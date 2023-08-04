Aberdeen coach Peter Leven reveals what it was like working with ‘great man’ Diego Maradona in Belarus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven reveals what it was like working with ‘great man’ Diego Maradona in Belarus

Leven had a short experience working alongside football legend Maradona at Dynamo Brest.

By Sophie Goodwin
Diego Maradona Maradona arrives in Brest, Belarus on July 16, 2018. Image: Shutterstock.
Diego Maradona Maradona arrives in Brest, Belarus on July 16, 2018. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen first team coach Peter Leven admits his short experience working at the same club as footballing legend Diego Maradona was “crazy”.

Leven, who last coached in Russia with FC Orenburg, joined Barry Robson’s staff earlier this summer following the departure of Liam Fox.

The former Kilmarnock assistant brings a wealth of European competition experience to the Dons thanks to a two-year spell at Belarusian Premier League side Dynamo Brest, who won their domestic title in 2019.

With Marcel Licka as manager and Leven as his assistant, Dynamo Brest also reached the Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

And it was in Belarus where Leven had the chance to get to know Maradona, one of football’s all-time greats.

In 2018, Maradona signed a three-year contract to become chairman of Dynamo Brest and he received a huge fanfare when he arrived at the club in July.

But his time in Belarus was shortlived with Maradona taking over at Mexican second division side Dorados in September, only a couple of months after starting his role at Dinamo Brest

Speaking to RedTV, Leven recalled: “When I left Kilmarnock I wanted to go do something different and think outside the box, and the opportunity came up to go to Belarus through an agent.

“I loved it. We won the league for the first time in the club’s history and played in the Europa and Champions League.

“It was a great experience and I got to work with the great man Diego Maradona, which was a crazy situation.

“He become honorary chairman of the club for like three months. He was about the stadium and the training ground.

“We had a few chats and he came into training a few times, so that was a good experience.”

Argentina legend Diego Maradona greets players of FC Dinamo Brest before a match against FC Shakhtyor. Image: Shutterstock.

In a previous interview on Maradona’s brief stint in Belarus, Leven said: “He got paraded through the streets of Brest in something the size between a Hummer and a double-decker bus.

“It was crazy. The whole country was crazy, it was all about Maradona.

“People on the streets were climbing trees just to see him and get a picture of him.

“We could have sold out the stadium five times over, people came from Poland and Ukraine just to see him. It was surreal.

“He came and met everybody in the changing rooms, he met all the players and the staff and everybody got a kiss and cuddle off him, and then he disappeared. He took a job in Mexico!

“There was all this merchandise with Maradona in Brest and I think he was there for three or four days, and then he took a job in Mexico.”

Working with Robson and Agnew

Leven hopes he can put his European experience to good use at Aberdeen, who are guaranteed European football until December.

He said: “I hope I can help the manager and Aggers (Steve Agnew) with that part as well.

“People don’t realise these countries like Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan have decent quality. They have good technical players over there.

“They have very passionate fans. I was very lucky to be at a club in Belarus who were very passionate home and away.

“We had over 1,000 fans who would travel all over Belarus to watch us which was really good.”

Since joining Aberdeen, Leven says he was developed a strong working relationship with Robson – who he knew from his time at Rangers as a player and after doing their Pro Licence together – and Agnew.

Peter Leven, centre, alongside boss Barry Robson and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson. Image: SNS.

He said: “What’s good about myself, Aggers and Barry is that we’ve all got an opinion and if I don’t agree with it I’ll say what I think. I’ll always be that kind of person.

“It’s a good balance and it’s worked well so far.

“You can’t cut corners in this game. You cannot stand still because every day someone is trying to get better than you as a player, as a person and as a coach.

“We have to keep pushing the boundary every day and that’s what Barry demands from the staff and the players.”

Leven is looking forward to the Dons’ league opener at Livingston this weekend having been impressed with what he saw during his first pre-season at the club.

He said: “There were signs (during 3-2 win over Charlton) that things are starting to click and hopefully we can take that and build on it in each game we play.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Maurice Ross in action for Aberdeen with Celtic striker Georgios Samaras and referee Mike Tumilty. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Maurice Ross expects top-four finish for the Dons
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will not allow Europe to distract from domestic focus
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry playing the waiting game ahead of Aberdeen move
Aberdeen Women's new captain Nadine Hanssen pictured at the club's training base, Cormack Park.
From playing against the world's best to being a part of the Dons family…
CR0041934 Reporter, Paul Third. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Another of the Gothenburg Greats, John McMaster will be available for interview on Monday 3rd April at Pittodrie Stadium. John will be promoting his new book McMaster & Commander  the Business of Winning. Pictured is John with the Cup Winners Cup and his new book 3rd April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John McMaster praises Aberdeen manager Barry Robson for improving departing Ylber Ramadani
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson playing a transfer game of patience
Jordan MacRae, left, celebrates after opening the scoring for Brora Rangers. Images: Jasperimage
SPFL Trust Trophy: Aberdeen B to face Peterhead after beating Brora Rangers on penalties
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ylber Ramadani poised for Lecce move after Aberdeen accept £1.2million bid for midfielder
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to sign New Zealand international defender 
Gordon Strachan was back at Pittodrie for the Freedom of the City event in May. Image: SNS.
'If you don’t want to play two games a week, join a rubbish team':…

Conversation