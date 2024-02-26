Aberdeen should target players from the English Championship in ANOTHER summer rebuild – Neil Warnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen should target players from the English Championship in ANOTHER summer rebuild – Neil Warnock

Interim manager Warnock insists Aberdeen face another summer overhaul and warns recruitment 'will have to be very good'.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.

Interim boss Neil Warnock insists Aberdeen face another summer transfer window rebuild – and should target players from the English Championship.

Warnock warns Aberdeen’s recruitment will have to be spot-on to fix problems which haven’t “just happened overnight” in an underperforming squad.

Aberdeen underwent a squad reconstruction last summer with 13 players signed by former boss Barry Robson.

But 75-year-old interim boss Warnock believes another overhaul is needed and predicts “a lot of ins and outs”.

Warnock was appointed interim boss until the end of the season as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new, permanent manager.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side's defeat by Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side’s defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I think there will be a lot of ins and outs.

“It’s going to be a busy summer and the recruitment will have to be very good as a certain type of player is needed.

“I think they knew that before I came.

“That hasn’t just happened overnight, has it?

“Dave (Cormack, chairman) knows that and will be helping the manager to get the right ones in.

“Having said that, I think three or four of my players in that team, we’d have a decent team.

“It’s not like the end of the world.

“It’s just opened a few eyes about that’s needed.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full time.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full-time. Image: SNS.

Dons’ recruitment team change

Warnock will oversee the Dons during the search for a permanent boss for the 2024-15 campaign and beyond.

During that time, Aberdeen will also complete a detailed review of the football operation which began at the end of last year.

Warnock has confirmed he will also give input into the review.

Set to be completed by early April, the review will inform and support the process of appointing a new permanent management team.

Aberdeen’s summer transfer window business, under a new permanent manager, will be overseen by new head of recruitment Chris Badlan.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching match v Hearts from the stands in December 2023.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right). chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

The 40-year-old was appointed by the Dons earlier this month as replacement for Jordan Miles.

Miles was only appointed in July 2023, but left Pittodrie to join Leeds United after the January transfer window had closed.

Replacement Badlan previously worked at Wolves and Norwich in scouting roles.

He was most recently sporting director at Blackpool – a role he left in 2023.

Badlan also worked at Coventry City and helped recruit a squad who won consecutive promotions to reach the English Championship.

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen targeting English Championship talent in summer transfer window

Warnock believes the Dons should target signing from the English second tier in the summer.

He said: “Dave is looking at every aspect of the club and taking them forward and I will be giving my input as well.

“They will need some physicality.

“I think the players are around.

“Even down in Championship level in England.

“You need a few good pros, really.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

‘It’s not my kind of team really’

Aberdeen’s board are now searching for their sixth manager in less than three years.

Following the sacking of Derek McInnes in March 2021, the Pittodrie hierarchy have axed three more managers – Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

Warnock is the fifth manager in that timeframe.

A chastening 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock, managed by McInnes, delivered a severe dent to the Reds’ slim hopes of finishing fourth.

Kilmarnock currently occupy that fourth spot and hold a 13-point advantage over Aberdeen.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Warnock said the Dons were bullied by Kilmarnock.

It is that lack of physicality and edge he feels needs to be addressed in the summer transfer window.

And Warnock admits he would like to have seen a few yellow cards from the Dons at Rugby Park.

Warnock was the only one in the Aberdeen camp that was booked.

He said: “They are a nice group of lads, but you need that nastiness.

“How many times did they (Kilmarnock) leave their foot in and catch people on their ankles and things like that?

“The referee never did a thing and we just accept it.

“It’s not my kind of team really and I have to try to get more out of them.

“I’m trying, but it’s difficult at the minute as the squad is light in certain areas – the physicality area.

“There’s only (Graeme) Shinnie that talks.

“They’re absolutely frightened to make a decision or to put a foot in.

“I like to see a bit of nastiness, but they (Kilmarnock) could have got away with anything.

Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

“I don’t like that and would like to have seen a couple of yellow cards, if I’m honest – we’re too nice.

“The only chance of a yellow card was me.

“If you don’t stand up to team like that, you don’t have a cat in hell’s chance.”

More from Aberdeen FC

The SWPL split will split into a top and bottom six following the final round of fixtures.
Sophie Goodwin: SWPL split increases stakes at both ends of the table - while…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side's defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons will face relegation battle if poor form continues
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes hits back at Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock's 'bullied' claim
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (14361311bd) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen Aberdeen Graeme Shinnie Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, Football, The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, UK - 24 Feb 2024
Captain Graeme Shinnie calls for Aberdeen to 'put their bodies on the line' after…
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock wants a Plan B following Kilmarnock defeat
2
Former Dons winger Harry Melrose. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans pay tribute to former captain Harry Melrose
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Interim boss Neil Warnock slates Aberdeen as 'too nice' and warns players with a…
Aberdeen striker Duk and Kilmarnock's David Watson (12) in action in the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Kilmarnock test will indicate if Neil Warnock can salvage Aberdeen's disappointing season
New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Winger Junior Hoilett hopes to earn long-term Aberdeen contract
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Dons' defensive lapses, the Battle of Brammall Lane and…

Conversation