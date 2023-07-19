Mark Reynolds: Group stages of Europe is a game-changer for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Reynolds: Group stages of Europe is a game-changer for Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen defender believes European riches will make Barry Robson's side stronger domestically.

By Paul Third
Mark Reynolds celebrates netting for Aberdeen against Real Sociedad in 2014.
Former Don Mark Reynolds insists group stage football in Europe can be a game-changer for Aberdeen.

Barry Robson has guided the Dons to the group stages of Europe this season for the first time in 16 years.

The reward for that achievement will be significant as Europe can be more lucrative than the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen are already putting that money to good use by strengthening their squad ahead of their European campaign.

Celtic received £3.84m for winning the league championship last season.

Qualification for the group stages of the Europa League is worth £3.15 million for the Dons while each win in the group stages is worth £550,000.

Reynolds, who was part of several attempts to qualify under Derek McInnes in his six seasons at the club from 2013 to 2019, knows the prestige as well as the prize money on offer will be huge for his old club.

He said: “Everything has fallen in Aberdeen’s favour this time with a later start, guaranteed group stage football and the money that brings.

“I’ve no doubt that will have been a huge draw when they are trying to recruit players as well. It’s a huge carrot.

“At the turn of the year Aberdeen were toiling but since bringing in Barry they’ve done well and the financial reward for getting there is huge.

“But I think for the manager and the boys at the club the illustrious nature of playing in Europe at that level and having guaranteed games to go and show their stuff is what they are looking forward to.”

‘Group stage football was our big goal’

Aberdeen’s Mark Reynolds was part of the Dons side which competed in Europe regularly under Derek McInnes.

Reynolds knows all too well how big a challenge securing group stage involvement is after reaching the Europa League third qualifying round four times and the second qualifying round once in his time with the Dons.

The 36-year-old believes entering at the play-off round and having the guaranteed consolation of a place in the Conference League is vital for Robson and his players.

He said: “I was lucky enough we were in Europe most seasons I was at Aberdeen which meant we missed the group stages of the League Cup.

“It was nice to get competitive games started and into European competition rather than domestic football.

“When I was there the challenge was having to get through qualifiers.

“Some seasons we had two or three weeks off maximum and then back for a micro pre-season and into the games straight away.

“It was something we never managed to achieve, it always seemed to be just outside our grasp.

“We’d be one game away or it would be one game too many and it was tough having to get through four or six games just to get a chance at qualifying.

“It’s great the boys have managed to guarantee European football as it means they can plan for the season ahead.

“Barry will be pleased he is able to play some competitive games domestically to get going and hopefully challenge on a couple of fronts.”

Robson yearned for chance to be manager

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will take charge of his first European campaign this season. Image: SNS

Reynolds shared a dressing room with Robson when they played at Pittodrie and is not surprised to see his former team-mate thrive since becoming manager at the club.

Robson replaced Jim Goodwin as interim manager in January before securing the position permanently.

Reynolds insists Robson’s interest in coaching was apparent to all of his team-mates before he hung up his boots in 2016.

The former Don said: “He was always very single minded. We all knew that being a manager was what he wanted to do. He knew he had to bide his time.

“He served his time under Derek McInnes and then stayed on and served under another couple of managers.

“But he has always been his own man and knew how he wanted to do things.

“You would sit next to him in the changing room and he’d talk about what he would do and the players he would want if he was in charge.

“So there was no doubt in my mind Barry had a plan of being a manager someday.

“I don’t think he knew it would come with Aberdeen but he has certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands and clearly he has been a huge success so far.”

 

