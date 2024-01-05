New dates for Aberdeen and Ross County’s postponed Premiership matches

Aberdeen and Ross County’s postponed fixtures from 2023 have been rescheduled.

The Dons’ Premiership match against Dundee at Pittodrie, which was postponed on October 21, will be played on Tuesday, January 30.

The December 27 Pittodrie fixture against Motherwell, which was also postponed, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 14.

Aberdeen’s December 23 fixture against Dundee at Dens Park, which was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, will be played on Wednesday, March 13.

New dates have also been arranged for Ross County’s two postponed fixtures.

The December 27 game against Rangers at Ibrox, which was postponed due to travel issues, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 14.

County’s home game against Hibernian, which was postponed on December 23, will be played on Wednesday, March 13.

All the new fixtures will kick-off at 7.45pm.