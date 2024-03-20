Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin ‘out of the running’ for Aberdeen job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin ‘out of the running’ for Aberdeen job

Dons target is reportedly set to stay with the Swedish club.

By Paul Third
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has dropped out of the running to be the next Aberdeen manager according to reports.

Aberdeen are keen to appoint a new boss before next weekend’s vital Premiership encounter against Ross County – but Thelin has seemingly ruled himself out of the race.

Thelin held talks with the Dons last year before the club opted to appoint Barry Robson.

The 46 year-old Swede was again on the shortlist for the vacant post at Pittodrie but the Scottish Sun has reported sources in Sweden expect Thelin, who was linked with the Sunderland job in December, to remain at Elfsborg.

The Swedish season is due to get under way next month.

When asked at the weekend about being linked with the Aberdeen job, Thelin said: “I haven’t heard anything about it. Those responsible for the stories must be from Scotland.”

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Mark Fotheringham have expressed an interest in the job while Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was linked with a move to Pittodrie.

Former Norwich City, Sunderland and Hamilton Accies boss Alex Neil has also been linked with the Dons.

The Panel: Will Aberdeen and Ross County escape relegation?

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Peter Leven on 'fire and ice' approach and lessons from Roberto Di…
P&J sports writers Paul Third, Sophie Goodwin and Andy Skinner have their say on the Dons and the Staggies.
The Panel: Will Aberdeen and Ross County escape relegation?
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie proud to still be going strong after tackling his toughest…
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen in safe hands if Peter Leven remains in charge
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson says it is 'crucial' Dons get next managerial appointment…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must build on their timely return to winning ways
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven vows to get Bojan Miovski firing again
Referee Willie Collum on the pitch during the Aberdeen v Motherwell game
Ref Watch: Did Willie Collum get the big calls right in Aberdeen's victory against…
Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Graeme Shinnie incident shows need to change handball ruling
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Peter Leven may have just taken the pressure off the Aberdeen board
3

Conversation