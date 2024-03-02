Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message to Dons fans after ‘sickening’ defeat against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message to Dons fans after ‘sickening’ defeat against St Mirren

The Dons chief says he understands the frustrations of the Red Army after another disappointing result in Paisley.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Scottish FA President Mike Mulvaney who were also at the match between St Mirren and the Dons. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told the Dons support he shares their frustrations after the club’s winless run stretched to 10 league games with a 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

Interim boss Neil Warnock looked set to pick up his first league win with the Dons thanks to Connor Barron’s stunning strike in the opening minute in Paisley.

But the Dons conspired to concede twice deep in stoppage time with Mark O’Hara netting the equaliser from the spot in the 96th minute before Toyosi Olusanya scored the winner a minute later.

The result leaves the Dons sitting in 10th spot in the Scottish Premiership and only four points above Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Staggies were beaten 2-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road.

Cormack, who was at the St Mirren game, took to social media afterwards to send a message to the Dons support with the club now facing a fight to stay in the top flight.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sent a message to the Dons support. Image: SNS.

He wrote: “Dons fans – Alan Burrows and and I totally get your frustration.

“That was sickening to watch at the end in injury time today.

“The criticism that we are only on here when things are going well is fair, but that’s mainly because we cannot answer questions about our employees, like our players and coaches, or discuss detailed concerns which could impact morale.

“Contrasting our play in Europe, only 10 weeks ago beating Eintracht Frankfurt, and reaching the Scottish League Cup final, our league form with the same squad has been awful and baffling.

“The support and backing including today, with 1,000 singing from start to finish, has been brilliant.

“We too kick every ball and go through all the emotional highs and lows watching the team.

“We know it’s hard going right now, but I can assure you we don’t do walking away and we’ll get this right.”

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock ‘absolutely distraught’ at injury time collapse in 2-1 loss to St Mirren

