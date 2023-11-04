Aberdeen manager Barry Robson full of pride as his Dons reach Viaplay Cup final

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hailed his players’ spirit and determination after the 10-man Dons dug deep to beat Hibernian and reach the Viaplay Cup final.

Bojan Miovski struck the only goal of the game for Aberdeen, who played the final 20 minutes with 10-men following Jack MacKenzie’s red card, to send the Dons through to the final on December 17.

Robson was full of praise for his weary side’s efforts in beating Hibs.

He said: “I’m so proud of my players. We’ve played four games in nine days, had a day’s less rest than Hibs and to fight and show that shows me the spirit and determination we’ve got.

“It’s been difficult. We had to be tactically clever as we can’t go out and go after them as we’d like to. It’s impossible.

“To show that character and spirit is everything and so much more than talent and ability.

“Coming of the back of all those travels, what a performance that is from my players.”

Dons boss believes players deserved their victory

Robson believes his side was due some good luck for their efforts following some tough decisions going against them.

He said: “We feel a bit hard done by this season. I’ve watched my team perform so well in Europe and never got what we deserved. We’ve had some unbelievably good performances and not got the wins.

“Tonight we did.

“We’re not a counter-attacking team but we try to transition quickly. When you go to 10 men you have got to counter and we were really good at that.

“It was a great finish and the boy’s did terrifically well. They deserve everything they get as they haven’t seen their families for a while.

“There wasn’t much in the game. We had a man sent off yet had the best chances of the game.

“Bojan is real quality and has done really well for us. It shows the structure of the team and what a spirit, what a group.

“We’re in the top six with two games in hand and we’re fighting in Europe with Frankfurt and PAOK. It’s where the club wants to be.”

‘We’ve got to believe’

The Dons will return to Hampden on December 17 for the final and the Aberdeen manager is delighted the Red Army will have a cup final to look forward to.

Robson insists the backing of the support will be vital in the weeks ahead and again at the National Stadium next month.

He said: “We’ve got to believe. We believe just now. We’re trying our best. You can never get carried away in football.

“I’m a winner, I want my team to win and we’ll look forward to the final. But we’ve got lots of huge games to play before that.

“This is where we want to be, the underdog in these huge, massive games.

“We’ve got play Eintracht Frankfurt on the Thursday before the final, that’s my bigger concern.

“This is a young group but they have brilliant spirit. You need to find ways of winning games especially when you have the schedule we have.

“When I look at the fans we’ve taken here and all the money they’ve had to fork out for all those away games, they are there every week for us.

“We need them to help us along.

“You need a bond with your fans. You’ll never be a successful team without it.

“They managed to finish third last season and have now reached a cup final. The fans see we’re a new team, a big work in progress and will take time.”