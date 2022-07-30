Robbie Leitch feeling optimistic as Cove Rangers gear up for Championship bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Leitch feeling optimistic as Cove Rangers gear up for Championship bow

By Danny Law
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 9:23 am
Robbie Leitch
Robbie Leitch.

Robbie Leitch believes Cove Rangers are ready to seize their chance in the Championship.

The Balmoral Stadium will host Championship football for the first time this afternoon with Raith Rovers the visitors for the season-opener.

It is a landmark occasion for the Aberdeen side, who won promotion from the Highland League in 2019.

Leitch believes competing in the second tier of Scottish football will be tough – but not beyond his side.

He said: “Going into the Championship is massive for the club.

“The boys are buzzing for the game and the season as a whole.

“It will be difficult, but we have good players and I think we will do well.

Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch
Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch.

“We want to make a good start and then try to stay as high up the table as possible.

“We know it will be tough, but there were also lots of good teams in League One last season.

“We have played against some of the Championship teams in the cups so we know a bit of what to expect.

“We are going up against full-time teams, but we have done a lot of good fitness work in pre-season and we’re looking forward to the league season getting under way.”

Leitch has made an impressive start to the campaign, scoring in two of Cove’s four Premier Sports Cup group stage games.

The former Falkirk player said: “It has been good for me and getting the goals has been great for my confidence going into the start of the league season.

“It is a fresh start for everyone with the new manager coming in.

“Everybody is trying to impress as much as they can.”

The League One flag will be unfurled before kick-off to mark last season’s title triumph, and new boss Jim McIntyre hopes his side can grace the occasion with a winning start to the campaign.

He said: “It is a big day for the club.

“The players and the previous management have done so well in recent seasons and getting to test yourself at Championship level is the reward.

“It is an exciting time for everybody connected with the club.

“Our sole aim for the season is to maintain Championship status – once that is achieved then you can look beyond that.

“We are the new boys and it is important to get through the first round of fixtures and assess yourself after that.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Picture by Scott Baxter

McIntyre anticipates a stern test from a Raith Rovers side that will be looking for a better outcome than last weekend’s trip to the Granite City when they suffered a 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

McIntyre added: “They are a very good side who just missed out on the play-offs last year.

“They have a lot of pace in their side and good energy levels.

“They have players who know the Championship inside out so we are in for a tough game, but we are at home in our first game at this level and we want to make a good impression.”

