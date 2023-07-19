Mark Reynolds: Group stages of Europe is a game-changer for Aberdeen

Former Don Mark Reynolds insists group stage football in Europe can be a game-changer for Aberdeen.

Barry Robson has guided the Dons to the group stages of Europe this season for the first time in 16 years.

The reward for that achievement will be significant as Europe can be more lucrative than the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen are already putting that money to good use by strengthening their squad ahead of their European campaign.

Celtic received £3.84m for winning the league championship last season.

Qualification for the group stages of the Europa League is worth £3.15 million for the Dons while each win in the group stages is worth £550,000.

Reynolds, who was part of several attempts to qualify under Derek McInnes in his six seasons at the club from 2013 to 2019, knows the prestige as well as the prize money on offer will be huge for his old club.

He said: “Everything has fallen in Aberdeen’s favour this time with a later start, guaranteed group stage football and the money that brings.

“I’ve no doubt that will have been a huge draw when they are trying to recruit players as well. It’s a huge carrot.

“At the turn of the year Aberdeen were toiling but since bringing in Barry they’ve done well and the financial reward for getting there is huge.

“But I think for the manager and the boys at the club the illustrious nature of playing in Europe at that level and having guaranteed games to go and show their stuff is what they are looking forward to.”

‘Group stage football was our big goal’

Reynolds knows all too well how big a challenge securing group stage involvement is after reaching the Europa League third qualifying round four times and the second qualifying round once in his time with the Dons.

The 36-year-old believes entering at the play-off round and having the guaranteed consolation of a place in the Conference League is vital for Robson and his players.

He said: “I was lucky enough we were in Europe most seasons I was at Aberdeen which meant we missed the group stages of the League Cup.

“It was nice to get competitive games started and into European competition rather than domestic football.

“When I was there the challenge was having to get through qualifiers.

“Some seasons we had two or three weeks off maximum and then back for a micro pre-season and into the games straight away.

“It was something we never managed to achieve, it always seemed to be just outside our grasp.

“We’d be one game away or it would be one game too many and it was tough having to get through four or six games just to get a chance at qualifying.

“It’s great the boys have managed to guarantee European football as it means they can plan for the season ahead.

“Barry will be pleased he is able to play some competitive games domestically to get going and hopefully challenge on a couple of fronts.”

Robson yearned for chance to be manager

Reynolds shared a dressing room with Robson when they played at Pittodrie and is not surprised to see his former team-mate thrive since becoming manager at the club.

Robson replaced Jim Goodwin as interim manager in January before securing the position permanently.

Reynolds insists Robson’s interest in coaching was apparent to all of his team-mates before he hung up his boots in 2016.

The former Don said: “He was always very single minded. We all knew that being a manager was what he wanted to do. He knew he had to bide his time.

“He served his time under Derek McInnes and then stayed on and served under another couple of managers.

“But he has always been his own man and knew how he wanted to do things.

“You would sit next to him in the changing room and he’d talk about what he would do and the players he would want if he was in charge.

“So there was no doubt in my mind Barry had a plan of being a manager someday.

“I don’t think he knew it would come with Aberdeen but he has certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands and clearly he has been a huge success so far.”