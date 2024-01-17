Aberdeen confirm departure of defender Or Dadia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm departure of defender Or Dadia

The 26-year-old has returned to parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

By Danny Law
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Israel international Or Dadia has left Aberdeen after his season-long loan spell was cut short.

The 26-year-old joined the Dons last summer in a deal which included an exclusive option to buy the right-back.

But Dadia, who has been a linked with a move to Hapoel Tel Aviv, has returned to his parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva without making a competitive appearance for the Dons.

He was an unused substitute on 12 occasions.

A short statement from Aberdeen read: “Or Dadia has tonight returned to his parent club, Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

“The 26-year-old defender joined the Dons last summer but has failed to break into the starting line up.

“We thank Or for his efforts during his time at Pittodrie and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Earlier this month fellow defender Rhys Williams departed the Dons after a disappointing loan spell and has subsequently joined Port Vale.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.
Clyde v Aberdeen referee confirmed; Scottish Cup fifth round draw details
Former Dons boss Alex Smith address the media following his dismissal by the Dons in 1992.
Long read: Clyde job restored former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith's faith in football
Aberdeen Women's new signings. From L-R: Jeni Currie, Lois Edwards, and Keeley Banfield
What to expect from new Aberdeen Women trio Lois Edwards, Keeley Banfield and Jeni…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Retaining Connor Barron vital for Aberdeen as he can be Ylber Ramadani's…
3
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident 'a lot of people will be talking about Dante…
Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS.
Nicky Devlin: BBC Scotland have Clyde v Aberdeen tie down as potential Scottish Cup…
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must prove lessons have been learned from Darvel nightmare when they…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's Scottish Cup road to redemption starts this week
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Australian A-League a hotbed of signing talent for British clubs, says Aberdeen full-back James…
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Or Dadia linked with Aberdeen exit as Hapoel Tel Aviv are said to be…