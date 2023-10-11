Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne has agreed a contract extension with the Dons.

The youth academy graduate has signed a new deal to remain at Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

Milne said: “It was a no brainer to extend my stay. I’ve grown up here, it’s the club I want to play for so it was an easy decision.

“I’ve been here since I was 11 years old and the aim has always been to be a first team player for Aberdeen so I am determined to continue to work towards that.

“I’m training alongside really good professionals every day, so I am learning all the time.

“I’ve worked with the manager for a long time, he knows how to get the best out of me and what my strengths are.

“I just need to continue to work hard and wait for my opportunity within the first team.”

The 20 year-old Aberdonian, who has been with the Dons since joining the under-11 side, was a member of the SFA performance school at Hazlehead Academy prior to signing a full-time contract with the Dons in 2020.

Milne, who has converted from a midfield role to central defence, has made four first team appearances for the club.

Dons boss Barry Robson said: “Since returning for pre-season training Jack has continued to make good progress with his development.

“He’s has strong physical attributes and has a positive attitude to his work, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our young defenders.

“We believe Jack has a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing his continued development as part of the first team squad.”