Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists the Moray club will be out to grasp their chance of reaching another SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

In 2019/20, wins against Hibs colts, Brechin City, Airdrie and Dundee took City into a last-eight showdown with League One table-toppers Raith Rovers when they were edged out 3-2.

This season, seeing off Dundee United colts and Stenhousemuir was followed by a stirring 4-0 rout at League 1 Peterhead.

Their reward is a fourth-round shot against eighth-placed Clyde on December 10 or 11 at Borough Briggs.

Although Price knows off-form Clyde, who have just one win in six matches, have time to find their feet, he’s also relishing the chance for his players to further progress.

He said: “It’s a home tie, so we’re happy with that, although there is a lot of football to be played before now and then.

“It’s a game we’ve a chance of winning, for sure. We’ll be the underdogs, but we were the underdogs against Peterhead, so it’s an opportunity to get through to the quarter-finals.

“Just before Covid, we had a good run to the quarter-finals when we had some really good results against Hibs colts, Brechin, Dundee and Airdrie, all away games before we lost to Raith Rovers. We’re a step away from that again, so hopefully we can do it.”

Hot Hester hitting new heights

This has been a terrific week for Elgin, with their storming 5-1 hammering of Annan Athletic on Saturday taking them up to mid-table ahead of this weekend’s trip to fourth-placed Stranraer, who they can overtake with a win.

A stunning four-goal display from main striker Kane Hester took his amazing tally to 14 goals already, earning him a spot in the SPFL team of the week alongside Rangers’ Antonio Colak’s and St Johnstone’s Stevie May.

The 27-year-old recently signed a contract extension, keeping him in the Black and Whites’ jersey for two further years.

Price reckons, aided by his team-mates, that Hester has kicked on and taken words of advice on board.

Kane Hester has scored 14 goals this season.

He said: “Signing the new contract helped settle things down a bit. There was a bit of speculation, but he seems a lot happier now and he’s enjoying his football.

“His all-round game has improved, such as his link-up play and work-rate. I’ve always said if he concentrates on these other aspects of his game then the rewards will follow. He’s turning into an all-round striker, which is good.

“The goals are coming easy right now, but I think that’s been helped by the way the team is playing.

“For example, Russell Dingwall and Brian Cameron have been getting up and supporting him much better this season. We’re creating a lot more chances as a team and that’s helping Kane.”

Part-time football works for Hester

With work important to Hester, part-time football works best for him and Price says Elgin and the forward are ideal fits.

He added: “The part-time option can be the best way for some players in terms of their work-life balance.

“You can have a good career at this level and Elgin are one of the best supported part-time clubs in Scotland, so it’s a good place for Kane to be at.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Kane Hester in between the supporters and his team-mates celebrating his third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Robert Crombie
Elgin City 5-1 Annan Athletic: Kane Hester enjoys four-goal haul in impressive win for…
Darryl McHardy.
Darryl McHardy hopes to take Elgin City's winning formula into League Two campaign following…
Russell Dingwall makes it 1-0 to Elgin City against Peterhead.
Russell Dingwall thinks 4-0 win over Peterhead showed what happens if Elgin City take…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in…
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks