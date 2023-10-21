Owners of family-run Dovecot Caravan Park in Laurencekirk ‘devastated’ by Storm Babet damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of family-run Dovecot Caravan Park in Laurencekirk ‘devastated’ by Storm Babet damage

The site in Laurencekirk has lost seven static caravans due to the severe weather.

By Ellie Milne
Dovecot Caravan Park storm damage.
Storm Babet has cause significant damage to Dovecot Caravan Park which has lost seven static caravans overnight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Tomson.

The significant damage caused by Storm Babet at Dovecot Caravan Park has “devastated” its owners.

The family-run business in Laurencekirk has been operating since 1989 but has never experienced weather as extreme as the past 24 hours.

Davie and Adele Mowatt, alongside their son David Mowatt and daughter Lynsey Reid, have said the aftermath of the red-level weather which hit South Aberdeenshire is still “sinking in”.

Strewn pipework and bricks show damaged caused at Dovecot Caravan Park by Storm Babet.
Much of the plumbing on the site has been damaged. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

They have lost seven of their static caravans and a further 20 have been damaged, while their tool shed has “vanished”.

“The worst weather we ever had was Storm Frank in 2015,” David said. “My mother has been here all her days and she’d never seen anything like that.

“This storm here was Frank and half again. It’s devastating.”

Debris left behind at Dovecot Caravan Park in Laurencekirk.
Debris left behind by Storm Babet in Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Storm Babet damage at Dovecot Caravan Park

Five residents and two touring caravans were staying at Dovecot when Storm Babet hit on Thursday.

“We ended up having to move one of the touring caravans at about 6pm and then I had to go down again at about 9pm,” David said.

“At this point we couldn’t move out the site so just had to go to the highest point.”

Storm damage at Dovecot Caravan Park, items stuck in trees at River North Esk.
Many items are stuck in the trees next to River North Esk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The worst of the weather struck the caravan site, located near River North Esk, through the night.

David and his wife Jackie Mowatt, who live nearby, could both hear the strong winds and the crashing river.

He said: “We did expect damage but did not expect it to be this bad. Seven static caravans are gone completely. They were all tied down and plumbed in, all the pipes are stripped off.

Picture shows damaged caused by Storm Babet.
The whole site has been wrecked by Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I don’t even know how many are damaged, must be more than 20. We’ve just had to make the area safe, and turn off the water and electric.

“With the water in the river you’re absolutely powerless. There’s nothing you can do. We’re just thankful there were no fatalities or injuries.”

Recovering from Storm Babet

Storm damage at the Laurencekirk site.
Sites where the static caravans were installed before Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Returning to normal business following Storm Frank was a “lengthy process” for the Mowatt family but they are expecting this time it will take much longer.

“Back then we had to renew all the electric cables underground and have insurance companies come out, but we didn’t lose any caravans,” David explained.

“This is significantly worse, like nothing we’ve seen before. Now, we’ll just wait until the weekend has passed and access it from there for the massive clean-up.”

Follow all the latest weather updates on our Storm Babet live blog.

