Midfielder Connor Barron vows to make Aberdeen impact after recovering from two injury setbacks

Aberdeen have reopened contract talks with the Dons midfielder whose current deal is up at the end of the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron during the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron insists he is “back to myself now” and ready to make an impact after recovering from an injury nightmare.

The 21-year-old was one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football when making his Dons breakthrough in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

However Scotland under-21 international Barron’s momentum was derailed when suffering two injuries that ruled him out for most of last season.

Barron was sidelined for the first four months of last term with a knee injury suffered in a pre-season friendly.

Then he was dealt another blow when sustaining a pelvic injury in January which required surgery, ruling him out for another three months.

Now injury-free, a revitalised Barron says “I believe in myself”  and is ready to grab opportunities to secure a regular starting slot.

Barron has impressed in recent games and was recently hailed for an “outstanding” performance by Dons gaffer Barry Robson.

Aberdeen recently re-opened talks with Barron in a bid to get the youth academy graduate to sign a new contract.

Barron’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the January transfer window opens.

The Dons initially opened talks with the midfielder and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

Now Aberdeen have got back round the negotiating table.

Aberdeen's Connor BArron applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki.
Aberdeen’s Connor BArron applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Barron said: “I feel back to myself now.

“Last season was a tough on for me with injuries.

“I had a good pre-season and in the recent games I’ve played I think I have done well when I got the opportunity.

“It’s just about me taking it and grabbing my place in this team.

“I believe in myself and know what I can do.”

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron against Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi during the Europa Conference League Group Stage match.
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron against Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi during the Europa Conference League Group Stage match. Image: SNS

The necessity of squad rotation

Former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, a marquee summer signing, has been rotated in midfield with Barron.

When one starts the other is normally on the bench with captain Graeme Shinnie taking the other central midfield role.

Aberdeen are battling on two fronts with Europa Conference League group action and domestic commitments.

Clarkson started the 1-1 draw with Finnish champions HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

The former Anfield midfielder then dropped to the bench, replaced by Barron, for the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone thee days later.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron during the Viaplay Cup clash at Ross County.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron during the Viaplay Cup clash at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Barron said: “It is rotation in the team and happens all over.

“With the amount of games we are playing it’s important.

“When you get your chance in that team you just have to go and take it.

“We all work really well together and it is a close knit team.

“Every day in training we are all very close and everyone knows what we are doing.

“The whole team is on the same page and over the past few weeks you can really see that coming which is positive.”

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and St Johnstone''s Luke Jephcott battle for the ball.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and St Johnstone”s Luke Jephcott battle for the ball. Image: Shutterstock

Connor Barron vows to return ‘stronger’ from international break

Aberdeen went into the international break after a frustrating 0-0 stalemate with Premiership bottom club St Johntone.

Barron is confident the Reds will return stronger and focused to return to winning ways against Dundee on Saturday.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Barron said: “We were poor in the first half against St Johnstone but towards the end we had chances and had to take them.

“We also had one (goal) chalked off right on half-time.

“If that counts then there’s going to be momentum going into the second half.

“We definitely got a reaction coming out into the second half because we knew the first half wasn’t good enough.

“However, we got a clean sheet and will come back after the international break stronger.

“We will lift our heads and go again.”

‘You can feel the momentum’

The draw with St Johnstone was the second successive game where the Dons’ inability to convert chances proved costly.

A lack of clinical attacking edge against HJK Helsinki led to a 1-1 Europa Conference League Group G draw.

Despite two straight draws the Dons are unbeaten in five games in all competitions and have reached the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action during a Viaplay Cup Quarter-final match against Ross County.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action during a Viaplay Cup Quarter-final match against Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “You can feel the momentum on the training ground and on match days.

“There have been really good attendances and the fans have been brilliant home and away.

“It is just about us continuing what we are doing and picking up results.”

