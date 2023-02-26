NFUS north-east region to host mental wellbeing event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) north-east region is hosting its Mental Wellbeing Conference next week in Inverurie.

The event, due to take place on Thursday, March 2 at The Kintore Arms Hotel, will be chaired by the north-east region’s vice-chairman, Kevin Gilbert, and includes a panel of five speakers.

New Deer branch vice-chairman, Kenny Elphinstone, will speak on the panel, along with Stephanie Morrison, lecturer in public health and occupational therapy at Robert Gordon University.

They will be accompanied by John Mooney, Carolyn Lamb and Pete Matthews, from NHS Grampian’s public health.

The branch committee is encouraging members and other farmers to come along to the evening, following the success of a similar event in 2019 which attracted 100 participants.

“We are really keen to see a big crowd on Thursday night, as mental well-being is a massively important subject, which most of us are able to relate to,” said north-east regional chairman, Alan Simpson.

“Our agricultural industry, along with the veterinary profession, know only too well, how lonely our lives can feel at times.”

Lorna Paterson, regional manager, said: “Since our last event, we have suffered COVID, which has escalated the effects of poor mental health,” said Ms Paterson.

“I have never witnessed so many young people suffering to the extent that they are currently. It is vitally important that we help facilitate and support discussions and offer peer support on this topic. I am so proud of our farmers for making this event happen.”

Bookings can be made by calling 0131 472 4000.