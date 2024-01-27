Fraserburgh’s Paul Young in quest to add more goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh’s Paul Young in quest to add more goals

The midfielder bagged a brace in midweek and is set to face Wick Academy this afternoon.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is keen to add more goals to his game.
Fraserburgh midfielder Paul Young is determined to add more goals to his game.

Fraserburgh midfielder Paul Young is determined to add more goals to his game.

The Broch face Wick Academy at Bellslea in the Breedon Highland League this afternoon, buoyed by a win against Huntly in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in midweek.

Young bagged a brace in that triumph, but they were just his second and third goals of the campaign.

The 31-year-old said: “I would like to get forward more and Mark Cowie (manager) and James Duthie (assistant manager) have been saying the midfield and forwards need to create more chances and try to get on the end of things.

“Thankfully on Wednesday I was able to do that and hopefully it can continue going forward.

“It doesn’t happen that often that I score in a game, never mind two.”

Wick, who welcome back Gordon MacNab, are at the halfway point in their league campaign and have taken 13 points from 17 matches.

Player-manager Gary Manson is targeting a better return in the second half of the season.

He said: “We almost want to start afresh and try to get more points than we did in the first half of the season.

“That’s what we’re aiming for and there would be no better way to start than if we could get something against a very good Fraserburgh side.

“In games like these I’m looking for us to put in a competitive performance, we don’t want to just be there making up the numbers and rolling over.”

Elsewhere, Huntly face Deveronvale at Christie Park. The Black and Golds are missing Alex Thoirs, while Joe Gauld and Brodie Allen are doubts. The Banffers are without Kyle Dalling – who can’t face his parent club – and Scott Thomson.

