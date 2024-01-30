Cove Rangers on their guard for Scottish Cup test at Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers on their guard for Scottish Cup test at Brora Rangers

Cove manager Paul Hartley knows all about the threat of their Highland League opponents.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley needs no warning about the threat of Brora Rangers.

Former Highland League rivalries will be renewed tonight as Cove travel to their former league rivals Brora with a trip to Kilmarnock in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at stake.

For some of the Cove players, the trip to Dudgeon Park will be a new experience – but Hartley knows exactly what to expect against the Cattachs after edging a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw when the sides last met in October 2020.

He said: “We’ve been up to Brora before in the League Cup in 2020 and had a good result.

“It’ll be a tough game. The two clubs were rivals in the past and the players who have been here a long time know all about them and how tough it is up there to get a result.

“It’s the Scottish Cup and as ever in this competition it’s all about getting though the tie.”

Brora have cup pedigree

The national cup competition has been good to Brora in recent years with the Highland League side recording a shock 2-1 win against Hearts in the Scottish Cup in March 2021, just five months after Cove last visited.

With the tie postponed twice and Brora forced to change to a neutral venue at Golspie for their league win over Keith on Saturday, Hartley knows the surface at Dudgeon Park will add to the challenge tonight.

Hartley said: “Brora have a cup pedigree, too, so we don’t underestimate them at all.

“They sent shockwaves throughout football with their result against Hearts, but we always respect the opposition.

“The pitch will be tricky and it’s all about your attitude in your games.

“We know they will be up for it and we want to make sure we are in the next round.

“That’s what cup football is all about.”

Researching Brora has been difficult

Scouting Ally MacDonald’s side has not been an easy task for Cove, with a series of postponements meaning Brora’s 2-2 draw against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park on January 13 was the club’s first game since December 16.

Hartley knows Brora’s lowly ninth-place position in the Highland League does not reflect their quality, however.

He said: “We know they haven’t played a lot of football recently, but they’re a good side.

“I had hoped to watch them, but a lot of their games have been postponed. We had them watched at Inverurie earlier this month.

“We go back a long way and Brora have been up near the top for a good few years now. They have a lot of games in hand and have only lost one game in their league.

“I’ve spoken to a few people in the Highland League about their style and we know they are a good passing team.”

Michael Doyle returns from suspension after missing Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Queen of the South at Balmoral Stadium.

Mitch Megginson is expected to return, despite being withdrawn at half-time due to an eye injury.

