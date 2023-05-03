Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s ‘non-negotiable’ demand on players in the bid to secure success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s ‘non-negotiable’ demand on players in the bid to secure success

Dons manager has led Aberdeen to seven straight victories to move up to third in the Premiership table.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists it will be “non-negotiable” that  players give 100 per cent intensity and commitment at all times on his watch.

Robson insists that full-on attitude was at the core of what drove him as a player, to the extent it was “draining”.

He will demand his players also “give everything” under his management and reckons that approach will be fundamental to driving Aberdeen to success.

The Reds gaffer wants that intensity in matches and training- and for players to “live their life well” when away from the club.

Robson has led Aberdeen to seven straight victories to rise up to third in the Premiership table.

He warned there can be no drop in standards under his stewardship.

That winning form was rewarded when Robson, 44, and assistant Steve Agnew this week signed contracts to manage the Dons until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

Aberdeen manager at Pittodrie today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Robson said: “Do I demand? Yes. Do I expect things done right? Yes.

“Do I want my players to be disciplined? Yes.

“I’m not asking them to beat five players and put it in the top corner, I’m asking them to do things that we can all do.

“Just give us everything when you are on the training pitch and live your life well when you are off it.

“Be disciplined. If you do that, then you have much more chance of your talent coming out.

“That for me is a non-negotiable.”

Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at the club’s Cormack Park training facility. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

‘I want my players to be driven’

Robson was appointed interim manager following the dismissal of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

He has overseen eight wins from his 10 games in charge to move five points clear in third spot.

Aberdeen were in the bottom six when Robson took over the management of the first team.

Since taking on the managerial role three months ago he has demanded the same commitment he delivered as a player.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

Former Celtic and Middlesbrough midfielder Robson won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014.

When he retired from playing while at Pittodrie in 2016 he says it was a relief as he could finally drop his intensity.

It didn’t drop for long as he brought that same passion and desire when moving into youth coaching at Pittodrie.

Robson said: “When I was a player, I was really determined and driven.

“I want my teams and players to be driven.

“I want them to work hard because I knew I got success out of the game by doing that.

“To go and try and give 100 per cent all the time – it’s not easy.

“But if you’re a player and you want to think ‘I’m not feeling it’ then it’s easy to fall off a little bit.

“It takes real talent to focus and work to give that all the time.

“And it’s draining.

“That for me is what gives you every chance of being successful.

“That’s what I want from the players.

“The day I retired from football, it was a relief for me, because you put that much into it.

“It was all back on the next day when I became a coach, I had a day off.”

Barry Robson, right, during the win over Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

The demands of management

Robson was elevated from coaching the U18s as development phase manager into the first team role at the end of January.

He admits he brings the same intensity he had as a player to the management role.

To such an extent he will lie in bed at night going over the decisions he made that day – all in the pursuit of success.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “When you are a player it is continuous as you go home at night and you need to eat right.

“Maybe some of your friends are going out for a curry on a Thursday night and you say ‘I can’t because I have a game’.

“You are thinking about your body and I always had to feel like I had to sleep really well to be at my maximum when I played.

“That is not as bad now as I can go and have a McDonalds with the kids now or I can go out for a meal now and again.

“I might have one tonight.

“But then the guilt is still in you because I always get up the next day and go for a run.

“That always stays with you, it’s a good thing but also a bad thing.

“It becomes in-built in you. It became in-built in me as a player.

“Now as a coach there are different demands.

“When I go home at night and I’m lying in my bed I’m thinking have I done enough today?

“Have I given the right message? Have we worked hard enough?

“That sits in your mind. Obviously you also worry about if you have made the right decisions.

“You will get decisions right but you will also get ones wrong as well.

“And you can go to bed at night knowing you have done everything possible in your power.

“Then I can sleep.”

