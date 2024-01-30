Russell Dingwall and Dayshonne Golding on target as Elgin secure crucial victory against Clyde

Elgin moved seven points clear of Clyde at the bottom of League Two with a priceless victory earned by Dayshonne Golding’s first goal since joining on loan from Cove Rangers.

The Black and Whites came from behind with a battling performance to boost their chances of survival.

Elgin boss Allan Hale said: “It was important for us that we didn’t mention the magnitude of the game. We knew that nothing would be decided tonight.

“However the players put in a great performance after losing the opening goal and I think they shaded it in the end.

“It was great for Dayshonne to get his first goal for the club because he really wanted it.”

The game got off to a lively start with a goal at each end inside the opening ten minutes.

Clyde drew first blood in bizarre circumstances after City keeper Thomas McHale punched clear a corner kick and with his back to goal, Liam Scullion hooked it back over everyone’s heads into the far top corner with seven minutes on the clock.

City’s response was swift and devastating, as within two minutes a Ross Draper cross fell for Russell Dingwall to curl a superb looping effort into the top corner.

Elgin had their tails up at this point and Mitch Taylor smashed a volley inches over from the left side of the box on 18 minutes.

Three minutes later Taylor tested keeper Jack Leighfield from a Golding lay-off on the edge of the box.

McHale had to deal with an Alex King 20 yarder on 28 minutes as the Bully Wee retaliated.

There was a real let-off for the home side ten minutes before the break when Clyde’s Jordan Allan beat the offside trap and lobbed McHale, but his effort bounced high off the firm surface and landed on top of the net.

Clyde half time sub Jaze Kabia almost made an instant impact, finding space on the corner of the six-yarder for an effort which took a deflection and skimmed inches over.

At the other end, Dingwall wasn’t far away for Elgin with another curling strike on 52 minutes, and the midfielder then set up Draper for a back post header which drifted wide of the target.

The home side shouted for a penalty on 72 minutes when Clyde defender Craig Howie blocked a Jake Dolzanski header on the goal-line with what appeared to be his upper arm.

With Elgin pressing hard they were rewarded with a second goal on 78 minutes.

Dolzanski was again involved with a firm header from a Dingwall corner blocked in the goalmouth and Golding was on hand to stab it over the line.