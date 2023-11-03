Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a League Cup semi-final but my teammates made fun of me the whole way back home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a League Cup semi-final but my teammates made fun of me the whole way back home’

Former Dons defender scored a freak winner when Aberdeen beat Hibernian in the League Cup semi-final at Dens Park in 1978.

By Danny Law
Stuart Kennedy during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie in May. Image: SNS.
Forty-five years may have passed since Stuart Kennedy scored a fortuitous winner for Aberdeen against Hibernian in the semi-finals of the League Cup but he remembers the goal like it was yesterday.

In the last four of the competition on December 13 1978, the Dons ran up against inspired Hibernian goalkeeper Mike McDonald who made save after save to deny Aberdeen at Dens Park.

Kennedy’s looping cross in extra time which deceived McDonald proved to be the decisive winner to set up a final against Rangers and send the majority of the 21,000-strong crowd at Dens home happy.

But Aberdeen legend Kennedy recalled being the butt of the jokes on the journey back to the Granite City after his freak winner.

Kennedy said: “It was a windy and wild night at Dens Park.

“It wasn’t a silky performance by either of the two sides.

“It was a tough, hard game which went to extra time and the ball came to me wide on the right.

“We were shooting down the hill and I was just trying to get the ball to the far post.

“I hit this long ball to the far post area and, with the wind, it deceived the Hibernian goalkeeper Mike McDonald.

“He came off his line and misjudged the flight of the ball and it ended up in the back of the net.

“I was just trying to hit an area at the back post, which wasn’t that easy given the mud, wind and rain.

“It was a good clean strike to get it into the area I wanted it.

“We definitely deserved to win the game. We were the better team in the 90 minutes but if you don’t take your chances then they can go up the other end and score.

“Luckily Mike got his positioning wrong when I hit that ball into the box.

“He came out thinking he would get it but the wind had other ideas.

“But after the game from Dundee back to Aberdeen I was getting non-stop stick from the guys saying how lucky I was and that I never meant it.”

Hibs goalkeeper Mike McDonald is beaten as Stuart Kennedy scores the only goal of the League Cup semi-final in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Dons players were quids in

Kennedy had also helped negotiate an improved bonus for the Dons players as extra motivation to reach the Hampden final.

He said: “I also remember we got a £1,200 bonus for reaching the final so I thought the boys might have liked that.

“The bonus initially was going to be £1,000 and (Dons captain) Willie Miller let me negotiate the bonuses with the boss (Sir Alex Ferguson) because we both played at Falkirk together.

“I had a relationship with the boss. He was a trade union shop steward and was always battling for extra money for the apprentices.

“He respected the guys who had the mentality to negotiate and improve the offer from the club.

“I spoke to him before the game about the £1,000 we had been offered. I said if we get beat then there won’t be any bonus to pay.

“But if we win then we would be in a final which would please the chairman and get the club more money.

“I said we should be looking for about £1,400.

“He said he could maybe get us £1,100 but I said another few things and we agreed on £1,200.

“So I was getting dog’s abuse for scoring the winning goal from the same guys who I’d help get an extra £200!”

The Aberdeen supporters celebrate at Dens Park after their semi-final win againat Hibernian. Image: DC Thomson.

Final ended in disappointment

But there was no happy ending for the Dons in the League Cup final as they were beaten 2-1 by Rangers later in the season in front of 54,000 at Hampden.

Kennedy said: “I often think about the finals that we lost and in the 1978-79 League Cup final we were the superior side.

“Doug Rougvie was sent off which was a real blow. He was playing out of his skin as a centre-half that day.

“Colin Jackson scored with a header in injury time and Rougvie would have been there to head that cross away.

“We were 1-0 up that day with Duncan Davidson scoring the goal.

“It was a fortunate, deflected equaliser for Rangers from Alex MacDonald’s shot. I think Bobby Clark was nursing a shoulder injury at the time.

“We lost in the final against Dundee United the following season so it was a couple of League Cup finals that got away from us in quick succession but the experience of playing in those matches was beneficial for the years to come.”

The drama and tension as Aberdeen gear up for extra time against Hibernian with manager Alex Ferguson and Joe Harper talking tactics. Image: DC Thomson.
The Evening Express report on Aberdeen’s League Cup semi-final win against Hibernian.

All to play for this weekend

Kennedy is optimistic that the class of 2023 can also enjoy a League Cup semi-final victory against Hibernian when the sides meet at Hampden on Saturday evening.

The Dons head into the match on the back of a 4-2 away win at Motherwell – after leading 4-0 before two late goals for the Steelmen.

Stuart Kennedy made 333 appearances for Aberdeen from 1976 to 1983.

Kennedy, 70, who won every domestic honour during his time at Aberdeen and was on the bench for the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final win against Real Madrid, said: “Aberdeen played well against a good PAOK side and then lost three goals in the last 20 minutes.

“That isn’t the greatest when you are 2-0 up – you should be seeing that out.

“But the Motherwell game was a great result so they are heading to Hampden with confidence.

“It is always important to go into a semi-final with a good previous result.

“Hibernian will be disappointed they didn’t manage to get the win against Ross County midweek.

“It’s going to be a tough game between two teams whose form has been very up and down this season.

“There is no clear favourite – both teams will fancy themselves to win.”

A lucky escape for Hibernian goalkeeper Mike McDonald as this Doug Rougvie header goes over the bar. Image: DC Thomson.

It will also be a huge game for manager Barry Robson who would love to guide the Dons to a cup final in his first full season in charge.

But Kennedy says there is only so much the Dons manager can do to ensure his players are ready for their Hampden showdown against the Hibees.

He said: “Barry Robson had a bit of a fairytale start when he was caretaker.

“The honeymoon is over now and he has had a few mixed results but he now has a semi-final and a chance to reach a final.

“That is where Aberdeen should be as a club – aspiring to get to cup finals.

“Getting to a cup final would be great and Hibernian will be thinking exactly the same.

“Celtic are already out of the competition.

“Rangers are still there and they have Hearts in the other semi-final.

“But Aberdeen just need to focus on Hibs and try to get through.

“The coaching staff can only prepare you so much but when you cross the white line the onus is on the players to take responsibility.

“The real characters appear when they are really needed in a game.

“That is when they show if they have that real will to win. I was lucky as I played with a team of players who had that desire.

“It is more than silky football needed to win matches – especially semi-finals and finals.

“You don’t want to come back into the dressing room with any regrets.

“Barry will be stressing that to the players.

“The final always has a bit of glamour about it and some players don’t turn up in big games like that.

“But in some ways a semi-final can be the hardest game.

“The hype will be there for the final but the semi-final can be the brutal, acid test.”

