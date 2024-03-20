Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin ‘out of the running’ for Aberdeen job

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has dropped out of the running to be the next Aberdeen manager according to reports.

Aberdeen are keen to appoint a new boss before next weekend’s vital Premiership encounter against Ross County – but Thelin has seemingly ruled himself out of the race.

Thelin held talks with the Dons last year before the club opted to appoint Barry Robson.

The 46 year-old Swede was again on the shortlist for the vacant post at Pittodrie but the Scottish Sun has reported sources in Sweden expect Thelin, who was linked with the Sunderland job in December, to remain at Elfsborg.

The Swedish season is due to get under way next month.

When asked at the weekend about being linked with the Aberdeen job, Thelin said: “I haven’t heard anything about it. Those responsible for the stories must be from Scotland.”

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Mark Fotheringham have expressed an interest in the job while Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was linked with a move to Pittodrie.

Former Norwich City, Sunderland and Hamilton Accies boss Alex Neil has also been linked with the Dons.