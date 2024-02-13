Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock hails selfless Duk

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock believes his tactical changes stifled the impact of Duk in his side’s Scottish Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose.

A reshuffle meant Duk had to move out wide against the League Two side in Aberdeen’s 2-0 win at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Duk’s sacrifice for the team helped the Dons take control of proceedings, but Warnock believes it came at the expense of his own attacking contribution.

The interim manager said: “It was disappointing but you can’t fault the effort. Duk and Shayden Morris contributed a lot.

“I felt sorry for Duk because I had to move him after half an hour because I thought we were getting a little bit overrun in midfield, so I wanted to bring Dante (Polvara) in.

“So I asked Duk to do the left role, which is a thankless task at times, but he did it without complaint.”

‘Shinnie as important as Miovski’

With his side leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to two goals from Bojan Miovski, Warnock took the opportunity to rest captain Graeme Shinnie for the second half.

The interim boss believes Shinnie’s leadership qualities make him every bit as important to the side as leading goalscorer Miovski.

He said: “You look at the squad and at everything and you can’t do without Shinnie.

“He is as important as Bojan really. You could see that. After that we didn’t have that quality in there that just calms things down.

“It’s amazing they seem to get better with age these players. I’ve had a few good ones in that area. They are always unbelievable for a manager.”

American midfielder Polvara emerged for the second half with the captain’s armband after the break – but Warnock insists this was more by accident than design.

He said: “He was the nearest one to me (in the dressing room) when Shinnie come off. I think he was the most surprised of all. (I said:) ‘Dante, put that on!’ It was good that.”

Warnock wants fans to roar Dons on to Hampden

Aberdeen’s reward for victory against Bonnyrigg is a home tie against former manager Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock in the quarter-final.

The Dons are one win away from a return to Hampden – and Warnock believes the Red Army can play a key role in helping their side secure another trip to the National Stadium.

He said: “I think we can give anybody a good game.

“Those lads behind the goal. I said to (assistant) Ronnie (Jepson), I’ll have to give them a wave after the game as they have been super.

“That’s where all the idiots are, isn’t it?

“They probably think I’m one of them. It’s good that ‘Barmy Army.’

“I enjoyed the fans. Like I said when I first came here, I know there are quite a lot that didn’t want me as well.

“But you just have to enjoy it while I’m here and I will do the best I can.

“I can’t guarantee anything – but I will give it my best shot and try to put smiles on people’s faces.

“There’s not enough of that I don’t think.”

Focus switches to league duty

Richard Jensen limped off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth round victory, but Warnock expects the Finnish international to be fit to face Motherwell on Wednesday.

With two home league matches this week, Warnock knows his side have a chance to move up the table.

He said: “I’m sure Motherwell and Hibs will think differently and be out to give us a go in the league.”