Huge inflatable dome to cover Stonehaven tennis court despite protests about ‘monstrosity’ ruining beach views

The structure will be able to withstand 150mph winds, ensuring games can continue despite the weather.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Stonehaven tennis club dome has been approved
An artist impression of the inflatable tennis court cover heading to Stonehaven. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

It’s a moment that lives on in Wimbledon history, or perhaps infamy… The sight of Sir Cliff Richard leading a singalong as rain disrupted the tennis tournament in the mid-1990s.

Every tennis player, and fan, lives in dread of spirit-dampening downpours that can grind scintillating back-and-forth battles to a halt.

It’s little wonder then that Stonehaven Tennis Club, situated just off the north-east coastline and prone to bouts of wind and rain, feels the need for shelter.

Earlier this year, bosses applied for permission to inflate a giant dome over the seaside courts, ensuring play can continue regardless of the weather.

However, some had little love for the scheme…

Dozens of people called for Aberdeenshire Council to rule it out of bounds, branding the dome a “monstrosity”…

The tennis court cover as seen from the south. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

Supporters rallied though, with 71 supporters writing to the council opposed to 38 against.

Why were some people against it?

Residents are very proud of their stunning beach, and feared the dome might taint the impressive scenery.

One local, Shona Dawson, said: “Why anyone would put an eyesore like that in the middle of a beautiful, picturesque town like Stonehaven is beyond me.”

The inflatable tennis court cover as seen from the beach. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

While Westhill woman Kathleen Lawrie said the “huge inflated green carbuncle” would spoil her stays at the nearby caravan park.

Andy McArdle blasted it as an “absolute eyesore”, while Gordon Stewart said it was a “ludicrous” idea.

And Alistair McIntosh said he “read with horror” about the “monstrosity”.

Carolyn Kellvenay raised another point, worrying about it soon becoming covered in seagull muck.

Council planners even described it as “somewhat of a Marmite structure”, that will be visible from the war memorial on the other side of the bay.

How would the inflatable tennis court cover work?

A warm air blower would run to ensure the inflatable structure maintains its shape during use.

As the courts sit next to the caravan park, there was some concern the air blower could create a noise nuisance to those staying there.

But the council’s environmental health team insisted this wouldn’t be a problem.

A doubles match gets underway at Stonehaven Tennis Club. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The club revealed it can withstand winds of up to 150mph, meaning the structure could be used in all weathers, ensuring no games would need to be cancelled.

But the cover wouldn’t be needed in the summer.

It is expected to be in use from the end of September through to the middle of April.

LED lighting will be used inside the structure.

Cover would help to provide a ‘top-class sporting facility’

The application went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee this week.

Speaking on behalf of the tennis club, Karl Lebedis said it provided an “opportunity to provide a top-class sporting and leisure facility”.

He went on to say it would be a “significant investment” in the facilities on the recreational grounds – the largest of its kind for many years.

The inflatable tennis court cover can be seen behind the caravan park. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

Karl told councillors that playing and coaching in Stonehaven during the winter can be “particularly challenging” due to strong coastal winds.

He added: “For us, the availability of an indoor arena such as this will allow the club to give a much better coaching and playing experience for our junior players.”

Karl went on to explain that the project would benefit the whole of Stonehaven too.

Stonehaven Tennis Club say the inflatable cover will help keep games running all year round. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The club intends to make the courts available to the community to run other leisure activities such as fitness classes and yoga sessions.

And Karl argued it was needed as there is only one indoor tennis facility available to the general public in the north-east, but it is located in Aberdeen.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Council planners had recommended the plan be approved.

While they noted it would be visible from afar, they argued the green colour would allow it to blend in better with the landscape and surrounding buildings.

Councillor Dawn Black backed the proposal and suggested the committee approve it.

A site plan of the Stonehaven tennis courts. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

Her view was supported by councillor Catherine Victor who said: “This is only a temporary fixture, it won’t be there permanently.

“We have to move along with the times and try to provide facilities that people can use all year round in Scotland.

“We are way behind some other countries in the world as far as that goes so I think anything we can do to improve facilities in the winter time is commended.”

Committee members went on to unanimously grant the application.

Conversation