen, for all their problems this season, have been decent at Pittodrie.

If they harbour serious ambitions of being European challengers this season then Saturday taking three points this weekend is vital for the Dons.

Ross County in must-win territory this weekend

Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Image: SNS

Ross County find themselves in the same position as Aberdeen in having a game with huge ramifications this weekend.

The Staggies welcome bottom club Dundee United to Victoria Park and the stakes are high for this one.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at St Mirren keeps County one point off the bottom of the table. The only saving grace was the fact United were also beaten after suffering a 2-1 home loss to St Johnstone.

With Stuart Kettlewell working wonders by leading Motherwell to back-to-back win it feels more important than ever for Malky Mackay’s side to make the most of home advantage.

United are struggling but they know if they can beat County they will move off the bottom of the Premiership and still have a game in hand on the Staggies.

I’m not a fan of the phrase ‘this one’s a real six-pointer’ as for me every game is but without a doubt, this one is huge for the club.

Malky made a triple-substitution in Paisley at half-time on Saturday. That tells me he was far from happy with what he saw from his side in the opening 45 minutes against St Mirren.

His players need to produce a response when they face a United side which lost their last five matches and haven’t celebrated a league win since January 2.

Caley Thistle continue to ride the rollercoaster of emotion in the Championship

Caley Thistle’s Nathan Shaw in action against Hamilton. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

If ever there was a game which made me glad I’m not a manager it was Caley Thistle’s match against Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

Fresh from a tremendous 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Premiership side Livingston, Billy Dodds side found themselves on the receiving end of the same scoreline on their own patch by the team propping up the Championship.

I couldn’t believe what I was watching. The first half was quite even but it was a different story completely after the break with Accies looking as if they were going to score with every attack.

The Championship in particular has been a hugely tough league to try to predict and you just need to look at the results every week to see that.

The team leading the division seems to change every week and just when you think a team is going to be isolated at the bottom they go and get a result.

Inverness will be glad of the chance to make amends when they travel to Hamilton to face Accies again tonight.

Caley Thistle are five points off the play-offs and they need to make the most of being the only fixture taking place tonight in the division to close the gap on the teams above them.

But John Rankin’s team have done well against Caley Jags this season so I’m taking nothing for granted.










Editor's Picks

Most Commented