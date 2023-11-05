Danny Law: Cup final gives Barry Robson space and time to make his mark on Aberdeen team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Danny Law: Cup final gives Barry Robson space and time to make his mark on Aberdeen team

The Dons are one match away from glory in the Viaplay Cup following Saturday's 1-0 victory against Hibernian.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after reaching the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Barry Robson must have felt a noticeable weight of pressure lift from his shoulders at full-time on Saturday evening.

Reaching a cup final in his first full season in charge of the Dons is a notable achievement for Robson – and it could be even better if he can lead Aberdeen to silverware at Hampden on December 17.

When Robson was placed in interim charge of the Dons in January following Jim Goodwin’s exit, his aim was clear.

He had to quickly restore pride after a series of embarrassing results and ensure the club avoided being dragged into an end-of-season survival scrap.

The former Scotland international surpassed all expectations with a magnificent winning run which culminated in the Dons claiming third place and guaranteed European group-stage football.

Robson more than proved he deserved a crack at the job on a permanent basis but his instant success meant the demands and expectations had shifted considerably by the start of this season.

Huge turnaround

There was a huge turnaround in players as the Dons tried to assemble a squad capable of challenging on all fronts.

Robson had to be patient for some of his new recruits to get in the building while others who have arrived with decent reputations have barely featured.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

One win in his first nine competitive games of the season – a nervy 2-1 victory at Stirling Albion – had the doubters out in force.

But Robson appears to have a helpful habit of getting results and performances when he needs them most.

The Dons went down 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in September but produced a hugely encouraging display on a night when many supporters were likely fearing a heavy defeat.

That was followed by a swashbuckling 4-0 home win against Ross County and all of a sudden the Dons were up and running.

The 2-1 quarter-final victory against County in Dingwall days later was huge followed by an impressive 3-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox which ended Michael Beale’s time in charge.

The Dons will feel they should have won at least one if not both of their recent Conference League home games against HJK Helsinki and PAOK but they have far from disgraced themselves on the European stage.

Bojan Miovski nets the winner against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

Busy schedule has proved tough

Getting used to the demands of playing big European games on a Thursday followed by league games on a Sunday against teams who have had a full week to prepare has been a challenge.

The 0-0 draw with St Johnstone and 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock were proof of that.

But the excellent 4-2 win at Motherwell midweek followed by the gritty 1-0 triumph over Hibernian at the weekend shows the Dons are heading in the right direction.

And Robson was right to point out that Aberdeen went into Saturday’s showdown under more challenging circumstances than their opponents.

Hibs had back-to-back home games and an additional day to prepare for the semi-final following their match against Ross County on Tuesday.

The Dons, by contrast, went from facing PAOK last Thursday to a trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday then another journey south to Motherwell on Wednesday before Saturday’s game at Hampden.

Robson felt he had no choice but to keep the squad in Glasgow following the Motherwell game and that proved a shrewd call.

An Inverurie loon done good, the Dons fans are desperate for Robson to be a success.

Robson still cutting his teeth

The issue this season has been that, at times, the gap between the team’s floor and ceiling has been too big.

There have been some excellent displays but also some that have been well below par.

But this is an Aberdeen team in transition and Robson is still cutting his teeth in the management game.

He deserves time to get it right and he will surely get that after leading the team to a cup final.

In his first season in charge at Pittodrie, Alex Ferguson guided the Dons to a League Cup final thanks to a 1-0 semi-final win against Hibernian.

They went on to lose 2-1 to Rangers in the final but the experience proved vital for the good times that were to follow.

Robson will hope his first final has a happier ending and also points to an even more promising period ahead.

Analysis: Miovski the mighty delivers for Aberdeen once more

