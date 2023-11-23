Duncan Ferguson accepts the league is the priority for Caley Thistle but hopes to create more Scottish Cup memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson accepts the league is the priority for Caley Thistle but hopes to create more Scottish Cup memories

The Inverness manager would love a fresh run to Hampden - but the Championship is their main target.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson insists chasing Championship points matters more than the Scottish Cup – but he’s urging Caley Thistle to compete on both fronts.

Last season, Inverness – under Billy Dodds – were Scottish Cup runners-up, losing 3-1 to Celtic in the final, albeit reintroduced to the competition on the back of Queen’s Park’s expulsion.

The Spiders beat ICT 2-0 in the fourth round in January, but were punished for fielding an ineligible player and the Highlanders made the most of that second chance.

The Caley Jags went on to defeat Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock then League One opponents Falkirk in the semis to line up a shot at eventual treble-winning Celtic.

Current manager Ferguson has three wins and three draws since taking over from Dodds earlier this season – form which has lifted them from bottom spot to seventh, with mid-table within reach.

League points are priority – Ferguson

This Saturday, they have been paired with Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath and are overwhelming favourites to reach Sunday’s fourth-round draw.

While Ferguson would love a cup run – and he’ll pick a team to help realise that – he admits securing league points remains the priority.

He said: “Scottish Cup runs are important as they give confidence to everybody.

“We also want to extend our unbeaten run.

“It was great for our fans the club reached the Scottish Cup final last season.

“The club has a tradition in the competition, and we want to continue that.

“The league is still the most important thing for us. We have to make sure we get away from the relegation places to push up the league.

“But the Scottish Cup is a fantastic tournament, one we want to go deep in.”

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Ferguson guards against a cup upset

Cowdenbeath are 13th in the Lowland League, and they lost their last league fixture 4-2 at Bo’ness United on November 11.

A Scottish Cup runner-up as a player with Dundee United and Rangers, Ferguson is keen to ensure his team are not on the end of an unexpected shocker against a team with nothing to lose.

He said: “There is always pressure. You don’t want to be the team which loses in the Scottish Cup against a team from a lower division.

“We don’t want to be part of that kind of headline.

“All clubs taking on smaller clubs will be saying ‘make sure it’s not us’ losing this tie.

“We want to win this match and keep this unbeaten run going and then prepare for the game after this.

“There is still pressure, but it’s a different type of pressure, because it’s a game we’re expected to win and we’re at home. I’m looking forward to it.”

