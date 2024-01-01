Ref Watch: St Mirren penalty decisions were correct – but Aberdeen should have had one too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: St Mirren penalty decisions were correct – but Aberdeen should have had one too

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder takes a look at the big calls in Aberdeen's 3-0 defeat by St Mirren.

By Finlay Elder
VAR penalty check during the match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
VAR penalty check during the match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen hosted St Mirren after a 10-day break following postponements against Dundee and Motherwell.

Looking to build some momentum, the Dons would have fancied their chances against an out of sorts St Mirren.

The referee at Pittodrie was Grant Irvine – how did he and his officiating team get on?

We started off with an early penalty shout for the home team as Jamie McGrath went down under a challenge in the box but there wasn’t enough in this to warrant a foul.

St Mirren had their own penalty appeal moments later. A poor pass from Kelle Roos allowed the Buddies to counter, with Richard Jensen blocking a shot on goal.

There weren’t very strong appeals for anyone apart from the kicker Lewis Jamieson.

John Beaton, the video assistant referee, intervened and sent Grant Irvine to the screen. Under the Laws of the Game this is a penalty, his arm was in an unnatural position away from his body.

I do understand the argument of when you turn to block a shot, that is a natural movement.

Grant Irvine was the man in the middle for the match between Aberdeen and St Mirren. Image: SNS. 

However, his hand was out of his body and the ball clearly hits it. A penalty was the correct call.

Just before half-time the referee would, in my opinion, miss a clear penalty.

James McGarry was bundled over in the box by Marcus Fraser.

It was soft but he goes through the back of him, there were fouls far softer given in the middle of the park throughout the course of the game.

I was shocked VAR did not request a review as we’ve seen penalties like that be given all season. On this occasion a penalty should have been awarded.

In the second half a second goal for the travelling side was confirmed following a quick VAR check for offside.

St Mirren were awarded a second penalty late in the game. There was initial confusion over the award.

St Mirren ran out 3-0 winners at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock. 

The communication between the referee and the assistant referee could have been much better on this occasion.

They appeared to just look at each other before making a decision with the referee pointing to the spot and then putting his hand up for offside.

A VAR check showed there was no offside infringement and a penalty was awarded.

It was a clear penalty. Stefan Gartenmann didn’t get a touch on the ball and it was a definite foul on the St Mirren attacker. A miserable day for the Dons, who were beaten 3-0.

I thought the referee had a mediocre game but he was helped by VAR for the game’s major decisions.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

