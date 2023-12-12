Aberdeen games switched for live TV broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen games switched for live TV broadcast

Dons' first two games in February against Celtic and Rangers selected for live broadcast

By Paul Third
Celtic's Anthony Ralston (l) and Aberdeen's Duk in action. Image: SNS.
Celtic's Anthony Ralston (l) and Aberdeen's Duk in action. Image: SNS.

Two of Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership matches in February have been selected for live broadcast by Sky.

 

Barry Robson’s side will host Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday, February 3 with the game kicking off at 12.30pm.

The Dons’ next game against Rangers at Ibrox has also been selected. The match in Glasgow will be shown live on Tuesday, February 6 with the match kicking off at 8pm.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen plan t build a stadium for the women's team at Cormack Park. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen reveal plan to build stadium for women's team at Cormack Park
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's second half against Hearts set standard - recreating it consistently will…
3
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes (L) and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland in action. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson has a Dons selection dilemma ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt's visit…
Aberdeen loan player Or Dadia playing against Fraserburgh in the club's Aberdeenshire and District Shield tie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to make loan deal calls on Or Dadia and Rhys…
The 120th Annual General Meeting of Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie. Chairman Dave Cormack is left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen AGM round-up: Chairman Dave Cormack backs under-pressure manager Barry Robson... and urges fans…
Jose Cifuentes in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Rangers launch appeal against Jose Cifuentes red card ahead of Viaplay Cup final
Aberdeen FC Women defender Chloe Gover in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Chloe Gover happy to score first Aberdeen Women goal of season amid disappointing Hamilton…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at the end of the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fan view: A rare sight of domestic resilience from the Dons
3
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie calls for dramatic Hearts victory to be 'first step' towards…
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster slams Aberdeen Women display as 'nowhere near good enough' after 1-1 draw…

Conversation