‘Time to put the foot down’: Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to pick up run of results

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes now is the time for his side to build momentum in League One.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit came from 2-0 down to claim a point against Kelty Hearts last weekend, and Hartley was delighted with the result after suffering three defeats across all competitions prior to the home clash.

Meadowbank is the destination for Cove this Saturday as Hartley’s men take on basement side Edinburgh City, who are without a single League One point this season.

Cove currently sit a place above Edinburgh in ninth with five points from six games.

Hartley said: “I was really pleased with the point and the performance last week.

“We were more like ourselves with how we performed. It was disappointing to lose the goals, but we showed good resilience and character to get the draw and actually should have won the game.

“It’s only six games into the season, but we know we’ve had a slow start. It’s time to just put the foot down now and really go for it.

“We’ve got enough quality in the squad to go and climb the table. There are only four points between ourselves and fourth.

“The key thing for us will be keeping everybody fit and healthy, and if we can do that then I am sure we will games.”

Hartley believes his side have the quality to climb the table, but believes they must cut out “silly mistakes” if they are to do so.

He added: “We need to be clinical and keep clean sheets because that will help us.

“We’ve got firepower in the team, that’s for sure. If we can get the service to them then that will be the key thing for us to start winning games.

“This squad is really good and if we can keep performing like the way we did last week, cut out the silly mistakes, and do the basic things right, then we’ve got people who can score goals and that’s the key to any team.”

Experienced players vital for Cove

Against Kelty, Hartley was able to name experienced trio Fraser Fyvie, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson in his starting XI together for the first time this term – with the latter bagging both goals.

The Cove boss believes experienced players will prove vital to his side’s fortunes this season.

Hartley said: “Mitch played well last week. He scored two good goals and it was a good captain’s performance.

“Fraser has been a big miss – it was only his second game since I came back in January – and Blair had been out since April.

“Those boys have great experience and know what it is about here. They know how to win and have won medals and trophies with the club before.

“I was speaking to Fraser, Paul (McGowan) and Mark (Reynolds) before the game last week and they’ve played about 1,500 games between them, so if we can use that experience and keep everyone fit then we’ve got a really good squad.”

Hartley is expecting a challenge game in the capital as Edinburgh City aim to put their first points on the board on home turf.

He said: “Every game is vital and I always think in football that the next game is the biggest game.

“It will be a tough game in Edinburgh. They haven’t been on a good run, so will be determined to put that right.

“They will see it as a good opportunity to get their first league win, but we see it as our opportunity to go start a real run of form.”