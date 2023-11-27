Keeper Kelle Roos warns there must be no more Aberdeen hard-luck stories after Rangers frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keeper Kelle Roos warns there must be no more Aberdeen hard-luck stories after Rangers frustration

However, keeper Roos wants clarity on "blurry" rules on blocking in the penalty area after Sunday's 1-1 draw.

By Sean Wallace
Rangers' James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen's Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Keeper Kelle Roos has warned there can be no more hard-luck stories for Aberdeen as they ready to fly to Finland in the wake of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers.

The Dons will face HJK Helsinki in the Finnish capital on Thursday in Group G of the Europa Conference League.

Dutch stopper Roos was left frustrated after a dramatic late penalty following a VAR review denied the Dons a Pittodrie win against the Gers.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 after the regulation 90 minutes until the controversial late spot-kick was awarded and converted.

For Roos, there have been too many incidents of “ifs and buts” this season where the Reds have felt regret at not securing a win they deserved.

Aberdeen were 2-0 up against Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League with 17 minutes remaining – but lost 3-2.

The Dons hopes of qualifying from the Euro group stages are over.

Roos believes top teams are able to deliver wins and not be left with regret.

And for the 31-year-old that starts against HJK Helsinki.

He said: “We need to step away from starting to talk about ifs and buts. And we could have and should have.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos saves against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
“We need to get what we deserve in games.

“What happens if you perform at the top in sport is that you need to be able to take what you deserve from games.”

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos makes a save from Rangers' Danilo at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Strong performance by defenders

Aberdeen were on course to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers for the first time since 1993.

However, a penalty was awarded by referee Nick Walsh following a VAR review for a slight tug on Connor Goldson’s shirt by Stefan Gartenmann.

Referee Nick Walsh checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Roos said: “We took the game plan on board and moved the ball out of congested areas.

“We used our energy to press, cause problems, win balls and try to turn them over.

“Also we created some big chances and gave everybody confidence that it was going to be all the ingredients for a great day.

“There were also a lot of very strong performance from my defenders.

“So we are very frustrated to concede so late in the game.

“They needed to come up with something special, so it is a sore one to happen in this manner.”

Clarity needed over ‘blurry’ block rule

Aberdeen were 1-0 up early in injury time when the penalty was awarded following a VAR review.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was frustrated a block on Gartenmann during the penalty incident was not picked up by a VAR review.

Roos has the same frustration.

He said:  “Another question I have is, for example, if this is a foul, why are you still allowed to block people with no intent on getting the ball?

“It happens at every corner – every team does it.

“People use blockers, to stand still and get in the way of other people, yet that is fine.

“It is just very blurry, which is probably why it takes so long for VAR and the referee.

“I will leave the decision out of that, but I think it is a very tough position.

“Also on a screen it is very hard to see what impact something has – is it little, or a reason to go down?

“It was a harsh one for us.”

Rangers captain James Tavernier converted the penalty by shooting straight down the middle to beat Roos.

The equaliser was scored four minutes into injury time.

Roos said: “It is a hard one.

“Tavernier is what he is. He is a great player for them and he mixes it up a lot

“I tried to look at him as I always do, but he lifted it a little bit higher and my trailing leg couldn’t get there.”

Gartenmann is ‘a brilliant pro’

Centre-back Gartenmann has impressed since arriving in the summer on loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

The defender scored the opener in the 3-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox in September.

However, he was to suffer late heartache against the Gers at Pittodrie when his shirt tug was penalised for the penalty.

Boss Robson recently confirmed he wants to secure the Danish defender beyond his season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Midtjylland until summer 2025.

Asked how Gartenmann was after the late penalty, Roos said: “Stefan is good. He is a brilliant pro.

“He is obviously not be happy with it – that’s football – but he has the experience to know what he has to do.

“Stefan was outstanding. They all had a tough time against him and he probably didn’t deserve that.”

Aberdeen v Rangers Ref Watch: No bookings for blatant dives, and Goldson gets softest penalty for shirt-pulling seen at EVERY corner

