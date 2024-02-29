‘Immediate corrective measures’ – Aberdeen fans react as St Johnstone loss intensifies relegation fears

Aberdeen fans are understandably livid – with a 2-0 home defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday night ramping up the sense of relegation peril surrounding the struggling Dons. And we’ve rounded up some supporters’ reactions…

The Pittodrie Premiership loss – which came via a Nicky Clark penalty (the result of Richard Jensen’s dreadful handball) and a finish from Benjamin Kimpioka – has produced an explosion of social media scorn from the Red Army.

Repeated themes in the posts have been: the interim appointment of Neil Warnock as manager – and even whether the veteran Englishman’s tenure should be ended less than a month after his arrival due to the team’s recent performances.

Many are focusing on the increasingly real prospect of Aberdeen being relegated at the end of the season, while Dons chiefs are also coming in for criticism.

Here’s what fans have had to say:

Performance v St Johnstone, Neil Warnock – and his FUTURE

Interim Aberdeen gaffer Neil Warnock was brought in as a stop-gap. A steady, experienced pair of hands to give Aberdeen chiefs time to assess their managerial options after Barry Robson became the fourth boss sacked by the Pittodrie club in three years.

However, from five league matches since joining, Warnock has managed just two draws.

Having come in with the view of getting Aberdeen back in the hunt for fourth place and another European qualification for next season, the ninth-placed Reds are now just four points above Ross County in the relegation play-off spot.

Ian Davidson said: “I’ve no idea how he’s done it, but Warnock has actually made us worse.

“Last two games has been as bad, if not worse, than anything I’ve seen from us all season.”

Lewis Paton – in response to Warnock saying in his post-match interviews he was happy with the performance of “four” of his players against St Johnstone – added: “Would love to know what 4 players he was happy with, as don’t think much of the fans would be able to pick 4.”

Kris Reid agrees the Dons’ performances are getting worse under Warnock, and referencing another part of Warnock’s post-match comments where he said he is struggling to see Aberdeen winning another game this term, posted: “Warnock has made things worse and doesn’t seem to grasp the seriousness of our situation.

“The players looked even more flat and slow last night than they did under Robson.

“Comments like ‘You can’t see us winning another game’ are the last thing the players need to hear.”

Christopher Duncan thinks, with 11 Premiership matches left this season, and the aforementioned “seriousness” of the situation with regards to potential relegation, “immediate corrective measures” are needed at Aberdeen.

He said: “Incredible that a man with that amount of experience in management gets brought in to steady the ship is on course for sinking it.

“The club is in massive disarray and hurtling towards more trouble. Immediate corrective measures required.”

Martyn S. Clunes was clear in his assessment of what needs to happen next – namely, a decision taken on whether 75-year-old Warnock’s short-term spell in charge of Aberdeen, which only started on February 5, comes to an end fewer than four weeks later.

He said: “There’s a serious discussion that needs to be had about drawing a line under this Neil Warnock experiment right now.

“We’re actually worse in every area under him.”

However, offering a slightly different viewpoint, Andy McVey thinks Aberdeen’s players – a squad expensively rebuilt last summer – are getting off lightly for their role.

A European group stage adventure and a League Cup final place earlier in the season under ex-boss Robson papered over stuttering league form, which has continued to worsen.

Andy said: “I don’t really understand why the fans are giving the players a free pass – absolute individual howlers every game, slack passing, no physicality and no fight.

“Warnock’s been here for 6 games – the players have been a shambles all season.”

Dave Cormack and his Aberdeen board also come in for criticism as Dons threatened with first relegation

Aberdeen fans have also criticised chairman Dave Cormack for the decision to appoint Warnock.

Ian McArthur said: “Dave chooses a manager on the short term to take the pressure off him and Alan.

“The problem is he chooses a manager who doesn’t know the league, the strengths of his own squad and any of the opposition teams.”

@alfalpha1312 added: “3, that’s THREE, home wins in 14 league matches this season.. seriously troubling for Dons fans.

“Do those at the helm appreciate the shambles the club is in???”