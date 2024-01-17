Aberdeen confirm departure of defender Or Dadia

Israel international Or Dadia has left Aberdeen after his season-long loan spell was cut short.

The 26-year-old joined the Dons last summer in a deal which included an exclusive option to buy the right-back.

But Dadia, who has been a linked with a move to Hapoel Tel Aviv, has returned to his parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva without making a competitive appearance for the Dons.

He was an unused substitute on 12 occasions.

Or Dadia has tonight returned to his parent club, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. The 26 year old defender joined the Dons last summer but has failed to break into the starting line up. We thank Or for his efforts during his time at Pittodrie and wish him all the best in his future career. pic.twitter.com/DVRRRf7MqR — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 17, 2024

A short statement from Aberdeen read: “Or Dadia has tonight returned to his parent club, Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

“The 26-year-old defender joined the Dons last summer but has failed to break into the starting line up.

“We thank Or for his efforts during his time at Pittodrie and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Earlier this month fellow defender Rhys Williams departed the Dons after a disappointing loan spell and has subsequently joined Port Vale.