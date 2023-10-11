Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension

Young Don commits his future to the club to the summer of 2026.

By Paul Third
Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS
Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne has agreed a contract extension with the Dons.

The youth academy graduate has signed a new deal to remain at Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

Milne said: “It was a no brainer to extend my stay. I’ve grown up here, it’s the club I want to play for so it was an easy decision.

“I’ve been here since I was 11 years old and the aim has always been to be a first team player for Aberdeen so I am determined to continue to work towards that.

“I’m training alongside really good professionals every day, so I am learning all the time.

“I’ve worked with the manager for a long time, he knows how to get the best out of me and what my strengths are.

“I just need to continue to work hard and wait for my opportunity within the first team.”

The 20 year-old Aberdonian, who has been with the Dons since joining the under-11 side, was a member of the SFA performance school at Hazlehead Academy prior to signing a full-time contract with the Dons in 2020.

Milne, who has converted from a midfield role to central defence, has made four first team appearances for the club.

Dons boss Barry Robson said: “Since returning for pre-season training Jack has continued to make good progress with his development.

“He’s has strong physical attributes and has a positive attitude to his work, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our young defenders.

“We believe Jack has a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing his continued development as part of the first team squad.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Watch: Two-goal hero Jamie Smith on Aberdeen's Uefa Cup 'humbling' of Copenhagen 16 years…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Sean Wallace: Connor Barron's form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen
Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS
Striker Bojan Miovski warns Aberdeen 'are not scared of anyone' in Europe
Jack Milne has signed a contract extension with the Dons. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson recounts escape from Israel following Hamas attacks
Nicky Devlin with his arms stretched out
'I knew he would fit in perfectly at this club': Barry Robson explains why…
Aberdeen's Duk and Bojan Miovski
Willie Miller: Aberdeen players need to step up to take goalscoring burden off Bojan…

Conversation