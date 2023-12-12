Aberdeen FC Aberdeen games switched for live TV broadcast Dons' first two games in February against Celtic and Rangers selected for live broadcast By Paul Third December 12 2023, 3.18pm Share Aberdeen games switched for live TV broadcast Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6288973/aberdeen-games-switched-for-live-tv-broadcast/ Copy Link 0 comment Celtic's Anthony Ralston (l) and Aberdeen's Duk in action. Image: SNS. Two of Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership matches in February have been selected for live broadcast by Sky. Barry Robson’s side will host Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday, February 3 with the game kicking off at 12.30pm. The Dons’ next game against Rangers at Ibrox has also been selected. The match in Glasgow will be shown live on Tuesday, February 6 with the match kicking off at 8pm.
Conversation