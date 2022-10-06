Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists the Moray club will be out to grasp their chance of reaching another SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

In 2019/20, wins against Hibs colts, Brechin City, Airdrie and Dundee took City into a last-eight showdown with League One table-toppers Raith Rovers when they were edged out 3-2.

This season, seeing off Dundee United colts and Stenhousemuir was followed by a stirring 4-0 rout at League 1 Peterhead.

Their reward is a fourth-round shot against eighth-placed Clyde on December 10 or 11 at Borough Briggs.

Although Price knows off-form Clyde, who have just one win in six matches, have time to find their feet, he’s also relishing the chance for his players to further progress.

He said: “It’s a home tie, so we’re happy with that, although there is a lot of football to be played before now and then.

“It’s a game we’ve a chance of winning, for sure. We’ll be the underdogs, but we were the underdogs against Peterhead, so it’s an opportunity to get through to the quarter-finals.

“Just before Covid, we had a good run to the quarter-finals when we had some really good results against Hibs colts, Brechin, Dundee and Airdrie, all away games before we lost to Raith Rovers. We’re a step away from that again, so hopefully we can do it.”

Hot Hester hitting new heights

This has been a terrific week for Elgin, with their storming 5-1 hammering of Annan Athletic on Saturday taking them up to mid-table ahead of this weekend’s trip to fourth-placed Stranraer, who they can overtake with a win.

A stunning four-goal display from main striker Kane Hester took his amazing tally to 14 goals already, earning him a spot in the SPFL team of the week alongside Rangers’ Antonio Colak’s and St Johnstone’s Stevie May.

The 27-year-old recently signed a contract extension, keeping him in the Black and Whites’ jersey for two further years.

Price reckons, aided by his team-mates, that Hester has kicked on and taken words of advice on board.

He said: “Signing the new contract helped settle things down a bit. There was a bit of speculation, but he seems a lot happier now and he’s enjoying his football.

“His all-round game has improved, such as his link-up play and work-rate. I’ve always said if he concentrates on these other aspects of his game then the rewards will follow. He’s turning into an all-round striker, which is good.

“The goals are coming easy right now, but I think that’s been helped by the way the team is playing.

“For example, Russell Dingwall and Brian Cameron have been getting up and supporting him much better this season. We’re creating a lot more chances as a team and that’s helping Kane.”

Part-time football works for Hester

With work important to Hester, part-time football works best for him and Price says Elgin and the forward are ideal fits.

He added: “The part-time option can be the best way for some players in terms of their work-life balance.

“You can have a good career at this level and Elgin are one of the best supported part-time clubs in Scotland, so it’s a good place for Kane to be at.”