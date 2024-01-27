Fraserburgh’s Paul Young in quest to add more goals

Fraserburgh midfielder Paul Young is determined to add more goals to his game.

The Broch face Wick Academy at Bellslea in the Breedon Highland League this afternoon, buoyed by a win against Huntly in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in midweek.

Young bagged a brace in that triumph, but they were just his second and third goals of the campaign.

The 31-year-old said: “I would like to get forward more and Mark Cowie (manager) and James Duthie (assistant manager) have been saying the midfield and forwards need to create more chances and try to get on the end of things.

“Thankfully on Wednesday I was able to do that and hopefully it can continue going forward.

“It doesn’t happen that often that I score in a game, never mind two.”

Wick, who welcome back Gordon MacNab, are at the halfway point in their league campaign and have taken 13 points from 17 matches.

Player-manager Gary Manson is targeting a better return in the second half of the season.

He said: “We almost want to start afresh and try to get more points than we did in the first half of the season.

“That’s what we’re aiming for and there would be no better way to start than if we could get something against a very good Fraserburgh side.

“In games like these I’m looking for us to put in a competitive performance, we don’t want to just be there making up the numbers and rolling over.”

Elsewhere, Huntly face Deveronvale at Christie Park. The Black and Golds are missing Alex Thoirs, while Joe Gauld and Brodie Allen are doubts. The Banffers are without Kyle Dalling – who can’t face his parent club – and Scott Thomson.