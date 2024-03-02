Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message to Dons fans after ‘sickening’ defeat against St Mirren

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told the Dons support he shares their frustrations after the club’s winless run stretched to 10 league games with a 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

Interim boss Neil Warnock looked set to pick up his first league win with the Dons thanks to Connor Barron’s stunning strike in the opening minute in Paisley.

But the Dons conspired to concede twice deep in stoppage time with Mark O’Hara netting the equaliser from the spot in the 96th minute before Toyosi Olusanya scored the winner a minute later.

The result leaves the Dons sitting in 10th spot in the Scottish Premiership and only four points above Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Staggies were beaten 2-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road.

Cormack, who was at the St Mirren game, took to social media afterwards to send a message to the Dons support with the club now facing a fight to stay in the top flight.

He wrote: “Dons fans – Alan Burrows and and I totally get your frustration.

“That was sickening to watch at the end in injury time today.

“The criticism that we are only on here when things are going well is fair, but that’s mainly because we cannot answer questions about our employees, like our players and coaches, or discuss detailed concerns which could impact morale.

“Contrasting our play in Europe, only 10 weeks ago beating Eintracht Frankfurt, and reaching the Scottish League Cup final, our league form with the same squad has been awful and baffling.

“The support and backing including today, with 1,000 singing from start to finish, has been brilliant.

“We too kick every ball and go through all the emotional highs and lows watching the team.

“We know it’s hard going right now, but I can assure you we don’t do walking away and we’ll get this right.”