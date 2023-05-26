Richard Gordon: Dons should use European cash to keep this squad together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Dons should use European cash to keep this squad together

Barry Robson deserves huge praise for a remarkable turnaround at Pittodrie, writes the P&J columnist.

Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock celebrate the win against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock celebrate the win against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Richard Gordon

The scenes of celebration at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, in the stands and on the pitch, and in the dressing room after the 3-0 win over St Mirren, were reminiscent of the glory days of the 1980s.

While the reward might not have been as momentous as those gathered by the inspirational Willie Miller and his team-mates, with those greats having just finished marking the fortieth anniversary of Gothenburg, it was fitting to see the current side enjoy their moment.

The turnaround in the last few months has been remarkable; an achievement which would have even those legends nodding their heads in approval.

Make no mistake, what Barry Robson and his players have done since one of the worst weeks in the club’s history is truly astonishing.

Think back to mid-January and those ten excruciating days which brought 5-0 and 6-0 defeats in Edinburgh either side of the Darvel humiliation. It was the bleakest period I can remember in half a century following the Dons, and back then it looked more likely the side’s most optimistic target would be making the top six.

They have been helped by Hearts’ inexplicable collapse and the inconsistency Hibernian have shown all season, but in the main, securing third place has been down to a run of form no-one could have seen coming.

Barry has had 14 games in charge. He has lost four and won nine, an unimaginable improvement on what had gone before, but most impressively of all, he has sorted out what was one of the most porous rearguards in the division.

Barry Robson at full time following Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

During that sequence, the Dons have kept eight clean sheets and have rediscovered the art of defending. Angus MacDonald has already been tied-up for the next couple of years, and I have no doubt talks are already under way with Watford and Celtic regarding Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales.

The pair might be out of the club’s financial reach, but with a near guaranteed windfall coming next season from whichever European competition they end up in, this might be the time to push the boat out. The defensive trio which has been operating under Robson is tried and tested, and there are no guarantees he can bring in similar quality. If it is any way feasible, I would hope the club is prepared to make that happen.

Two other loan signings would be equally valuable to get on board on a permanent basis.

Graeme Shinnie has once again very quickly become the beating heart of the club, and given where Wigan Athletic are these days, and Graeme’s desire to return home, I would fully expect that one to be sorted out.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

There have been optimistic noises about Leighton Clarkson; that will depend on whether he is interested in returning, as well as Liverpool’s plans, but landing him would be a major statement of intent.

It would appear likely there will be a few departures, with some key figures leaving Pittodrie. Given that, recruitment is going to be massive, and it promises to be a pivotal summer as the management team looks to build on the momentum gained in the last four months.

Get the right players in, and Aberdeen could be on the verge of one of their most exciting eras since those halcyon days of the eighties.

A long road ahead for Dundee United

That decade was also when Dundee United, under the astute leadership of Jim McLean, shone brightest, but as their title-winning squad celebrates the fortieth anniversary of the club’s greatest triumph, the Tannadice outfit are about to suffer their third relegation since 1995.

Last time round it took them four attempts to get out of the Championship, in successive seasons finishing behind Hibernian, Falkirk, St Mirren, Livingston and Ross County, as well as a play-off defeat to the Paisley Saints.

Next season’s second tier might not have that same quality, but it will be no stroll for United, and I would not be confident they can bounce straight back up.

Having got so much wrong, the Tannadice powerbrokers are going to have to make some big decisions in the coming weeks. If they don’t get those correct, it could be some time before their club is once again a credible force in Scottish football.

Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to bring Leighton Clarkson back from Liverpool next season

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]