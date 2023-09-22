‘Time to put the foot down’: Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to pick up run of results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Time to put the foot down’: Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to pick up run of results

Meadowbank is the destination for Cove this Saturday as Hartley's men take on basement side Edinburgh City, who are without a single League One point this season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Dave Cowe.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes now is the time for his side to build momentum in League One.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit came from 2-0 down to claim a point against Kelty Hearts last weekend, and Hartley was delighted with the result after suffering three defeats across all competitions prior to the home clash.

Cove currently sit a place above Edinburgh in ninth with five points from six games.

Hartley said: “I was really pleased with the point and the performance last week.

“We were more like ourselves with how we performed. It was disappointing to lose the goals, but we showed good resilience and character to get the draw and actually should have won the game.

“It’s only six games into the season, but we know we’ve had a slow start. It’s time to just put the foot down now and really go for it.

“We’ve got enough quality in the squad to go and climb the table. There are only four points between ourselves and fourth.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Mitch Megginson scored a brace to claim a point for Cove against Kelty. Image: Dave Cowe.

“The key thing for us will be keeping everybody fit and healthy, and if we can do that then I am sure we will games.”

Hartley believes his side have the quality to climb the table, but believes they must cut out “silly mistakes” if they are to do so.

He added: “We need to be clinical and keep clean sheets because that will help us.

“We’ve got firepower in the team, that’s for sure. If we can get the service to them then that will be the key thing for us to start winning games.

“This squad is really good and if we can keep performing like the way we did last week, cut out the silly mistakes, and do the basic things right, then we’ve got people who can score goals and that’s the key to any team.”

Experienced players vital for Cove

Against Kelty, Hartley was able to name experienced trio Fraser Fyvie, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson in his starting XI together for the first time this term – with the latter bagging both goals.

The Cove boss believes experienced players will prove vital to his side’s fortunes this season.

Hartley said: “Mitch played well last week. He scored two good goals and it was a good captain’s performance.

“Fraser has been a big miss – it was only his second game since I came back in January – and Blair had been out since April.

“Those boys have great experience and know what it is about here. They know how to win and have won medals and trophies with the club before.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS.

“I was speaking to Fraser, Paul (McGowan) and Mark (Reynolds) before the game last week and they’ve played about 1,500 games between them, so if we can use that experience and keep everyone fit then we’ve got a really good squad.”

Hartley is expecting a challenge game in the capital as Edinburgh City aim to put their first points on the board on home turf.

He said: “Every game is vital and I always think in football that the next game is the biggest game.

“It will be a tough game in Edinburgh. They haven’t been on a good run, so will be determined to put that right.

“They will see it as a good opportunity to get their first league win, but we see it as our opportunity to go start a real run of form.”

