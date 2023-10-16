Defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to wait until next summer to make decision on Aberdeen future

Loan star Stefan Gartenmann has confirmed he is willing to wait until next summer to make a decision on his Aberdeen future.

Centre-back Gartenmann is on a season-long loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Dons boss Barry Robson recently hinted he aims to sign the 26-year-old on a deal to keep him at Pittodrie beyond this season.

Gartenmann is contracted to FC Midtjylland until June 2025.

He has made an impressive start to his Pittodrie career, but insists he is focused solely on impressing for the Reds.

However, he refused to rule out extending his time with Aberdeen beyond this season.

Gartenmann says if he, the Dons and parent club FC Midtjylland are happy next summer “we can take things from there”.

Asked if there was a permanent option to the loan deal, Gartenmann replied: “Not that I know.

“I have to be honest with you, I don’t know what is in the contract between the clubs.

“Right now I am here and here for the season.

“If I am happy, Aberdeen are happy and Midtjylland in the summer, then we can take things from there.

“Right now, I don’t really have the time or energy to speculate in these types of things.”

Midtjylland were keen to retain Stefan Gartenmann in summer

Former Danish under-21 international Gartenmann has been a regular starter for the Reds and netted the opener in their 3-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Dons boss Robson recently confirmed he chased the deal to land Gartenmann on loan for three months.

It went right to the wire with Aberdeen securing the defender just hours before the summer transfer window closed.

FC Midtjylland were reluctant to sanction the move, but the centre-back intervened to inform his parent club he wanted to switch to Aberdeen.

He said: “I first knew about it (Aberdeen’s interest) a month or so before.

“It was more my agent was talking to keep things alive with Aberdeen.

“Luckily, they were still in need of another defender and thought I would fit in well.

“I thought then that I just had to concentrate on playing.

“When you hear of a club of Aberdeen’s size and the way they play in the Scottish league, it is appealing.

“However, I also know from past experiences not to get excited

“I have been burnt in that way a few times.

“You are halfway on the plane and the next you are back where you started.

“I had some talks with Midtjylland, but they were keen to keep me.

“Eventually, I had to speak my mind and to tell them my thoughts.

“I am just delighted it all worked out because that is all that really matters.”

Gartenmann: I was keen to play overseas again

Gartenmann began his senior career at Dutch club Heerenveen, having progressed through the youth academy at Danish club Roskilde.

The defender then played in Denmark for six years, from 2017 to this summer, with SonderjyskE and then Midtjylland.

He had wanted to move overseas again – and Aberdeen was the ideal opportunity.

Gartenmann said: “For a while, I had wanted to go abroad.

“I was out of contract with my former club (SonderjyskE) last year, but the right opportunity never really came.

“I went to Midtjylland, which I thought was a clever move in a way.

“They were in Europe and doing well.

“We went into the Europa League and it was good for me.

“When Aberdeen came in for me, I thought it was the perfect step.

“Midtjylland were reluctant to let me go.

“It went a bit back and forth and at the end of the transfer window they gave me the opportunity.”