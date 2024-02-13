Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock hails selfless Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock hails selfless Duk

The Cape Verde international sacrificed his attacking instincts to help his team in Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock believes his tactical changes stifled the impact of Duk in his side’s Scottish Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose.

A reshuffle meant Duk had to move out wide against the League Two side in Aberdeen’s 2-0 win at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Duk’s sacrifice for the team helped the Dons take control of proceedings, but Warnock believes it came at the expense of his own attacking contribution.

The interim manager said: “It was disappointing but you can’t fault the effort. Duk and Shayden Morris contributed a lot.

“I felt sorry for Duk because I had to move him after half an hour because I thought we were getting a little bit overrun in midfield, so I wanted to bring Dante (Polvara) in.

“So I asked Duk to do the left role, which is a thankless task at times, but he did it without complaint.”

‘Shinnie as important as Miovski’

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the 1-1 draw with Celtic.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

With his side leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to two goals from Bojan Miovski, Warnock took the opportunity to rest captain Graeme Shinnie for the second half.

The interim boss believes Shinnie’s leadership qualities make him every bit as important to the side as leading goalscorer Miovski.

He said: “You look at the squad and at everything and you can’t do without Shinnie.

“He is as important as Bojan really. You could see that. After that we didn’t have that quality in there that just calms things down.

“It’s amazing they seem to get better with age these players. I’ve had a few good ones in that area. They are always unbelievable for a manager.”

American midfielder Polvara emerged for the second half with the captain’s armband after the break – but Warnock insists this was more by accident than design.

He said: “He was the nearest one to me (in the dressing room) when Shinnie come off. I think he was the most surprised of all. (I said:) ‘Dante, put that on!’ It was good that.”

Warnock wants fans to roar Dons on to Hampden

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s reward for victory against Bonnyrigg is a home tie against former manager Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock in the quarter-final.

The Dons are one win away from a return to Hampden – and Warnock believes the Red Army can play a key role in helping their side secure another trip to the National Stadium.

He said: “I think we can give anybody a good game.

“Those lads behind the goal. I said to (assistant) Ronnie (Jepson), I’ll have to give them a wave after the game as they have been super.

“That’s where all the idiots are, isn’t it?

“They probably think I’m one of them. It’s good that ‘Barmy Army.’

“I enjoyed the fans. Like I said when I first came here, I know there are quite a lot that didn’t want me as well.

“But you just have to enjoy it while I’m here and I will do the best I can.

“I can’t guarantee anything – but I will give it my best shot and try to put smiles on people’s faces.

“There’s not enough of that I don’t think.”

Focus switches to league duty

Richard Jensen limped off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth round victory, but Warnock expects the Finnish international to be fit to face Motherwell on Wednesday.

With two home league matches this week, Warnock knows his side have a chance to move up the table.

He said: “I’m sure Motherwell and Hibs will think differently and be out to give us a go in the league.”

