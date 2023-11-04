‘Best striker we’ve had in years’: Bojan Miovski steals the show as Aberdeen fans react to Viaplay Cup semi-final victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Best striker we’ve had in years’: Bojan Miovski steals the show as Aberdeen fans react to Viaplay Cup semi-final victory

The North Macedonia international netted the decisive goal as the Dons booked a place in next month's Viaplay Cup final with a 1-0 win against Hibernian.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski was the toast of the Red Army after his winning goal booked the Dons a place in next month’s Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons will face either Hearts or Rangers on December 17 at Hampden thanks to Miovski’s 78th minute winner.

The winning goal came only three minutes after the Dons had been reduced to 10 men following Jack MacKenzie’s red card.

But the delighted Dons support heaped praise on Miovski for proving the difference between the sides during a tense semi-final at the National Stadium.

He shoots, he scores: Bojan Miovski rifles the ball beyond Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall. Image: Shutterstock. 

Bob Shand wrote on social media: “What a player! We need to enjoy him whilst he’s still in a Dons shirt, will be gone for big money in the summer, I think. Top player who will have clubs queuing up for him!”

David Cattlin agreed, writing: “Enjoy him while he is still here, been absolutely magnificent this season. If this guy was on opposite side we might have been beat by three or four! Always have a chance with this boy in the team.”

Lloyd Weir added: “Love this guy, bring us at least two cups before you head to the EPL.”

Scott Wilkinson was also quick to praise the 24-year-old, saying: “Arguably the best striker in the league. He’s improved massively this season, he’s stronger and faster and i think also a better finisher.”

Neil Herd simply added: “Best striker we’ve had in years.”

Robson also takes the plaudits

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has endured a tough start to his first full season in charge of the Dons as he tries to juggle the demands of group stage football in Europe with domestic football.

Nicol Scott was pleased to see the Dons boss guide the club to a final so soon into his time in the hotseat.

He wrote: “Love his passion, doubted him a few times but credit where it’ due. Got us to a final – onwards and upwards.”

Aberdeen players celebrate at full time after defeating Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock. 

Colin Morrice wrote: “One of the best days this year so far, absolutely amazing! You just need to have a little faith in your team and have faith in Robson, who is the man that will take us through! Enjoy your night of celebration and see you at the final.”

Dons grind out the win

There were plenty of Aberdeen fans who accepted the Dons weren’t at their best during a tense 90 minutes.

Mike Cordiner wrote: “Semi finals are never pretty – too much at stake. A win’s a win – enjoy it. Finals don’t come around too often now so let’s get down to Glasgow and turn it RED.”

David Brazendale wrote: “What a shift by the defence, especially after we went down to 10 men. Still don’t know how we won that game, should have lost, but a win is a win after all. Onwards we go to the final next month.”

Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes celebrate the semi-final success. Image: Shutterstock.  

Graeme Watson added: “Fantastic. Football not great at times but spirit was amazing especially with 10 men. Apart from disallowed goal defence were really good. Great goal and well done to Beaton for not falling for Hibs cheating.”

Peter Cooper hopes defender Jack MacKenzie learns from his red card, which could have contributed to a completely different outcome.

He wrote: “That was a long seven minutes but what a bounce at the end. Ridiculous of MacKenzie that could have cost us but we actually played better with 10 men.

“He deserves to miss the final for that stupidity and hopefully he will learn from it. But great from the 10 to pull it out the bag. Superb.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson full of pride as his Dons reach Viaplay Cup final

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson full of pride as his Dons reach Viaplay Cup final
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski fires 10-man Aberdeen into the Viaplay Cup final with 1-0 win against…
Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's 2-1 win at Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie dreaming of lifting silverware with the Dons
Aberdeen players celebrate after Luis Lopes scores to make it 4-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: If Aberdeen produce the same again then Barry Robson's side should be…
Aberdeen training with Hampden in the background. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes Hampden training camp can help Dons reach League Cup…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head to Hampden to face Hibs with belief after work-rate…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Stuart Kennedy during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie in May. Image: SNS.
Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a…
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden