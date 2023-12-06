Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says League Cup final places at stake for his players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says League Cup final places at stake for his players

The Dons manager is happy to use the Hampden final as a motivator for his squad as Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a Premiership match against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has urged his players to show him they are deserving of a League Cup final place, starting against Kilmarnock.

The Dons return to Pittodrie tonight when they welcome former manager Derek McInnes and his Killie side in the Premiership.

With three games to play before the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers – all at home – Robson wants to see his players’ desire for a place in the team at Hampden on December 17.

He said: “Everybody is competing for places in the cup final, so the focus will be on Killie.

“The players picked have to perform, and the better they perform, the better their chances are of playing in the final.

“Five of our next six are at home. We knew Europe and the league would be a challenge, but what we need to do now is start picking up points and get ourselves up the table.

“I hope the run of home games will help us do that, but they are all going to be tough games.”

Dons boss makes his case for the defence

The Dons return to Pittodrie in need of improving their defensive record after keeping just four clean sheets in all competitions so far this season.

The Aberdeen manager insists it is individual errors rather than a defensive weakness which has cost his side dear, but has backed his backline to improve.

Robson said: “It’s a whole new defence as we lost Ross McCrorie, Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock.

“We had to rebuild that and it’s not ideal when you have to replace that amount.

“It took us until the end of the window to get everyone in and they have actually performed really well.

“We have made mistakes and individual errors have cost us.

“In defence it costs you, but in other parts of the team you can get away with it.

“But I’m pretty confident we’ll get back to keeping clean sheets.”

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic in action. Image: SNS.

Slobodan Rubezic was culpable for Hibernian’s first goal in their 2-0 win against the Dons on Sunday.

Rubezic has made mistakes since arriving in the summer, but Robson is convinced the central defender – who will miss the home game against Livingston on December 20 due to suspension – will eradicate the errors.

He said: “He’s a talented boy.

“He’s a young player who needs to do his learning, but he’s a great kid.

“He’ll have a really bright future in the game just like a few other players we’ve got here.

“As a young player everybody makes mistakes, but it’s not something I want to go into.

“We speak to him and we have other young players who make mistakes. We have older ones as well. But he’s a terrific kid.”

‘We have to make sure we perform’

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the defeat to Kilmarnock in October. Image: SNS

Killie make the trip north having beaten the Dons 2-0 at Rugby Park earlier in the campaign.

Robson regards the display in Ayrshire as one of the poorest of the campaign and hopes to see his side produce a much-improved performance tonight.

He said: “They are a good side and Derek McInnes has built a strong squad there. I expect a tough game.

“We will analyse Killie for who they are and what they have done on the pitch.

“We’ve had a few disappointments off the back of European games, but Rugby Park is never traditionally an easy place to go.

Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0 against former club Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“We should have performed better on the day and it was a day where we didn’t perform and Killie did, and we ended up losing the game.

“We’re at home now and we have to make sure we perform.”

