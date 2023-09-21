GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt?

Around 3,000 Aberdeen fans have descended on Frankfurt in the hope of seeing the Dons make a winning start in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

It is a daunting task for Barry Robson’s side as they take on a star-studded Eintracht Frankfurt team, which includes Mario Gotze who scored Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final.

But the Red Army were in fine voice and full of optimism ahead of kick-off at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Can you spot any Aberdeen fans you know in our pictures from Frankfurt?