New life for disused buildings in garden near Drummuir Castle and a vineyard planned for Alves

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Drummuir Castle pictured.
Drummuir Castle pictured.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our first weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray in 2024.

This week, we highlight a new use for an Elgin workshop.

Planning chiefs have also approved the creation of a vineyard near Alves.

But we start with approved plans to convert disused buildings in a walled garden near Drummuir Castle.

Approved: holiday lets and accommodation pods

Drummuir Castle.

In November 2022, we first revealed Torquil Gordon-Duff’s proposals to renovate domestic buildings and build accommodation pods.

The castle, which sits between Dufftown and Keith, was previously Diageo’s Home of Scotch Whisky on Speyside until the company vacated the premises in 2016.

In 2020, Mr Gordon-Duff and his family gained vacant possession of the castle.

Green light for change

Now planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for the transformation.

The existing cottage and bothy will be renovated and used for holiday
letting purposes.

Meanwhile, the potting shed will be turned into a central reception, meeting and service space.

 

Potting shed.
Cottage.
Bothy.

Elsewhere within the walled garden, four accommodation pods will be built and rented out.

These will contain two small bedrooms, a shower room and open plan kitchen/living/dining opening onto a decked area.

Drawing impression of the pods.

Submitted: Workshop conversion

Units D at Pinefield Business Centre on Perimeter Road in Elgin.

Owners of the iconic Buccaneer Service Station wants to give a workshop at Pinefield Industrial Estate in Elgin a fresh purpose.

Unit D at the centre could be converted into an area for preparing food to be eaten elsewhere, as well as for storage and distribution.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing Buccaneer Fuels Limited in the plans.

The firm is run by Arul Palaniappan.

 

Floor plan for transformation of the unit.  Image: Grant And Geoghegan Limited

Approved: A vineyard for Alves

Vineyard image for illustration purposes. Image: Lauren Robertson / DC Thomson

A vineyard will be built near Alves.

Paddy and Liz Ashcroft are behind the approved plans at Fir-Chlis Easter Coltfield.

CM Design represented them in the planning process.

Location plan for the vineyard.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation