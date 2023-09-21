Aberdeen FC GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt? The Dons take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening game in Group G of the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening. Aberdeen fans enjoying the atmosphere in Frankfurt. Image: SNS. By Ryan Cryle September 21 2023, 5.02pm Share GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6176906/gallery-are-you-part-of-the-red-army-who-have-followed-aberdeen-to-frankfurt/ Copy Link 0 comment Around 3,000 Aberdeen fans have descended on Frankfurt in the hope of seeing the Dons make a winning start in the group stage of the Europa Conference League. It is a daunting task for Barry Robson’s side as they take on a star-studded Eintracht Frankfurt team, which includes Mario Gotze who scored Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final. But the Red Army were in fine voice and full of optimism ahead of kick-off at the Deutsche Bank Park. Can you spot any Aberdeen fans you know in our pictures from Frankfurt? The Aberdeen fans standing free in Frankfurt. Image: Danny Mckay. Around 3,000 Aberdeen fans have travelled to Frankfurt for the opening group game. Image: Danny Mckay. The Dons travelled to Germany on the back of a poor domestic run – but Dons fans were still feeling upbeat. Image: SNS. Some of the Dons fans gearing up for the big match. Image: SNS. The Glenrothes Reds making their presence known. Image: SNS. On your… scooter – one Dons fan en route to the Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS. There were a few classic Dons tops on show in Frankfurt. Image: SNS. These Aberdeen fans met Dons captain Graeme Shinnie. The Dons fans were also pictured with Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler ahead of the match. Aberdeen were playing in the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2007. Image: SNS. Hayley Annand sent us this picture ahead of Aberdeen’s showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt. Seven-year-old Harrison from Turriff was among the travelling support. Image supplied by Laura Stewart. Shaun Blues sent us this picture of the Aberdeen support gathering ahead of kick-off. The Dons fans were hoping for a match to remember in Frankfurt. Image supplied by Kath McGhee. The Dons fans were in good spirits ahead of the match. Image supplied by Mark Cowie. Could they be kings of Europe again? Simon Davies sent us this picture. Six-year-old Kyle who is in Frankfurt with his father Scott Duguid. Mitch Cruickshank sent us this picture ahead of kick-off. WATCH: Aberdeen fans give their predictions from Germany ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt battle
