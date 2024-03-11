Aberdeen fan view: A ludicrous and short-lived chapter comes to an abrupt end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A ludicrous and short-lived chapter comes to an abrupt end

Chris Crighton reflects on 33 days of Neil Warnock at the helm.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
By Chris Crighton

Recruiting a manager for your football club is not a foolproof exercise. Many pitfalls must be navigated.

But among them, avoiding appointing one based on a podcast anecdote is one of the more obviously signposted, and it is to be hoped that Dave Cormack refrains from blundering into it twice.

Whilst in the midst of a 33-day psychedelic trip during which those inside Pittodrie seemed to be doing the best they could to completely torch the squad’s ability to prevent disaster, it served no positive purpose for supporters to turn up the heat still further.

Now that it is over, we can clearly state that this was a ludicrous chapter through which Aberdeen Football Club was cheapened, if not damaged beyond immediate repair.

Neil Warnock leaves the Pittodrie pitch following his side’s 3-1 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

There may be some situations in which hiring a manager with vast experience of the method, but evidently zero knowledge of the players available to them or their opponents, can have the space to grow into mutual success; late-season caretakership, where each point dropped in exploration raises the relegation pitcher’s waterline ever nearer to the old crow, is patently not one.

Warnock’s fable has not had a happy ending, and it is hard to imagine how anybody could truly have convinced themselves one was likely.

The most obvious explanation is that all involved reckoned this tenure would be a bit of a laugh in an otherwise mirthless season, where no real harm could be done.

Though the latter, with hard work, can still be true, the former assuredly wasn’t. No fun was had. The club deserves more respect than it is being shown.

Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job

More from Aberdeen FC

Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Another summer revamp likely at Aberdeen as Neil Warnock departs
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to interview new manager candidates this week - with further details on Neil…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen to appoint a new manager NOW to bring stability…
Potential Aberdeen managerial candidates, from left, Stephen Robinson, Michael O'Neill and Darren Ferguson.
Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting…
5
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against…
On loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Midfielder Killian Phillips vows Aberdeen won't be bullied by Kilmarnock again
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on the ball against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up
Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager
6