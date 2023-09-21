GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt?

The Dons take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening game in Group G of the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

Aberdeen fans enjoying the atmosphere in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
By Ryan Cryle

Around 3,000 Aberdeen fans have descended on Frankfurt in the hope of seeing the Dons make a winning start in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

It is a daunting task for Barry Robson’s side as they take on a star-studded Eintracht Frankfurt team, which includes Mario Gotze who scored Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final.

But the Red Army were in fine voice and full of optimism ahead of kick-off at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Can you spot any Aberdeen fans you know in our pictures from Frankfurt?

The Aberdeen fans standing free in Frankfurt. Image: Danny Mckay.
Around 3,000 Aberdeen fans have travelled to Frankfurt for the opening group game. Image: Danny Mckay.
The Dons travelled to Germany on the back of a poor domestic run – but Dons fans were still feeling upbeat. Image: SNS.
Some of the Dons fans gearing up for the big match. Image: SNS.
The Glenrothes Reds making their presence known. Image: SNS.
On your… scooter – one Dons fan en route to the Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.
There were a few classic Dons tops on show in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
These Aberdeen fans met Dons captain Graeme Shinnie.
The Dons fans were also pictured with Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler ahead of the match.
Aberdeen were playing in the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2007. Image: SNS.
Hayley Annand sent us this picture ahead of Aberdeen’s showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Seven-year-old Harrison from Turriff was among the travelling support. Image supplied by Laura Stewart.
Shaun Blues sent us this picture of the Aberdeen support gathering ahead of kick-off.
The Dons fans were hoping for a match to remember in Frankfurt. Image supplied by Kath McGhee.
The Dons fans were in good spirits ahead of the match. Image supplied by Mark Cowie.
Could they be kings of Europe again? Simon Davies sent us this picture.
Six-year-old Kyle who is in Frankfurt with his father Scott Duguid.
Mitch Cruickshank sent us this picture ahead of kick-off.

