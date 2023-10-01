Elgin to receive £20 million in Rishi Sunak conference giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin to receive £20 million in Rishi Sunak conference giveaway

The town will receive £20 million over a 10-year period to help regenerate high streets and tackle anti-social behaviour.

By Alasdair Clark
Rishi Sunak conference Elgin giveaway
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty arriving in Manchester for the Tory party conference. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Elgin will receive a cash boost of £20 million over the next 10 years under a new plan from Rishi Sunak to help “rundown” towns.

The Prime Minister announced a new £1 billion investment as part of a new long-term vision for towns, which he said would put funding “in the hands of local people” to improve their communities.

He accused politicians of focusing on cities for too long and taking towns for granted, vowing: “That ends today”.

The endowment-style windfall will be paid to the 55 areas – including the Moray town and seven others in Scotland – over the next 10 years.

Cash can be used to fund local priorities such as reviving high streets, improving transport, boosting visitor numbers and combatting anti-social behaviour.

The giveaway from Mr Sunak comes as his first Conservative party conference as leader gets underway in Manchester.

Elgin is one of more than 50 towns to benefit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He said: “Towns are the place most of us call home and where most of us go to work.

“But politicians have always taken towns for granted and focused on cities.

“The result is the half-empty high streets, rundown shopping centres and anti-social behaviour that undermine many towns’ prosperity and hold back people’s opportunity — and without a new approach, these problems will only get worse.

“That changes today. Our long-term Plan for Towns puts funding in the hands of local people themselves to invest in line with their priorities, over the long-term. That is how we level up.”

As part of the investment, the towns will set up a town board, bringing together community leaders, employers, local authorities and the local MP, to help deliver a plan for consultation.

PM’s funding a ‘huge boost’ for Elgin

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the town boards would be able to use a suite of regeneration powers while deploying the new funding.

The department said the UK Government would work with local councils and the Scottish Government to determine how towns in Scotland will benefit from funding and powers under the proposals.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith welcomed the direct investment which she said would allow local councils to make the right decisions.

Elgin High Street Rishi Sunak
How the money is spent will be decided by local leaders. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “That is a huge boost for them given the economic challenges Scotland is facing right now and how council budgets have been slashed year after year by the SNP-Green government.

“The UK Government’s long-term Plan for Towns is further evidence of the UK Government’s commitment to levelling up all parts of our country. The funding will allow these towns to revitalise their high streets, crack down on anti-social behaviour, improve local transport links and grow the local economy.

