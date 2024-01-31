Patience in short supply among the Aberdeen support following Dons’ draw with Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patience in short supply among the Aberdeen support following Dons’ draw with Dundee

Pressure continues to build on Dons boss Barry Robson following 1-1 draw with the Dark Blues at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and Steve Agnew watch their side in action against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and Steve Agnew watch their side in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

Fragile confidence and a lack of quality made for yet another frustrating night for Aberdeen as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee at Pittodrie.

A draw was not enough to soothe the growing frustration among the Dons fans as they watched their side drop points on their return to the Granite City for their first home match of 2024.

It is fair to say there was an air of trepidation as the Dons took to the field against the Dark Blues.

By the time the players left it had been replaced by yet more howls of derision and calls for the manager to be dismissed.

Aberdeen’s belief is slowly ebbing away and with it is the patience of the support.

Fans were are nervous as the players

The confidence built on the back of wins against Ross County and Clyde in 2024 had been dented by one point in the two league games since the winter break.

Dissenting voices on social media in the manager’s direction, and the loss of key players to injury added to a growing number of concerns around Pittodrie.

With both sides having chances in the opening 30 minutes it was evident the atmosphere inside the stadium would be shaped by which team scored first.

When Dundee attackers Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson peppered Kelle Roos’ goal with shots there were howls of frustration.

The same reaction was reserved if the home goalkeeper was deemed not to have started an attack quickly enough either.

Naturally, the opposite was true when Bojan Miovski or Graeme Shinnie had chances.

Situations like this test even the strongest of characters but in their number nine the Dons had their own man of steel.

To no surprise it was Miovski who got the home crowd firmly behind their side just after the 30 minute mark as he converted a penalty – awarded for a foul on Ester Sokler by Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy – for his 18th goal of the season.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal which put the Dons ahead against Dundee. Image: SNS

At this point there are few superlatives left for the Dons striker as he matched his tally of last season.

The 11.30pm transfer deadline on Thursday night cannot come quickly enough when it comes to the North Macedonian international that’s for sure.

A feisty first half brought three yellow cards and a VAR check for a possible red card for Leighton Clarkson following a challenge on Dundee’s Lyall Cameron.

The hush in the stadium was palpable but to the midfielder’s relief, and the home support too, no further action was taken as the Dons reached the break a goal to the good.

Belief waned following Dundee’s equaliser

Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: SNS

That eerie quiet among the home fan returned in 55th minute, however, as Dundee got themselves back on level terms courtesy of Lee Aschroft’s header.

The drummer and his band of singers in the Red Shed were stunned into silence momentarily as the sizeable Dark Blues traveling support erupted in jubilation.

The Dundee support taunted Robson with chants he would be sacked in the morning following their equaliser.

As the clock ticked down the tension inside Pittodrie built.

Robson tried everything he had in reserve, sending on Ryan Duncan, Pape Gueye and debutant Killian Phillips in the hope of finding a winner.

But there was precious little to get the fans off their seats with the majority of the game following the equaliser played in an eerie silence.

Until the full-time whistle blew. At that point it was abundantly clear how they felt.

