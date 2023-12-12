Aberdeen games switched for live TV broadcast

Two of Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership matches in February have been selected for live broadcast by Sky.

Barry Robson’s side will host Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday, February 3 with the game kicking off at 12.30pm.

The Dons’ next game against Rangers at Ibrox has also been selected. The match in Glasgow will be shown live on Tuesday, February 6 with the match kicking off at 8pm.