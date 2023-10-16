Defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to wait until next summer to make decision on Aberdeen future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to wait until next summer to make decision on Aberdeen future

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson aims to secure Gartenmann on a deal beyond his season-long loan from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

By Sean Wallace
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.

Loan star Stefan Gartenmann has confirmed he is willing to wait until next summer to make a decision on his Aberdeen future.

Centre-back Gartenmann is on a season-long loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Dons boss Barry Robson recently hinted he aims to sign the 26-year-old on a deal to keep him at Pittodrie beyond this season.

Gartenmann is contracted to FC Midtjylland until June 2025.

He has made an impressive start to his Pittodrie career, but insists he is focused solely on impressing for the Reds.

However, he refused to rule out extending his time with Aberdeen beyond this season.

Gartenmann says if he, the Dons and parent club FC Midtjylland are happy next summer “we can take things from there”.

Stefan Gartenmann celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers.
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Asked if there was a permanent option to the loan deal, Gartenmann replied: “Not that I know.

“I have to be honest with you, I don’t know what is in the contract between the clubs.

“Right now I am here and here for the season.

“If I am happy, Aberdeen are happy and Midtjylland in the summer, then we can take things from there.

“Right now, I don’t really have the time or energy to speculate in these types of things.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and Ryan Duncan celebrate at full time after beating Ross County 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson, Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and Ryan Duncan celebrate at full-time after beating Ross County 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

Midtjylland were keen to retain Stefan Gartenmann in summer

Former Danish under-21 international Gartenmann has been a regular starter for the Reds and netted the opener in their 3-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Dons boss Robson recently confirmed he chased the deal to land Gartenmann on loan for three months.

It went right to the wire with Aberdeen securing the defender just hours before the summer transfer window closed.

FC Midtjylland were reluctant to sanction the move, but the centre-back intervened to inform his parent club he wanted to switch to Aberdeen.

He said: “I first knew about it (Aberdeen’s interest) a month or so before.

“It was more my agent was talking to keep things alive with Aberdeen.

“Luckily, they were still in need of another defender and thought I would fit in well.

“I thought then that I just had to concentrate on playing.

“When you hear of a club of Aberdeen’s size and the way they play in the Scottish league, it is appealing.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox.
Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

“However, I also know from past experiences not to get excited

“I have been burnt in that way a few times.

“You are halfway on the plane and the next you are back where you started.

“I had some talks with Midtjylland, but they were keen to keep me.

“Eventually, I had to speak my mind and to tell them my thoughts.

“I am just delighted it all worked out because that is all that really matters.”

Gartenmann: I was keen to play overseas again

Gartenmann began his senior career at Dutch club Heerenveen, having progressed through the youth academy at Danish club Roskilde.

The defender then played in Denmark for six years, from 2017 to this summer, with SonderjyskE and then Midtjylland.

He had wanted to move overseas again – and Aberdeen was the ideal opportunity.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads clear in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads clear in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Gartenmann said: “For a while, I had wanted to go abroad.

“I was out of contract with my former club (SonderjyskE) last year, but the right opportunity never really came.

“I went to Midtjylland, which I thought was a clever move in a way.

“They were in Europe and doing well.

“We went into the Europa League and it was good for me.

“When Aberdeen came in for me, I thought it was the perfect step.

“Midtjylland were reluctant to let me go.

“It went a bit back and forth and at the end of the transfer window they gave me the opportunity.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. Image: PA.
Willie Miller: Fitting send-off for Lady Cathy - the cornerstone of Sir Alex Ferguson's…
Nicky Devlin celebrating on the pitch
Danny Law: Aberdeen new boys waiting in the wings must remember you only get…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Midfielder Connor Barron vows to make Aberdeen impact after recovering from two injury setbacks
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen…
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he wants to sign Stefan Gartenmann beyond season-long loan
Aberdeen and Fraserburgh players battle for possession in the Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen fringe players failed to impress against Fraserburgh
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Aberdeen's James McGarry suffers an injury early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson in 'stay positive' message to James McGarry during hamstring recovery
Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh
Dons defender Jack Milne and Fraserbugh's Ryan Sargent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…

Conversation