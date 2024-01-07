Aberdeen boss Barry Robson craving another Hampden cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson craving another Hampden cup final

Dons manager determined to lead his side back to the National Stadium in the Scottish Cup

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is targeting a Hampden return this season for the Dons. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is targeting a Hampden return this season for the Dons. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has set his sights on leading his side back to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final.

The Dons finished runners-up to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at the National Stadium in December after losing 1-0 to the Light Blues in the final.

The defeat was Robson’s first final as a manager but the Dons boss is determined to use that disappointment as motivation for a return to Hampden in the Scottish Cup final in May.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup campaign gets under way on Friday, January 19 when they travel to New Douglas Park to face League Two outfit Clyde in the fourth round.

Robson is hungry for another shot at silverware.

The Aberdeen manager said: “We want to compete on all fronts and we were pleased to reach the first cup final of the season in the League Cup.

“But you don’t want to lose a final and nobody enjoyed that feeling. We didn’t sit in, we tried to have a go but we fell just a wee bit short.

“It was a disappointing day and a frustrating one but you need to move on quickly.

“That is what we have done. We know we can reach a final and we should take confidence from that.

“We have moved on and now we are trying to make sure we get to another one.”

‘I want us to have a bit of everything’

Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Graeme Shinnie at Ross County last week. Image: SNS

The Dons started 2024 with an excellent performance in a 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2.

The result was the response Robson craved following his side’s poor display in a 3-0 home defeat by St Mirren on December 30.

Having utilised a back three all season the Aberdeen manager tweaked his approach to go with a back four in Dingwall and his players excelled, dominating from start to finish.

Robson believes the versatility and adaptability of his squad will be important in the second half of the season.

He said: “We’ve had games where you put so much in, possession games and without possession.

“I always wants to build a team who can do the majority of the things. I want us to have a bit of everything.

“Transitions are important because a lot of goals are scored from them and you also need to be good at set plays.

“We want to be expansive and pressing at the right times. We want to be a well-rounded team who can do a bit of everything.”

Dons boss on January transfer business

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew will be hoping to strengthen their squad this month. Image: SNS

With the January transfer window now open the Dons will be looking to add to their squad this month.

The manager, however, is giving nothing away.

He said: “I’m sure we’ll be looking and if there is something there which we feel can improve us then we’ll look at it.

“But if not we’ll work with what we’ve got.”

Due to the congested schedule in the first half of the campaign Robson is looking forward to the chance to work with his squad ahead of their return to action next week.

He said: “We’ve been working seven days a week for a while now as everyone knows and it’s important we get the balance right.

“We’ve built a whole new squad and there’s still a lot of work to be done with the people who are here.

“There’s a lot of improvement in them still to get.”

