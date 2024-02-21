Sean Wallace: Pressure on Aberdeen board to pull rabbit out of hat in manager hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Pressure on Aberdeen board to pull rabbit out of hat in manager hunt

There is an ocean of managerial candidates within world football and Aberdeen must trawl its depths - not just dip their toe in the Scottish pond.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right). chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

The pressure is on the Aberdeen hierarchy to deliver a stellar permanent managerial appointment for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

The damaging cycle of sacking managers every year must end by sourcing a boss who can bring sustained success.

Easier said than done after three failed attempts to find that ideal candidate, with Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass all sacked inside two years!

Veteran Neil Warnock, 75, has been drafted in as interim manager until the end of the season while Dons chiefs search for a permanent appointment.

During that time the club will also conclude a “wide-ranging review of the football operation” through the use of independent advisors.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.

There is effectively a four-month window from when the board axed Robson to the end of the season.

Aberdeen must deliver managerial appointment

The Dons must fully utilise that time to source a left-field, exciting manager to energise the club.

Aberdeen supporters’ patience is fast running out with the lack of managerial stability at Pittodrie.

They are unlikely to accept another appointment lasting a year or less – so the heat is on to deliver a major appointment who will stay the course and deliver success.

The buck stops with Cormack and the Football Monitoring Board.

Barry Robson putting his hood up at the side of the pitch
Barry Robson was sacked by Aberdeen following a 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS.

This time chairman Cormack and the club’s hierarchy will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat with a major managerial appointment that can move the club forward.

There is an ocean of managerial candidates within world football and the hope is that Aberdeen are trawling them to their very depths.

Aberdeen must dive deep into the Mariana Trench of the managerial market to find a gem.

They must not dip their toes in the shallow waters of the Scottish managerial market and plump for a big fish from a small pond.

Aberdeen must jump off, and stay off, the monotonous Scottish managerial Merry-Go Round.

Ideally, Aberdeen will think outside of the box and land a hungry manager with a strong track record who can galvanise the club on and off the pitch.

Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen's fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers.
Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen’s fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS.

The hope is that a lot of groundwork will have already been done when searching for a replacement to Jim Goodwin last year.

Ultimately, the resurgence last season under caretaker Robson saw him made a permanent appointment.

But the work in searching for a boss had been done.

It is now almost three years since Aberdeen sacked Derek McInnes in March 2021.

And there is still no stability, with Warnock only in the managerial post short-term until the end of the season.

Warnock is the fifth Aberdeen manager in under three years.

Aberdeen have been in regression since the plug was pulled on McInnes.

There is a dark irony that it could be McInnes who fatally scuppers the Dons’ season.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.

Now manager of Kilmarnock, McInnes has led the Rugby Park club to fourth in the Premiership table.

If Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen at home on Saturday, they will open a 13-point gap on the Pittodrie side, who are currently languishing eighth in the table.

That would effectively extinguish any hopes of finishing fourth.

McInnes also takes his Kilmarnock team to Pittodrie for a Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday, March 9.

Both games against Killie are effectively win or bust for the Dons.

McInnes can add further misery to a decline that began when he was axed.

It is down to Warnock to prevent that to keep the season alive – starting on Saturday.

Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Norway loan for frozen out Gueye

Hopefully a loan spell in Norway can act as a catalyst for Aberdeen to get payback from the significant six-figure investment, understood to be £500,000, in Pape Habib Gueye.

Whether that is through him returning to Pittodrie in the summer revitalised and ready to make an impact, or being sold on for a fee, only time will tell.

Unfortunately it has been a frustrating season for the former Senegalese under-20 international striker.

Gueye has started just once since a big money transfer Belgian top-flight outfit KV Kortrijk.

Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye. Image: SNS.

That sole start came in the Europa Conference League group clash against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

And he was replaced at half-time.

Gueye this week joined Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund Ballklubb on loan until July.

On top of that sole start, Gueye has made six substitute appearances for Aberdeen this season, which all came under former manager Barry Robson.

Gueye has played only 132 minutes in all competitions this season.

The striker is contracted to Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

Hopefully Gueye can secure regular starts and find his form in Norway.

He needs game time and that was not coming at Pittodrie.

With Vicente Besuijen, who cost around £400,000, on loan at Emmen in the Netherlands, that is almost £1m in talent playing for other clubs.

That is a lot of investment for little return.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrating
Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16 last year. Image: SNS.

Ramirez thriving at Columbus Crew

It is great to see former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez thriving and happy at Columbus Crew.

Ramirez suffered a tough few final months in his Pittodrie career after being the club’s top scorer in his debut season.

Christian Ramirez placing a kiss on the MLS Cup
Christian Ramirez with the MLS Cup after beating Los Angeles in the final. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

The 32-year-old lifted the MLS Cup in December with Columbus Crew to prove he is still at the top of his game.

With the recent birth of son Kash, life is good on and off the pitch for Ramirez.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez had his number switched from No.9 to 99 when Bojan Miovski signed for Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Christian Ramirez lifts lid on Aberdeen hospitalisation, supporter abuse and end of Dons spell
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez raises the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew after beating Los Angeles in the final. Image: Columbus Crew FC.
Christian Ramirez: Columbus Crew MLS Cup win shows I could've made Aberdeen second season…
Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Willie Miller: Why I think Aberdeen's hopes of a top-six Premiership finish are fading…
3
Aberdeen players in action during a game against Hibernian FC
Duncan Shearer: Premiership top four is out of Aberdeen's reach after a disappointing week
2
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye playing against Hibs in September. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen loan out bumper summer signing Pape Habib Gueye 'to regain confidence'
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock wants to see some defensive pride at Pittodrie
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick.
Jess Broadrick delighted to be back involved with Aberdeen Women after three-month health scare…
David Marshall of Hibernian catches Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski while punching the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Why Hibs' David Marshall should have been penalised for follow-through punch on…
Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The Dons defence is stronger when Angus MacDonald starts
Aberdeen players in action during a game against Hibernian FC
Paul Third: Are Aberdeen now in win-or-bust territory?
3

Conversation