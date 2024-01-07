Aberdeen boss Barry Robson craving another Hampden cup final

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has set his sights on leading his side back to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final.

The Dons finished runners-up to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at the National Stadium in December after losing 1-0 to the Light Blues in the final.

The defeat was Robson’s first final as a manager but the Dons boss is determined to use that disappointment as motivation for a return to Hampden in the Scottish Cup final in May.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup campaign gets under way on Friday, January 19 when they travel to New Douglas Park to face League Two outfit Clyde in the fourth round.

Robson is hungry for another shot at silverware.

The Aberdeen manager said: “We want to compete on all fronts and we were pleased to reach the first cup final of the season in the League Cup.

“But you don’t want to lose a final and nobody enjoyed that feeling. We didn’t sit in, we tried to have a go but we fell just a wee bit short.

“It was a disappointing day and a frustrating one but you need to move on quickly.

“That is what we have done. We know we can reach a final and we should take confidence from that.

“We have moved on and now we are trying to make sure we get to another one.”

‘I want us to have a bit of everything’

The Dons started 2024 with an excellent performance in a 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2.

The result was the response Robson craved following his side’s poor display in a 3-0 home defeat by St Mirren on December 30.

Having utilised a back three all season the Aberdeen manager tweaked his approach to go with a back four in Dingwall and his players excelled, dominating from start to finish.

Robson believes the versatility and adaptability of his squad will be important in the second half of the season.

He said: “We’ve had games where you put so much in, possession games and without possession.

“I always wants to build a team who can do the majority of the things. I want us to have a bit of everything.

“Transitions are important because a lot of goals are scored from them and you also need to be good at set plays.

“We want to be expansive and pressing at the right times. We want to be a well-rounded team who can do a bit of everything.”

Dons boss on January transfer business

With the January transfer window now open the Dons will be looking to add to their squad this month.

The manager, however, is giving nothing away.

He said: “I’m sure we’ll be looking and if there is something there which we feel can improve us then we’ll look at it.

“But if not we’ll work with what we’ve got.”

Due to the congested schedule in the first half of the campaign Robson is looking forward to the chance to work with his squad ahead of their return to action next week.

He said: “We’ve been working seven days a week for a while now as everyone knows and it’s important we get the balance right.

“We’ve built a whole new squad and there’s still a lot of work to be done with the people who are here.

“There’s a lot of improvement in them still to get.”