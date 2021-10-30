Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Playing to strengths the key to Elgin City progressing past Clydebank, says Gavin Price

By Andy Skinner
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has called on his side to play to their own strengths in order to progress past Clydebank in today’s Scottish Cup second round replay.

City were held to a 1-1 draw by the Bankies in Monday’s initial match at Holm Park, meaning the two sides will meet again at Borough Briggs this afternoon.

Elgin started strongly and opened the scoring through Rory MacEwan, however a resurgent second half display from the West of Scotland League side saw them level through Nicky Little’s penalty.

The Moray outfit are in the midst of a poor run of form, having won just one of their last nine matches.

Price says his side must build on the positives from the early stages of Monday’s match.

He said: “I have taken a lot of good points from the game on Monday night.

“There’s a lot of stuff we have been working on and we showed the potential of what we can do.

“When things are working differently in the game we’ve got to be able to adapt to that and not be too one-dimensional.

“We know what went wrong in the second half. We just need to make sure we get all aspects right in the replay.

“The one thing it has given us is the confidence that, if we play to our strengths, we can be a really good team.

“We have always known that, but it’s just piecing it together for 90 minutes.

“Sometimes we need to adapt when teams change their style to knock us off our stride.

“We’ve got to be brave, and be ready for that. You can’t get it your own way in a game all the time, we were always going to be up against it at some point on Monday.

“We’ve just got to be slightly better at how we deal with it, and hopefully we can come out on the right end of it.”

Price urges Elgin to rise to occasion in replay

The winners of today’s tie will set up a third round match at home to League One outfit Clyde, and Price hopes the Borough Briggs crowd can play a key role.

He added: “Hopefully the bigger pitch at Borough Briggs will suit us a wee bit more.

“I’m sure it will be a good cup atmosphere. I believe Clydebank are bringing a lot of supporters up.

“We hope the tables are turned and our supporters can get behind the team in a similar way to how Clydebank did on Monday.”

Elgin will be without leading scorer Kane Hester, along with loan players Tom Grivosti, Ross Draper and Jaime Wilson.

Price is pleased to have Matthew Cooper available again, with the defender returning from injury to play his first game since July on Monday.

Matthew Cooper (right).

Price added: “It was difficult for Matthew, he was clearly tiring towards the end.

“He did well to get through the game and hopefully he will be ready to go again.”

