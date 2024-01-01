Ref Watch: St Mirren penalty decisions were correct – but Aberdeen should have had one too

Aberdeen hosted St Mirren after a 10-day break following postponements against Dundee and Motherwell.

Looking to build some momentum, the Dons would have fancied their chances against an out of sorts St Mirren.

The referee at Pittodrie was Grant Irvine – how did he and his officiating team get on?

We started off with an early penalty shout for the home team as Jamie McGrath went down under a challenge in the box but there wasn’t enough in this to warrant a foul.

St Mirren had their own penalty appeal moments later. A poor pass from Kelle Roos allowed the Buddies to counter, with Richard Jensen blocking a shot on goal.

There weren’t very strong appeals for anyone apart from the kicker Lewis Jamieson.

John Beaton, the video assistant referee, intervened and sent Grant Irvine to the screen. Under the Laws of the Game this is a penalty, his arm was in an unnatural position away from his body.

I do understand the argument of when you turn to block a shot, that is a natural movement.

However, his hand was out of his body and the ball clearly hits it. A penalty was the correct call.

Just before half-time the referee would, in my opinion, miss a clear penalty.

James McGarry was bundled over in the box by Marcus Fraser.

It was soft but he goes through the back of him, there were fouls far softer given in the middle of the park throughout the course of the game.

I was shocked VAR did not request a review as we’ve seen penalties like that be given all season. On this occasion a penalty should have been awarded.

In the second half a second goal for the travelling side was confirmed following a quick VAR check for offside.

St Mirren were awarded a second penalty late in the game. There was initial confusion over the award.

The communication between the referee and the assistant referee could have been much better on this occasion.

They appeared to just look at each other before making a decision with the referee pointing to the spot and then putting his hand up for offside.

A VAR check showed there was no offside infringement and a penalty was awarded.

It was a clear penalty. Stefan Gartenmann didn’t get a touch on the ball and it was a definite foul on the St Mirren attacker. A miserable day for the Dons, who were beaten 3-0.

I thought the referee had a mediocre game but he was helped by VAR for the game’s major decisions.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.