Aberdeen should target players from the English Championship in ANOTHER summer rebuild – Neil Warnock

Interim boss Neil Warnock insists Aberdeen face another summer transfer window rebuild – and should target players from the English Championship.

Warnock warns Aberdeen’s recruitment will have to be spot-on to fix problems which haven’t “just happened overnight” in an underperforming squad.

Aberdeen underwent a squad reconstruction last summer with 13 players signed by former boss Barry Robson.

But 75-year-old interim boss Warnock believes another overhaul is needed and predicts “a lot of ins and outs”.

Warnock was appointed interim boss until the end of the season as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new, permanent manager.

He said: “I think there will be a lot of ins and outs.

“It’s going to be a busy summer and the recruitment will have to be very good as a certain type of player is needed.

“I think they knew that before I came.

“That hasn’t just happened overnight, has it?

“Dave (Cormack, chairman) knows that and will be helping the manager to get the right ones in.

“Having said that, I think three or four of my players in that team, we’d have a decent team.

“It’s not like the end of the world.

“It’s just opened a few eyes about that’s needed.”

Dons’ recruitment team change

Warnock will oversee the Dons during the search for a permanent boss for the 2024-15 campaign and beyond.

During that time, Aberdeen will also complete a detailed review of the football operation which began at the end of last year.

Warnock has confirmed he will also give input into the review.

Set to be completed by early April, the review will inform and support the process of appointing a new permanent management team.

Aberdeen’s summer transfer window business, under a new permanent manager, will be overseen by new head of recruitment Chris Badlan.

The 40-year-old was appointed by the Dons earlier this month as replacement for Jordan Miles.

Miles was only appointed in July 2023, but left Pittodrie to join Leeds United after the January transfer window had closed.

Replacement Badlan previously worked at Wolves and Norwich in scouting roles.

He was most recently sporting director at Blackpool – a role he left in 2023.

Badlan also worked at Coventry City and helped recruit a squad who won consecutive promotions to reach the English Championship.

Aberdeen targeting English Championship talent in summer transfer window

Warnock believes the Dons should target signing from the English second tier in the summer.

He said: “Dave is looking at every aspect of the club and taking them forward and I will be giving my input as well.

“They will need some physicality.

“I think the players are around.

“Even down in Championship level in England.

“You need a few good pros, really.”

‘It’s not my kind of team really’

Aberdeen’s board are now searching for their sixth manager in less than three years.

Following the sacking of Derek McInnes in March 2021, the Pittodrie hierarchy have axed three more managers – Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

Warnock is the fifth manager in that timeframe.

A chastening 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock, managed by McInnes, delivered a severe dent to the Reds’ slim hopes of finishing fourth.

Kilmarnock currently occupy that fourth spot and hold a 13-point advantage over Aberdeen.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Warnock said the Dons were bullied by Kilmarnock.

It is that lack of physicality and edge he feels needs to be addressed in the summer transfer window.

And Warnock admits he would like to have seen a few yellow cards from the Dons at Rugby Park.

Warnock was the only one in the Aberdeen camp that was booked.

He said: “They are a nice group of lads, but you need that nastiness.

“How many times did they (Kilmarnock) leave their foot in and catch people on their ankles and things like that?

“The referee never did a thing and we just accept it.

“It’s not my kind of team really and I have to try to get more out of them.

“I’m trying, but it’s difficult at the minute as the squad is light in certain areas – the physicality area.

“There’s only (Graeme) Shinnie that talks.

“They’re absolutely frightened to make a decision or to put a foot in.

“I like to see a bit of nastiness, but they (Kilmarnock) could have got away with anything.

“I don’t like that and would like to have seen a couple of yellow cards, if I’m honest – we’re too nice.

“The only chance of a yellow card was me.

“If you don’t stand up to team like that, you don’t have a cat in hell’s chance.”