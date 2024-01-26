Aberdeen boss Barry Robson faces sweat on Slobodan Rubezic knee injury scan results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson faces sweat on Slobodan Rubezic knee injury scan results

Dons manager insists frozen out attacker Vicente Besuijen can still have a future at Pittodrie despite joining Dutch second tier side FC Emmen on loan.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he faces a nervous sweat over the severity of defender Slobodan Rubezic’s knee injury.

Montenegro international centre-back Rubezic suffered the injury during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone and had to be replaced.

The 23-year-old has undergone scans and now Robson is awaiting the results with the defender also set to be assessed further by a specialist.

If Rubezic is ruled out for an extended period it could force the Dons to look for an additional defender before the transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday.

Robson confirmed the Dons are “active and looking” at potential signings this window with loan additions also a possibility.

Aberdeen take on third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

It is a clash that is pivotal to the Dons’ hopes of securing a third-place Premiership finish with Robson’s side trailing Hearts by 16 points.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic (C) goes off injured in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic goes off injured in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We are just waiting for all the information and scans with Slobodan.

“We don’t know everything yet.

“He has been scanned, that has to be looked at and then he needs to see a specialist.

“It takes days.

“The two went into the tackle and it was one neither should have gone in for but they are two committed players.

“That is football. Fingers crossed it is not too long-term but we just need to wait and see.

“I need to be positive.”

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic (L) is replaced by Angus MacDonald (R) because of an injury against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic (L) is replaced by Angus MacDonald (R) because of an injury against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Robson addresses transfer targets

Three players have exited Pittodrie during the January transfer window but there has yet to be any additions.

The scheduled season-long loan deals for Rhys Williams (Liverpool) and Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva) were cut short.

Frozen-out winger Vicente Besuijen also recently joined Dutch second tier club FC Emmen on loan until the end of the season.

Former Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock has been targeted by a number of clubs as he closes in on an exit from Watford.

Pollock was a pivotal player for Robson during a loan spell in the second half of last season as Aberdeen secured a third-placed finish.

The centre-back, contracted until summer 2026, reportedly handed in a transfer request earlier this week to Watford due to lack of game time.

It is understood Pollock has options in the English Championship and overseas in Europe.

Aberdeen’s Barry Robson was left dejected following his side’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Asked if there is likely to be any signings before the window closes, Robson said: “We are always active and looking.

“If there is anything we think can improve the team then we will do it and that is where we are at.

“It has been a quiet transfer window from the boys up the top.

“Once they start to move then other parts starts to move.

“It is a window where the majority of the teams don’t part with their best players at this stage in the season.

“It is hard to get the player who can help the team.

“There are also loan options and we are looking at it all.

“It has to be the right one.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS

Focused on ending a seven year win drought at Tynecastle

Aberdeen face Hearts in Edinburgh in a crunch battle that will be crucial to hopes of emulating last season’s third-placed Premiership finish.

The Dons have not won at Tynecastle since a 2-1 victory in May 2017.

Robson refused to be drawn on whether the Tynecastle showdown is Aberdeen’s last chance to keep alive a bid for third.

Ester Sokler (19) of Aberdeen looks dejected during the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ester Sokler (19) of Aberdeen looks dejected during the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “For me, if you look too far ahead you can get caught up in it.

“We try and isolate every game.

“We are focusing on going down there to win and that is what we are trying to do.

“It will be a difficult game but one that if we are at our best we can win.

“We need to be right all over the pitch and be disciplined.

“And if we get our distances right then we will give ourselves every opportunity.

“We need to be at our best, see if we can score goals and keep the back door shut.”

St Johnstone’s David Keltjens fouls Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Pittodrie door still open for Besuijen

Meanwhile, Robson insists Dutch winger Besuijen, who has moved on loan to FC Emmen, still has a Pittodrie future.

Besuijen has failed to feature in any competitive game under Robson.

His last appearance for the Dons was in the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth tier Darvel under former boss Jim Goodwin last January.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS

Robson said: “For Vinny, he is still a young player and he hasn’t had the game time he would have liked here.

“He can hopefully go out there and perform really well.

“He is still a young player but hopefully this can kick-start him in getting that rhythm of games.”

The winger joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 and is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Asked if the door is still open for Besuijen at Pittodrie, Robson said: “Of course it is,  it is always open.

“Whatever happened with Vinny before, I have always had a good relationship with him and he has trained really well.

“He just needs games.

“By the time I came in here he hadn’t had games.

“So hopefully he can do well and we will be keeping an eye him and in touch win him.

“Fingers crossed.”

Conversation