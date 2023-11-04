‘Best striker we’ve had in years’: Bojan Miovski steals the show as Aberdeen fans react to Viaplay Cup semi-final victory

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski was the toast of the Red Army after his winning goal booked the Dons a place in next month’s Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons will face either Hearts or Rangers on December 17 at Hampden thanks to Miovski’s 78th minute winner.

The winning goal came only three minutes after the Dons had been reduced to 10 men following Jack MacKenzie’s red card.

But the delighted Dons support heaped praise on Miovski for proving the difference between the sides during a tense semi-final at the National Stadium.

Bob Shand wrote on social media: “What a player! We need to enjoy him whilst he’s still in a Dons shirt, will be gone for big money in the summer, I think. Top player who will have clubs queuing up for him!”

David Cattlin agreed, writing: “Enjoy him while he is still here, been absolutely magnificent this season. If this guy was on opposite side we might have been beat by three or four! Always have a chance with this boy in the team.”

Lloyd Weir added: “Love this guy, bring us at least two cups before you head to the EPL.”

Scott Wilkinson was also quick to praise the 24-year-old, saying: “Arguably the best striker in the league. He’s improved massively this season, he’s stronger and faster and i think also a better finisher.”

Neil Herd simply added: “Best striker we’ve had in years.”

Robson also takes the plaudits

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has endured a tough start to his first full season in charge of the Dons as he tries to juggle the demands of group stage football in Europe with domestic football.

Nicol Scott was pleased to see the Dons boss guide the club to a final so soon into his time in the hotseat.

He wrote: “Love his passion, doubted him a few times but credit where it’ due. Got us to a final – onwards and upwards.”

Colin Morrice wrote: “One of the best days this year so far, absolutely amazing! You just need to have a little faith in your team and have faith in Robson, who is the man that will take us through! Enjoy your night of celebration and see you at the final.”

Dons grind out the win

There were plenty of Aberdeen fans who accepted the Dons weren’t at their best during a tense 90 minutes.

Mike Cordiner wrote: “Semi finals are never pretty – too much at stake. A win’s a win – enjoy it. Finals don’t come around too often now so let’s get down to Glasgow and turn it RED.”

David Brazendale wrote: “What a shift by the defence, especially after we went down to 10 men. Still don’t know how we won that game, should have lost, but a win is a win after all. Onwards we go to the final next month.”

Graeme Watson added: “Fantastic. Football not great at times but spirit was amazing especially with 10 men. Apart from disallowed goal defence were really good. Great goal and well done to Beaton for not falling for Hibs cheating.”

Peter Cooper hopes defender Jack MacKenzie learns from his red card, which could have contributed to a completely different outcome.

He wrote: “That was a long seven minutes but what a bounce at the end. Ridiculous of MacKenzie that could have cost us but we actually played better with 10 men.

“He deserves to miss the final for that stupidity and hopefully he will learn from it. But great from the 10 to pull it out the bag. Superb.”