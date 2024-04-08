Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is ‘dying to play’ at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is ‘dying to play’ at Hampden

Interim manager Peter Leven full of praise for Montenegro international's desire to play his part in the Dons' run-in.

By Paul Third
Injured Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic looks on during the Premiership clash against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: SNS.

Slobodan Rubezic is dying to play at Hampden next week according to Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven.

Leven confirmed last week Montenegro international Rubezic was set for a surprise return to the squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 20.

With the defender hoping to rejoin his team-mates next week, Leven insists the imposing centre-half is chomping at the bit at the prospect of facing the Hoops.

The Dons interim boss said: “Rubi is dying to play in the semi-final and it is the target for him now.

“He is in and out a little bit now, but he is looking really, really good.

“Rubi is about a week away from full training, full integration.

“It will be a big plus to have him back, but I think Dundee might be a little bit too close.”

Slobodan Rubezic absent for almost three months

Defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and striker Bojan Miovski (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on April 05, 2024. Image: SNS
Defender Slobodan Rubezic, left, and striker Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park last week. Image: SNS.

The central defender has been absent since suffering a knee injury in the Dons’ 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

It was feared Rubezic’s season was over due to the injury, but scans showed he did not require surgery.

Leven has been impressed by the positive attitude and desire to be involved shown by the summer signing, who arrived from Serbian Superliga club FK Novi Pazar.

He said: “His attitude towards football and life is brilliant – he just wants the best.

“Rubi is a good professional as he does extra in the gym and things like that.

“His attitude has been brilliant. He has been in the gym constantly and he is in a good place.

“Rubi is very supportive when he has not been playing.”

Leven focused on improving Aberdeen’s attacking threat this week

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett (L) and Livingston's Michael Devlin in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett (left) and Livingston’s Michael Devlin in action. Image: SNS.

Rubezic’s imminent return to the first-team squad will bolster a defence who have kept two clean sheets in the last three matches under Leven.

It was one positive for the interim boss from Saturday’s goalless draw at Livingston, which consigned the Dons to the bottom six of the Premiership this season.

Bojan Miovski’s late goal was ruled out for offside, to the disappointment of the interim manager, who is planning on improving the attacking threat of the team ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

Leven said: “We didn’t have enough shots on goal.

“I thought we deserved the three points, but we didn’t hit the target as often as I wanted.

“We need to take more shots and have more bodies in the box. I know conditions were not great, but we need to do better.

“We were alright from back to middle, but we didn’t have anything around the edge of their box in terms of getting shots off.

“We never put any real pressure on their goal.

“Bojan had a great chance in the first half, which he should have scored and he knows that, but we didn’t do enough in the final third.

“We showed bravery getting on the ball, but we missed that spark on the edge of the box. It is something we’ll need to work on this week.

“I’ve got to be happy with a clean sheet, though, and I’ll take the positive from that.

“We’ve got to be aiming to win every game and we have a tough game against Dundee next week.”

Leven happy to continue in interim role

With the search for a new manager continuing, Leven is working on a game-by-game basis until an appointment is made.

The interim manager, who is prepared to continue in the role until the end of the campaign if required, is keeping his focus firmly on preparing the players.

He said: “I’ll speak to the club and we’ll see what’s happening. It has been tough, but I’ve enjoyed it.

“It’s a good set of lads and they are buying into what we are trying to do on the training pitch.”

