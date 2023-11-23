Duncan Ferguson accepts the league is the priority for Caley Thistle but hopes to create more Scottish Cup memories

Duncan Ferguson insists chasing Championship points matters more than the Scottish Cup – but he’s urging Caley Thistle to compete on both fronts.

Last season, Inverness – under Billy Dodds – were Scottish Cup runners-up, losing 3-1 to Celtic in the final, albeit reintroduced to the competition on the back of Queen’s Park’s expulsion.

The Spiders beat ICT 2-0 in the fourth round in January, but were punished for fielding an ineligible player and the Highlanders made the most of that second chance.

The Caley Jags went on to defeat Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock then League One opponents Falkirk in the semis to line up a shot at eventual treble-winning Celtic.

Current manager Ferguson has three wins and three draws since taking over from Dodds earlier this season – form which has lifted them from bottom spot to seventh, with mid-table within reach.

League points are priority – Ferguson

This Saturday, they have been paired with Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath and are overwhelming favourites to reach Sunday’s fourth-round draw.

While Ferguson would love a cup run – and he’ll pick a team to help realise that – he admits securing league points remains the priority.

He said: “Scottish Cup runs are important as they give confidence to everybody.

“We also want to extend our unbeaten run.

“It was great for our fans the club reached the Scottish Cup final last season.

“The club has a tradition in the competition, and we want to continue that.

“The league is still the most important thing for us. We have to make sure we get away from the relegation places to push up the league.

“But the Scottish Cup is a fantastic tournament, one we want to go deep in.”

Ferguson guards against a cup upset

Cowdenbeath are 13th in the Lowland League, and they lost their last league fixture 4-2 at Bo’ness United on November 11.

A Scottish Cup runner-up as a player with Dundee United and Rangers, Ferguson is keen to ensure his team are not on the end of an unexpected shocker against a team with nothing to lose.

He said: “There is always pressure. You don’t want to be the team which loses in the Scottish Cup against a team from a lower division.

“We don’t want to be part of that kind of headline.

“All clubs taking on smaller clubs will be saying ‘make sure it’s not us’ losing this tie.

“We want to win this match and keep this unbeaten run going and then prepare for the game after this.

“There is still pressure, but it’s a different type of pressure, because it’s a game we’re expected to win and we’re at home. I’m looking forward to it.”