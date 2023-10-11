EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager’s role

Manager Dean Donaldson is understood to be leaving Turriff United and is set to join Inverurie Locos.

Sources have indicated to the Press and Journal that Donaldson, who has been in charge at the Haughs since January 2021, has decided he wants to move on with the Railwaymen his likely destination.

Inverurie, who are in Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield action against Dyce at Harlaw Park tonight, have been looking for a successor to Andy Low who was dismissed last month.

Jamie Watt has been in interim charge since then, but it remains to be seen whether he will now be in the dugout for this evening’s game.

It is also believed that Donaldson’s assistant coaches Jamie Lennox and Greg Moir are set to make the move to Harlaw Park.

During his time at Turriff, Donaldson has overseen steady improvement. In his first full campaign (2021-22), they finished 17th in the Breedon Highland League, before finishing 12th in the table last term.

This season United are sitting fifth with 18 points from nine league fixtures.