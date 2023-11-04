Aberdeen manager Barry Robson full of pride as his Dons reach Viaplay Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson full of pride as his Dons reach Viaplay Cup final

Dons boss' hails his weary players for digging deep to beat Hibernian at Hampden.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hailed his players’ spirit and determination after the 10-man Dons dug deep to beat Hibernian and reach the Viaplay Cup final.

Bojan Miovski struck the only goal of the game for Aberdeen, who played the final 20 minutes with 10-men following Jack MacKenzie’s red card, to send the Dons through to the final on December 17.

Robson was full of praise for his weary side’s efforts in beating Hibs.

He said: “I’m so proud of my players. We’ve played four games in nine days, had a day’s less rest than Hibs and to fight and show that shows me the spirit and determination we’ve got.

“It’s been difficult. We had to be tactically clever as we can’t go out and go after them as we’d like to. It’s impossible.

“To show that character and spirit is everything and so much more than talent and ability.

“Coming of the back of all those travels, what a performance that is from my players.”

Dons boss believes players deserved their victory

Barry Robson shows what reaching the final meant at full-time. Image: SNS

Robson believes his side was due some good luck for their efforts following some tough decisions going against them.

He said: “We feel a bit hard done by this season. I’ve watched my team perform so well in Europe and never got what we deserved. We’ve had some unbelievably good performances and not got the wins.

“Tonight we did.

“We’re not a counter-attacking team but we try to transition quickly. When you go to 10 men you have got to counter and we were really good at that.

“It was a great finish and the boy’s did terrifically well. They deserve everything they get as they haven’t seen their families for a while.

“There wasn’t much in the game. We had a man sent off yet had the best chances of the game.

“Bojan is real quality and has done really well for us. It shows the structure of the team and what a spirit, what a group.

“We’re in the top six with two games in hand and we’re fighting in Europe with Frankfurt and PAOK. It’s where the club wants to be.”

‘We’ve got to believe’

The Aberdeen players celebrate their semi-final win. Image: SNS

The Dons will return to Hampden on December 17 for the final and the Aberdeen manager is delighted the Red Army will have a cup final to look forward to.

Robson insists the backing of the support will be vital in the weeks ahead and again at the National Stadium next month.

He said: “We’ve got to believe. We believe just now. We’re trying our best. You can never get carried away in football.

“I’m a winner, I want my team to win and we’ll look forward to the final. But we’ve got lots of huge games to play before that.

“This is where we want to be, the underdog in these huge, massive games.

“We’ve got play Eintracht Frankfurt on the Thursday before the final, that’s my bigger concern.

“This is a young group but they have brilliant spirit. You need to find ways of winning games especially when you have the schedule we have.

“When I look at the fans we’ve taken here and all the money they’ve had to fork out for all those away games, they are there every week for us.

“We need them to help us along.

“You need a bond with your fans. You’ll never be a successful team without it.

“They managed to finish third last season and have now reached a cup final. The fans see we’re a new team, a big work in progress and will take time.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS
Goal hero Bojan Miovski fires 10 man Aberdeen into the Viaplay Cup final with…
Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's 2-1 win at Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie dreaming of lifting silverware with the Dons
Aberdeen players celebrate after Luis Lopes scores to make it 4-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: If Aberdeen produce the same again then Barry Robson's side should be…
Aberdeen training with Hampden in the background. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes Hampden training camp can help Dons reach League Cup…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head to Hampden to face Hibs with belief after work-rate…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Stuart Kennedy during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie in May. Image: SNS.
Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a…
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden
Jamie McGrath in action
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'terrific' Jamie McGrath

Conversation