Pressure mounts on Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after 1-1 draw with Dundee

The pressure ramped up further on boss Barry Robson as Aberdeen’s Premiership troubles continued with the failure to beat Dundee at Pittodrie.

In the build up to the match, social media had been awash with calls for a protest against boss Robson outside the stadium.

There was no protest either before or after the match inside the ground.

However, as the game moved into injury-time, some disgruntled Aberdeen fans in the Red Shed began chanting for Robson to be axed.

Aberdeen have won only six games from 21 Premiership matches and have slumped to their lowest points return in more than a decade at this stage in a campaign.

It does not get any easier for Robson and his struggling side, who face a daunting double header against Celtic and Rangers in their next two matches.

Aberdeen went ahead through a Bojan Miovski converted penalty in the first half.

However, the Reds’ confidence drained after Dundee levelled through Lee Ashcroft in the 55th minute.

Struggling Aberdeen are eighth in the Premiership and the bid to emulate last season’s third-placed Premiership finish is now over.

The Dons can still finish fourth in the league to secure European qualification.

They trail fourth-placed Kilmarnock by eight points, but have eight games in hand.

Aberdeen have added only one signing so far in the January transfer window, Killian Phillips, and are actively seeking to land two more additions before the window closes.

It could be too little too late with the bid for third – Aberdeen’s target for the season – over.

Aberdeen face defensive injury crisis

Striker Duk was not named in the squad to face Dundee due to illness.

Clubs in Switzerland, Netherlands and Italy had been monitoring Duk with the view to a potential January transfer swoop.

New loan signing Killian Phillips was named as a substitute days after arriving on loan until the end of the season from Premier League Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Phillips was introduced off the bench in the 75th minute.

Centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic and Stefan Gartenmann were both ruled out through injury as boss Robson faces a potential defensive crisis.

Aberdeen will discover the severity of Rubezic’s knee injury which has ruled him out for two games on Wednesday.

Gartenmann has undergone a scan for a toe injury.

Aberdeen are understood to be considering multiple options to land a centre-back as defensive reinforcement before the transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday.

Miovski equals last season’s goal tally

The Dons created the better early opportunities with Bojan Miovski firing wide from 12 yards and then moments later having a low drive saved.

On 16 minutes, Graeme Shinnie burst in on goal, but his dinked 10-yard shot went just wide of the far post.

The opener arrived in the 31st minute when Aberdeen were awarded a penalty for a foul on Ester Sokler by Joe Shaughnessy.

Miovski calmly fired into the bottom right hand corner for his 18th of the campaign, matching his total tally for last season.

The striker celebrated by running to the dugout to get the No.33 shirt worn by absent defender Rubezic.

Miovski held the shirt up with Sokler – a clear indication bad news is expected on the severity of Rubezic’s knee injury and his time sidelined.

Bojan Miovski has scored 23 goals in 29 home league appearances, seven in his last eight games.

There will be a huge sigh of relief among Aberdeen supporters if Miovski, as expected, is still at Pittodrie when the transfer window closes on Thursday.

There has been speculation on the striker’s future with clubs in England, Italy and Germany monitoring the striker.

However, it is understood there has ben no significant interest in Miovski this month.

Miovski, 24, recently said he is in no rush to exit Pittodrie and the Dons board have no plans to sell him in this window.

Aberdeen stunned as Dundee level

The Dons had the ball in the back of the net in the 52nd minute when Sokler raced on to a McGrath though-ball then drilled home a superb 12 yard finish.

Referee Nick Walsh chalked it off for offside, but the decision went to a VAR review.

The offside call stood and the goal was chalked off.

Keeper Kelle Roos produced a superb save to tip a powerful eight-yard header from Lee Ashcroft over the bar.

From the resultant corner, whipped in by Owen Beck, Ashcroft sneaked in at the back post to head home from close range in the 55th minute.

Aberdeen supporters, who had backed the team vociferously until the leveller, began to vent their frustrations at any loose pass or slack play.

At full-time, the boos rang out around Pittodrie.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos 6, Devlin 6, MacDonald 6, Jensen 6, Milne 7 (Phillips 75), Clarkson 6 (Morris 86), Shinnie 6, MacKenzie 6 (Duncan 67), McGrath 6, Sokler 6 (Gueye 67), Miovski 7.

Subs not used – Doohan, Barron, Hayes, Polvara,

DUNDEE (5-3-2): Carson 6, McGhee 6 (Costelloe 67), Ashcroft 7, Shaughnessy 6, Dodgson 6, Beck 7, Cameron 6, Boateng 6, Sylla 4 (Mulligan 45), Robinson 6 (Tiffoney 67), Bakayoko 6 (Main 71).

Subs not used – Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Robertson.

Referee – Nick Walsh

Attendance – 15,512

Man of the match – Lee Ashcroft (Dundee)